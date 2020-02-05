Request a favorite restaurant recipe

RECIPE: Yaquis Hummus

The silky hummus at Yaquis on Cherokee Street is served with pizza crust points baked in Yaquis wood fired oven or with vegetable dippers. The creamy dip made from garbanzos and tahini has an added depth of flavor from a judicious dose of smoked paprika.

Yield: 3 cups; 12 servings

Yield: 3 cups; 12 servings2 (15 ½ ounce) cans garbanzo beans¼ cup tahini1 (7 ounce) jar minced garlic in olive oil (approximately ¾ cup)1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon smoked paprika, divided1 ½ teaspoons saltPinch cayenne pepper½ cup garlic-infused olive oil3 tablespoons ice-cold water or fresh lemon juice (optional)1 (12-inch) pizza crust, either premade or made from your favorite pizza dough recipe1 teaspoon fresh thyme leavesPinch of sea saltPinch of freshly cracked black pepperNotes: Tahini is available at most larger grocery stores. It is often stocked near mayonnaise or condiments.• Use a food processor or a large blender to make this hummus.• This hummus is thicker than commercial varieties.• If a less dense hummus is desired, add 3 tablespoons ice-cold water or fresh cold lemon juice.• The garlic taste in this hummus is strong. If you reduce the amount of minced garlic and oil, add more olive oil to the mix.• To sprinkle smoked paprika over the top of the hummus for serving, use a small strainer. Place the teaspoon of smoked paprika in the strainer and tap it gently as you move it across the top.1. Drain and rinse garbanzo beans and set aside.2. Place tahini in the food processor or blender first, then the minced garlic.3. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon smoked paprika over the reserved garbanzos and stir to blend in, evenly coating the garbanzos.4. Add the coated garbanzos to the bowl of the food processor or blender and pulse to blend to smoothness. Scrape down the sides often.5. When well-blended and smooth, taste and add salt as needed, up to 1 ½ teaspoons.6. Blend in cayenne pepper.7. If a thinner hummus is desired, move hummus away from the side and add ice water or lemon juice. Blend to smoothness.8. Bake the pizza crust and cut into points.9. To serve, mix together the garlic-infused olive oil with fresh thyme, salt and cracked pepper.10. Place hummus in a medium-sized shallow bowl. Make an 3-inch round indentation in the center of the hummus. Pour in the garlic-infused herbed oil.11. Sprinkle the top of the hummus with remaining 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika.12. Serve with pizza points.Per serving: 281 calories; 14g fat; 2g saturated fat; no cholesterol; 5g protein; 33g carbohydrate; 3g sugar; 4g fiber; 779mg sodium; 57mg calcium

RECIPE: Onesto Pizza & Trattoria Arancini al Ragu

Crispy on the outside, creamy and rich on the inside, the arancini appetizer from Onesto starts starts with creamy risotto molded into balls stuffed with Parmesan, peas, and red sauce. The balls are then rolled in seasoned breadcrumbs, deep fried to a golden brown.

