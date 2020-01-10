resident-evil-3-remake-ditches-mercenaries-mode-and-multiple-endings

Capcom has revealed what will and won’t be returning in Resident Evil 3, including mutant worms and an expanded role for Carlos.

Despite the massive improvement in graphics, and controls, the Resident Evil 2 remake was still fundamentally the same game as the PlayStation 1 original, but it seems the remake of Resident Evil 3 will be straying further from the original design.

In an interview with Famitsu, producer Masao Kawada has already said that the game will include more ‘rearranged’ elements than Resident Evil 2. In particular, Umbrella mercenary Carlos Oliveira will not only have a brand-new look visually, but also in terms of personality.

A preview in the Official PlayStation Magazine adds even more detail, confirming that unlockable mode Mercenaries: Operation Mad Jackal will not be in the game. Which is not such a surprise given that the remake already has multiplayer mode Resident Evil Resistance.

Although Mercenaries mode only became widely popular in Resident Evil 4 it’s still a bit of a shame not to see its time attack legacy continue, although it’s best not to complain when its replacement is a brand-new idea.

Other information from the preview reveals that Carlos will have an extended playable section and that there will now be only one definitive ending, even though in the original there were multiple ones depending on the choices you made.

Unsurprisingly, the Nemesis creature which pursues you uses an advanced version of the artificial intelligence from Mr. X in Resident Evil 2 and will be able to move around the game world ‘untethered’.

Capcom are not describing the game as open world but they have said it will be much more expansive, as you roam the streets of a zombie-filled Racoon City. Confirmed locations include the Stagla petrol station, the newspaper offices, hospitals, and shops.

The mutant worms from the original are also confirmed to return, as well as giant spiders. The latter were removed from Resident Evil 2 in order to go for a slightly more grounded approach.

That no longer seems to be the aim now though, with a recent patch for Resident Evil 2 adding cobwebs to Resident Evil 2 – as well as the noise of Nemesis in the distance.

Resident Evil 3 will be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on 3 April.

