Rescue work ends in the Russian building affected by the collision of a fighter

Russian authorities raise the death toll to 15

MADRID, 18 (Moose Gazette)

The governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratiev, has confirmed the end of rescue efforts in the city of Yeisk, where a Russian fighter plane crashed into a residential building on Monday.

In this way, Russia concludes the rescue work when the latest balance brings the number of people killed in the incident to 15, which has also left a total of 18 injured, three of them in serious condition.

The governor of Krasnodar has thanked the members of the emergency teams for the “successful” operation, and has pointed out that efforts are now focused on studying the conditions of the building to prevent it from being demolished.

“Now we are talking about the restoration of the house, and not demolition, not dismantling, nothing like that is being considered,” Kondratiev said, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

“According to estimates, it may take about five months to restore this part of the house. Residents will be able to stay in temporary accommodation centers as long as necessary,” the governor confirmed.

On the night of October 17, a fighter jet collided in a residential area of ​​Yeisk. The Ministry of Defense indicated that the cause of the incident was the failure of one of the aircraft’s engines shortly after taking off on a training flight. These same sources pointed out that the crew managed to eject in time.