Yield: 15 arancini balls

Yield: 15 arancini balls6 cups low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth¼ cup (½ stick) unsalted butter1 large shallot, minced or ¼ cup minced yellow onion1 cup arborio rice½ teaspoon freshly ground fennel seed½ cup Chablis or other dry white wine¼ cup finely grated Parmesan cheeseSalt and pepper to taste2 cups red meat sauce or Bolognese sauce, divided1 cup coarsely grated Parmesan cheese, divided½ cup frozen peas2 cups seasoned Italian bread crumbsFor pan frying: 1 cup vegetable oilFor deep frying: use the amount of oil specified by the manufacturer4 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley, leaves only, for garnishNotes: The risotto cooks best in a straight-sided sauté pan. Suggested pan sizes are in the steps to the recipe.• The freshly ground fennel seed adds so much to this dish that time to make the fresh grind is well worth it.• Use a large wooden spoon to do the constant stirring as the rice cooks.• When frying the arancini, don’t crowd them in either the deep fryer or in the frying pan. For the test, a small wooden spoon and a wooden paddle worked great to turn the balls gently when pan frying.1. Pour vegetable or chicken broth into a 2- or 3-quart saucepan. Place pan over medium high heat until the broth heats through, then reduce to a simmer to keep the broth hot.2. Place a flat-bottomed sauté pan over low heat on a burner near the broth saucepan. For the test, the pan used was 11 inches in diameter and 2 ½-inches deep. Warm the pan. Add butter to melt and then add minced shallots. Gently sauté until the shallots turn translucent, stirring as needed. Do not allow them to brown.3. Add the rice and the ground fennel seed to the pan. Increase heat to medium high, and then stir with a wooden spoon to thoroughly coat each grain of rice with butter. The rice will sizzle at this point.4. Stir for 1 minute, then add the wine and stir for one additional minute.5. Add a large ladle full of the hot broth, stirring it into the rice mixture constantly. We used a ¾-cup ladle. Scrape down the sides and bottom frequently, pushing all the grains of rice down to promote even cooking.6. When the liquid is mostly absorbed, repeat with the next ladle of hot broth. Again, stir constantly at this point. Do not allow the mix to boil dry.7. Repeat, using one ladle full at a time, until the rice is plump and tender. As you add the last ladle full, turn off the heat and continue stirring until the boiling subsides.8. Add the finely grated Parmesan cheese and season to taste with salt and pepper.9. Remove the risotto from the pan onto a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper while it is still loose. Place the baking sheet on a rack to cool a little. Cover with plastic wrap, then cool thoroughly in the refrigerator.10. While the risotto cools, make the filling. Combine the sauce with ½ cup of coarsely grated Parmesan and frozen peas.11. To make the arancini, remove the risotto from the refrigerator and divide into 15 equal portions, a scant 1/3-cup each. Form each portion into a ball. If the rice is too sticky, dampen hands with water first. Place balls back on the baking sheet.12. When you have made all the balls, make an indentation in each ball and fill it with 1 teaspoon of the prepared filling. Close the cavity by pressing the rice together and re-forming it into a smooth ball.13. Place bread crumbs in a shallow dish and roll the stuffed balls to coat. If needed, dampen hands with water and then roll the balls in bread crumbs. Place individual balls back on the cookie sheet and prepare to fry them.14. If using a home deep fryer, heat the oil the manufacturer suggests to 350 degrees, then fry a few balls at a time until golden brown. Don’t crowd the fryer and leave plenty of space.15. To pan fry, warm a large skillet, add oil and heat over medium high until a drop of water skitters on the surface. Add the balls, turning as needed, to get an evenly browned fried coating. Remove the finished balls to a warm place and use paper towels to drain any excess oil.16. To serve, place warmed sauce on a plate, add 3 arancini, and then top the arancini with a little sauce, the remaining Parmesan cheese and fresh parsley.Per serving (per ball): 198 calories; 8g fat; 4g saturated fat; 14mg cholesterol; 8g protein; 23g carbohydrate; 2g sugar; 1g fiber; 408mg sodium; 121mg calcium

RECIPE: Three Monkeys Vegan Chili

Three Monkeys first served this full-flavored vegan chili at a neighborhood tasting event. The positive response was so overwhelming new owners Mary and Zach Rice added it to the menu.

