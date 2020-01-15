rescue-team-battle-storm-brendan-for-12-hours-to-find-man-who-called-999-for-sore-legs

A mountain rescue team were left furious after hiking over 16 miles to rescue a stricken walker who only had ‘sore legs.’

The hiker has been accused of wasting taxpayers’ money after he dialled 999 saying he was injured in the Cairngorms.

Storm Brendan meant the weather was too bad for a helicopter to be scrambled and so a 16-man team set out on foot.

They battled high winds, rain, sleet and snow for 12 hours on Monday to save the hiker.

However, when they reached the path near Ben Alder Cottage on Monday, they found him tucked up in a sleeping bag in a bothy.

The man and his two friends had failed to cancel the emergency call, meaning the rescuers had to turn back in the dead of night in blizzard-like conditions.

Willie Anderson, Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team leader, said: ‘It was a 26km (16 miles) round trip on foot.

‘We reached the grid reference he gave and he wasn’t there, so we thought he must have gone to the bothy.

‘We got to him at 9pm and he was laid there in his sleeping bag.

‘They were apologetic and could see we were upset

‘He said he had sore tendons in his legs. His legs were sore because he had walked a long way.

‘What puzzles me is why he didn’t try to call us to say everything was ok.

‘Surely he didn’t expect us not to respond.

‘We had to assume there was a risk to life and took a stretcher with us.

‘It was a huge waste of our time and resources.’

Willie has urged all walkers to only request emergency assistance if they are genuinely in need of help and are in danger.

He said: ‘We are always happy to respond and situations like this are easy to avoid.

‘People need to realise what dialling 999 involves.’

The ‘rescue effort’ involved 16 people from both Cairngorm and Tayside Mountain Rescue Teams.