Yield: 8 large servings2 tablespoons olive oil1 medium yellow onion, not sweet, finely diced1 green bell pepper, seeded and finely diced1 red bell pepper, seeded and finely diced1 medium carrot, finely diced½ teaspoon salt2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced2 tablespoons chili powder2 teaspoons ground cumin½ teaspoon ground black pepper¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper2 cups vegetable stock½ cup brewed coffee1 (15-ounce) can yellow sweet corn, drained2 (15-ounce) cans diced tomatoes with juices2 tablespoons cornstarch (optional)1 cup water (optional)1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans, drained and rinsed1 cup vegan grated cheese (optional)Notes: The recipe makes a full-flavored, thick chili. If you plan to reheat or freeze the soup, you may want to substitute a flour and water slurry for the cornstarch slurry. Cornstarch sometimes breaks if reheated or frozen.• For the test, the tomatoes were simply diced, and that worked fine. Petite diced tomatoes would also work in this dish.• You may substitute cooked dried kidney and pinto beans, 1 ¾ cups cooked each.• If using frozen corn, measure 1 ¾ cups as well.1. Warm a 5-quart stock pot, then add olive oil and heat over medium-high heat until the oil begins to shimmer. Add diced onion, celery, peppers, carrot and salt. Cook for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables soften and are tender.2. Add minced garlic, chili powder, cumin, black pepper and cayenne pepper. Stir to coat vegetables, then cook for 1 minute.3. Add vegetable stock, brewed coffee, corn and tomatoes with juices. Stir to blend. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.4. If the soup needs thickening, slowly add the cornstarch to the water in a few additions, whisking it in thoroughly. Pour the slurry into the hot soup in 4 pours, stirring it in each time until it incorporates.5. Add and stir in drained and rinsed kidney and pinto beans. Simmer for an additional 10 minutes.6. Distribute into bowls and top with 2 tablespoons vegan cheese if desired.Per serving: 193 calories; 8g fat; 2g saturated fat; no cholesterol; 6g protein; 27g carbohydrate; 5g sugar; 7g fiber; 597mg sodium; 60mg calcium

RECIPE: Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar Grapefruit Salad

Pat Eby

Yield: 4 salads½ cup dried apricots, whole or rough chopped½ cup riesling wine or apple cider2 ruby red grapefruit8 cups mixed baby salad greens8 tablespoons roughly chopped pistachios6 ounces chevre goat’s cheese½ cup olive oil¼ cup white balsamic vinegar1/8 teaspoon prepared Dijon mustard2 tablespoons granulated sugar or honey¾ teaspoon fresh garlic, peeled and chopped fineNotes: The poached dried apricots may be prepared a day in advance. They should be covered and refrigerated.• The dressing may be mixed ahead of time and refrigerated but should be returned to room temperature when ready to use. It may need to be whisked or shaken again before use.• The grapefruit should be prepared using a technique called supreming, which removes the membrane from the fruit so it is served in glistening slices that are easily eaten.• This composed salad is easiest to make if you use the mise en place technique of premeasuring each ingredient, except for the goat cheese, so they are ready to assemble on each serving plate.1. Combine the wine or the apple cider with the apricots in a small, shallow saucepan with a tight-fitting lid. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat, cover and cook gently until the liquid evaporates, stirring occasionally. Set aside and allow to cool. When cooled, slice into thick ribbons.2. To supreme the grapefruit, follow these steps. Using a very sharp knife, slice the ends from the fruit and set the flat ends on a cutting board. Remove the peel and the pith by cutting it away in sections with the knife, following the globular shape of the grapefruit. Turn the fruit on its side and slice into the center following a membrane, then cut into the center on the adjoining membrane to release the supreme. Place it in a small mixing bowl and repeat around the grapefruit, releasing each section. Hold the membrane over the bowl and squeeze it to remove the juice. Reserve.3. Place two generous handfuls of greens on each plate. Divide and place the segments on each plate in a pleasing pattern. Scatter poached apricots over each. Divide the chevre log into 4 parts, then pinch pieces of goat cheese, and place randomly on salads.4. Prepare the dressing. Combine olive oil, vinegar, Dijon mustard, sugar or honey and garlic and whisk or blend until emulsified. Dress each salad and serve.Per serving: 572 calories; 45g fat; 11g saturated fat; 20mg cholesterol; 13g protein; 35g carbohydrate; 19g sugar; 6g fiber; 207mg sodium; 134mg calciumBridge Taproom and Wine Bar Grapefruit Salad

RECIPE: Rigazzi’s Eggplant Stack

The Eggplant Stack at Rigazzi's is listed as a salad, but this lush variation on a Caprese salad theme eats more like an entree. The meaty eggplant contrasts well with the fresh tomatoes and creamy eggplant. The bright dressing and the snap of arugula deepens the flavors of each ingredient.

Yield: 1 serving4 tablespoons vegetable oil1 egg1 tablespoon 2-percent milk1 cup cream cracker fine breading crumbs (see note)1 ½ cups washed and dried arugula3 slices peeled eggplant, ½-inch thick, about 4 inches in diameter2 slices of large tomato, 3/8-inch thick, about 4 inches in diameter2 slices of fresh mozzarella, 3/8-inch thick, about 3 to 4 inches in diameter½ cup Rigazzi’s balsamic salad dressing divided1 large red grape tomato1 extra-large black oliveNotes: Rigazzi’s uses a deep fryer to make the eggplant slices for this dish. If you own a deep fryer, follow the directions from the manufacturer to fry the slices. We give directions for pan-frying.• Have all the elements ready for this dish before you begin the preparation.• The breading at Rigazzi’s is a fine cream cracker crumb. You will find this type of breading at grocers or online packaged as McCormick’s Golden Dipt Cracker Meal. Nutz.com also sells a fine cracker meal online as well.• Rigazzi’s balsamic dressing is available for sale at the restaurant. If you choose another commercial dressing, find one that is thick and well-emulsified.• You will need large skewers for this recipe. They are generally found either in the baking department or wares departments in grocery stores.1. Pour the vegetable oil into a 9-inch skillet and heat over medium-high heat until the oil begins to glisten.2. While the oil is heating, make an egg wash. Crack the egg into a shallow bowl big enough to hold the eggplant slices. Whisk the milk into the egg and set aside.3. Place the fine cream cracker crumbs in a shallow bowl.4. Test that the oil is hot by flicking a drop of water on the surface. It should skitter and pop.5. Dip an eggplant slice into the egg wash, coating both sides, then place in the cream cracker crumb, again coating both sides and the edges. Repeat with all slices.6. Place the slices in the skillet and cook until lightly browned on all sides. The eggplant should be soft enough to cut easily with a fork. Drain on paper towels.7. To assemble the stack, place a bed of arugula on a large salad plate or oval platter. Place an eggplant slice on the bottom. Spread with 1 tablespoon balsamic dressing, top with a slice of tomato, and a slice of mozzarella.8. Place the second eggplant slice on the stack and repeat the sequence above.9. Close the stack with the third slice. Thread the olive, then the grape tomato on the point end of a 6-inch round wooden skewer and slide them up, then carefully drive the skewer through the center of the stack.10. Serve with a dipping dish of remaining dressing placed near the stack.Per serving: 970 calories; 53g fat; 33g saturated fat; 232mg cholesterol; 36g protein; 93g carbohydrate; 14g sugar; 8g fiber; 1,637mg sodium; 600mg calcium

RECIPE: Edibles & Essentials Roasted Beet Salad

Red and golden oven roasted beets shine in this fall salad at Edibles & Essentials. The dish, topped with arugula and microgreens, toasted pepitas, and pickled red onions, gets another flavor burst from a warm and creamy goat cheese fritter.

Yield: 4 salads

Yield: 4 salads8 medium beets — red, golden or white2 medium red onions, peeled and cut in julienne strips¾ cup of 5 percent red wine vinegar¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar¼ cup grade-A maple syrup2 tablespoons sherry vinegar1 ½ teaspoons smooth Dijon mustard1 ½ teaspoons honey½ teaspoon sea salt¾ cup canola oil4-ounce log of goat cheese1 egg, lightly beaten1 tablespoon milk½ cup all-purpose flour¾ cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs3 tablespoons olive oil2 cups arugula1 cup beet microgreens¼ cup pepitas, toasted and saltedNotes: Roast the beets first before you begin the preparation. If you want the beets to retain color, roast each color on a separate baking dish, otherwise the red color bleeds into the light colors. Edibles & Essentials uses an oven-roasted method that steams the beets as well to keep them juicy. We give their directions in the instructions, however, you may use your favorite method of roasting for this step if you choose.• There are three separate preparations — pickled red onions, maple vinaigrette and goat cheese fritters — that are made before this salad is composed on serving plates.• Pickled red onions can be stored in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 weeks. Store any leftover vinaigrette in the refrigerator as well.• Pepitas are small plump pumpkin seeds with no shells. They occur in certain pumpkins. They are available toasted and salted in bulk departments of better grocers or you can toast your own on a flat baking sheet placed in a 350-degree oven for 3 to 4 minutes, removed from the oven and salted when hot.1. To roast the beets, preheat the oven to 350, 325 for glass pans. Cut off the beet greens leaving 2 to 3 inches attached to the beets. Do not trim the root and don’t peel. Wash the beets under cold running water and arrange them on a rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle beets generously with water, then add water to a depth of 1/8-inch.2. Cover the baking sheet tightly with commercial plastic wrap, tucking in all the edges under the rim of the sheet. Next, cover the entire baking sheet tightly with aluminum foil, wrapping the edges completely and tightly over the foil. If desired, you can eliminate the plastic wrap and tightly cover with aluminum foil only.3. Place beets in the oven and cook for 30 minutes to an hour. The cook time for beets ranges widely depending on size and variety. They are done when a toothpick slides into the center easily. Remove from oven and let cool when done. When cool, cut the beets into 1-inch pieces.4. To make the pickled onions, place the julienned onions in a deep mixing heat-proof bowl.5. Combine the red wine vinegar and granulated sugar in a 2- or 3-quart nonreactive pot. Bring to a full boil over medium heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Pour the vinegar liquid over the julienned onions, stir and set aside.6. To make the maple vinaigrette, combine the maple syrup, sherry vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey and sea salt in a deep mixing bowl and whisk to blend. Using an electric mixer on medium speed, stream the canola oil into the maple syrup mixture to emulsify the dressing.7. To make the goat cheese fritters, divide the goat cheese log into 4 pieces. Break the egg into a shallow bowl and mix the milk into it with a fork, using a whisking motion. Place the flour and the seasoned bread crumbs in two shallow bowls.8. Shape the goat cheese pieces into patties in a fritter shape, coat them first in the flour, then roll in the egg wash and lastly roll in the bread crumbs.9. Heat olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium until a drop of water flicked onto the surface skitters. Pan fry on all sides and remove to paper towels to drain.10. To plate the salads, divide the beets in quarters and arrange on 4 salad plates in a ring. Add ½ cup arugula to the center of each ring, then top each with equal amounts of the microgreens. Sprinkle with toasted pepitas. Top with 8 to 10 straws of pickled red onion and goat cheese fritter. Dress with maple vinaigrette and serve.Per serving: 700 calories; 45g fat; 10g saturated fat; 69mg cholesterol; 17g protein; 56g carbohydrate; 30g sugar; 8g fiber; 726mg sodium; 230mg calcium

RECIPE: Grand Theft Autumn from Bailey’s Range

Grand Theft Autumn cocktail.

Yield: 1 cocktail

Yield: 1 cocktailFor the butterscotch-brandy apple cider½ cup homemade or commercial butterscotch sauce2 tablespoons brandy4 cups (1 quart) apple ciderFor the cocktail2 tablespoons caramel sauceIce1 ½ ounces apple vodka1 ½ ounces butterscotch-brandy apple ciderA splash of cranberry juice1. Make a simple homemade butterscotch sauce in a heavy-bottomed 2-quart pan or carefully heat a commercial butterscotch sauce over medium low heat, stirring often.2. Add brandy to the hot butterscotch sauce, stir, then simmer for 5 minutes. Add the apple cider in 3 or 4 pours, stirring to incorporate it into the butterscotch sauce. Cool, then store in the refrigerator.3. To make the cocktail, place the martini glass in the freezer 30 minutes before you start to mix it to chill the glass.4. Spoon or squeeze the caramel sauce around a small plate big enough to fit the rim of the martini glass comfortably.5. To make the cocktail, fill the bottom half of a cocktail shaker to the halfway point with crushed ice or small cubes.6. Measure out the vodka and infused cider into jiggers and pour each into the shaker.7. Add a splash of cranberry juice.8. Cover the shaker and shake well.9. Remove the martini glass from the freezer and place rim-side down on the plate with the caramel sauce.10. Open shaker and pour the drink through a strainer into the rimmed and chilled glass.11. Serve immediately.Per serving: 247 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; 7mg cholesterol; 1g protein; 34g carbohydrate; 34g sugar; no fiber; 141mg sodium; 28mg calcium

RECIPE: Big Sky Cafe Rosemary and Red Wine Braised Pot Roast

The Rosemary & Red Wine Braised Pot Roast at Big Sky Cafe is one of the signature items on the Cafe's menu. This customer favorite begins with local beef, naturally raised, red wine, red wine vinegar, onions, celery, carrots, rosemary and Granny Smith apples braised long and slow.

Yield: 6 to 8 servings

Yield: 6 to 8 servings2 ½ to 3 pounds chuck roast cut in large chunks, 3- to 4-inches rough cubes1 tablespoon olive oil1 to 1 ½ tablespoons kosher salt1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored and cut in a large 1 to 1½-inch dice3 large stalks celery large cut in a large 1 to 1½-inch dice1 tablespoon honey3 carrots peeled and cut in a large 1 to 1½-inch dice1 large 4-inch onion peeled and cut in a large 1 to1 ½-inch dice2 tablespoons tomato paste1 cup dry red wine1 cup red wine vinegar4 cups (1-quart) beef stock1 ounce fresh rosemary, tied in two bundlesNotes: For this recipe, use the technique called mise en place, which means having all the ingredients cut, measured and ready to use before the cooking starts. Have pans, bowls and tools gathered as well. This recipe comes together fast once the cooking starts.• A hard sear at the beginning of the cook produces a more tender pot roast.• The pot roast may be served over polenta or mashed potatoes.1. Adjust the oven rack to the lower third of the oven. Place the top rack high enough for the Dutch oven to clear. Preheat the oven to 350.2. Cut the chuck roast into large chunks. Don’t trim the fat, but remove any silver skin, a thin silvery membrane of connective tissue, from the pieces. Place chunks on a large baking sheet and let rest for 3 to 5 minutes. Pour a small amount of kosher salt into the palm of your hand and sprinkle over the meat, turning it to sprinkle all sides.3. Place a 5-quart Dutch oven on the stovetop over low heat to warm, then gradually increase to medium high, then to high. When the pan is hot, add meat chunks in batches and sear on all sides. Remove them to the baking sheet as the pieces finish searing and add more until all are seared. Set aside and let the meat rest as you cook the vegetables.4. Add apples, carrots, celery and onions to the Dutch oven and cook until the onions are translucent and the others are lightly caramelized, turning as needed.5. Mix tomato paste and honey together, then add to the pot and stir to coat the vegetables and apple mixture. Cook for about 4 minutes, turning the mix from the bottom to the top of the pot.6. Deglaze the pan by adding the red wine and vinegar, dislodging any browned bits from the bottom of the pot. Add the beef stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the liquid slightly. Turn off the heat.7. Add the meat and the rosemary, tied in two bunches, to the Dutch oven, stir and cover.8. Place in the preheated oven and bake for 3 hours total, checking at 2 hours for doneness. The meat should be fork tender and hold its shape. The vegetables, except for the carrots, will mostly melt away.Per serving (based on 8): 384 calories; 18g fat; 8g saturated fat; 103mg cholesterol; 32g protein; 20g carbohydrate; 12g sugar; 4g fiber; 1138mg sodium; 86mg calcium

RECIPE: Stacked Burger Bar Applesauce

Fuji and Gala apples combined within cinnamon and lemon juice creates a sweet and tart chunky applesauce at Stacked Burger Bar.

Yield: 12 servings

Yield: 12 servings2 pounds Gala apples2 pounds Fuji applesWater to cover for an overnight soak¼ cup lemon juice1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1 ½ cups granulated sugarNote: Home cooks can cut the amount of sugar to ¾ or to 1 cup, but the sauce won’t be lightly caramelized as it is at Stacked.1. The evening before you plan to cook the applesauce, rinse apples, then peel, core and cut them into rough chunks.2. Place cut apples in a large nonreactive bowl or pot. Cover the apples with water, then add lemon juice. Gently stir and lift the apples to distribute the lemon juice throughout. Cover loosely with a lid or with foil and leave on the counter in a cool place overnight.3. The following day, drain the apples, reserving the acidulated liquid in a separate bowl.4. Place the cut apples in a 5-quart pan with a lid.5. Mix the cinnamon into the sugar. Pour the mixture over apples and stir in carefully with a wooden spoon.6. Add 1 ½ cups reserved acidulated water. Cover the pot, venting the lid slightly, and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the apples are soft but not totally mushy.7. Remove from heat. Let stand, covered, for 5 minutes.8. Use a hand-held potato masher or an immersion blender to finish the sauce, leaving larger and medium-sized chunks intact for a more rustic applesauce.Per serving: 188 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 47g carbohydrate; 42g sugar; 3g fiber; 2mg sodium; 13mg calcium

RECIPE: Eleven Eleven Mississippi Grilled Salmon with Garbanzo Beans and Cucumber Orange Salad

The grilled salmon dinner entree at Eleven Eleven Mississippi marries great flavors from Tuscany with a California twist. The salmon rests on a garbanzo medley and is sauced with a basil creme fraiche with topped with a cucumber mandarin salad.

Pat Eby

Yield: 2 servings4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided¼ cup crème fraiche or sour cream3 to 4 fresh basil leaves, stems removed, finely chopped1 teaspoon lemon juice½ cup diced cucumber (cut in a ½-inch dice)¼ cup drained mandarin orange segments2 tablespoons cider vinegar1 teaspoon honeyKosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste1 medium shallot, peeled and sliced thin¼ cup sundried tomatoes packed in oil, sliced thin2 tablespoons thinly sliced, seeded fresh jalapeno peppers (optional)1 cup canned low-sodium garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained2 tablespoons fresh mint, sliced thin2 salmon fillets, 4- to 6-ounces eachNotes: Although cooks may substitute sour cream for crème fraiche, the crème fraiche delivers a silkier, more luxurious mouthfeel. It is available at better grocery stores.• Canned garbanzos work well in this recipe and save time. Choose a premium low-sodium brand. Be sure to rinse and drain the beans.• The kitchen at Eleven Eleven Mississippi uses small jalapenos with seeds in very thin slices. It is an optional ingredient that adds a flavor punch to the garbanzo medley.1. Prepare the grill. Clean, then oil the grate with 1 tablespoon olive oil mopped on and preheat. If using charcoal, set up for direct heat. Cooking temperature should be medium-hot when ready to grill.2. Combine the crème fraiche with basil and lemon juice, set aside and refrigerate.3. In a small bowl, stir diced cucumber together with mandarin oranges, honey and cider vinegar. Season lightly with salt and pepper and set aside.4. Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat in an 8-inch skillet or sauté pan. Add shallots, sundried tomatoes and jalapenos. Stir to combine and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the garbanzo beans and cook until just heated through. Remove from heat, add fresh mint and season to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside, cover and keep warm.5. Season salmon fillets with kosher salt and pepper. Rub both sides of fillets with remaining olive oil and place skin side up on preheated grill. Cook 3 to 4 minutes (depending on thickness), then flip and cook an additional 3 to 4 minutes. Cook to a medium temperature 125 degrees, or if preferred, to 145 degrees. Do not overcook. Remove from grill to heated plate and prepare serving plates.6. To serve, place garbanzo bean medley on serving plates, add cooked salmon, top with crème fraiche and then with cucumber orange salad. Serve immediately.Per serving: 608 calories; 42g fat; 8g saturated fat; 75mg cholesterol; 34g protein; 31g carbohydrate; 13g sugar; 8g fiber; 1,369mg sodium; 120mg calcium

RECIPE: The Clover and the Bee Three Cheese Cauliflower Soup

Three Cheese Cauliflower soup at The Clover and The Bee is a customer favorite year round. It's also a perfect soup for fall lunches, dinners, and parties.

Pat Eby

Yield: 8 large servings2 quarts (8 cups) rough-cut cauliflower florets (see notes)2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil2 tablespoons unsalted butter1 cup finely diced onion1 quart (4 cups) heavy cream1 cup whole milk2 cups shredded white American cheese2 cups shredded fontina cheese1 tablespoon cornstarch4 tablespoons cold water1 tablespoon smoked paprikaSalt to taste1 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano4 tablespoons chopped chivesNotes: For the test, we purchased two 2-pound untrimmed heads of cauliflower. To get 8 cups florets roughly cut we used about 1 ½ heads. For this soup, use the florets only and reserve the stems for another use.• Buy white American cheese in blocks from the deli counter. To get 2 cups shredded for both the American and the fontina cheeses, you will need approximately ½ pound of each.• To avoid making a stringy cheese soup, don’t bring the milk and cream to a full boil; rather, heat to a slow boil where a bubble breaks the surface every so often, not constantly. Heating the milk mix too high can cause the protein bonds in cheeses to break, release moisture and create a stringy soup.• Add the cheeses to the milk mix gradually, in 4 or 5 additions, stirring slowly, to prevent stringiness and clumping.1. If using a standard oven, preheat 400 degrees. For convection ovens, preheat to 300 degrees and use low fan to roast the cauliflower.2. Trim the outer green leaves of the cauliflower, and then slice the stem end even with the head. Place florets facing up on a cutting board and cut it in half, then into quarters. Trim the woody core from each quarter and then trim the florets. Cut large florets in halves or quarters so all florets will roast evenly. Reserve the woody core and trims from florets for another use. Place florets in a large colander and rinse them under cold running water.3. Roast the cauliflower.4. For standard ovens: Place trimmed florets in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, and then toss to coat evenly. Roast for 10 minutes, then turn the florets and rotate the baking sheet and return to oven for another 10 minutes. The florets should be lightly caramelized.5. For convection ovens: Place florets on a large, rimless baking sheet. You want the air to circulate freely. Drizzle with olive oil, and then toss to coat evenly. Roast on low fan for 20 minutes or until the florets are light brown.6. Remove from oven and place florets in a food processor, in batches, with a bit of the vegetable stock. Don’t puree to smoothness. Leave some chunkiness.7. Melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium-low heat in a 3- or 4-quart heavy bottomed pan. Add finely diced onion and cook until translucent, stirring as needed.8. Add milk and heavy cream to the onions and cook over medium-low heat until the mixture comes to a soft, low boil. Add the American cheese first, in 4 or 5 handfuls. Gently stir or whisk each addition in before adding the next.9. Repeat step with the fontina cheese.10. Stir in the reserved cauliflower and heat through.11. If the soup is too thin, make a slurry by whisking the cornstarch increments into the cold water. Slowly stir it in, in increments, until desired consistency is reached.12. Add the smoked paprika. If needed, add salt to taste.13. Ladle into bowls and top with Parmigiano-Reggiano and chopped chives.Per serving: 525 calories; 44g fat; 25g saturated fat; 127mg cholesterol; 20g protein; 17g carbohydrate; 8g sugar; 3g fiber; 845mg sodium; 412mg calcium

Hi-Pointe Andalouse Sauce

Chef Mike Johnson worked in France and spent time in Belgium where he also enjoyed the Andalouse Sauce on fries. It's a customer favorite at the Hi Pointe Drive-In.

Yield: 2 cups

Yield: 2 cups1 ¼ cup mayonnaise1/3 cup ketchup3 to 4 tablespoons white vinegar (see notes)1 to 2 tablespoons cayenne pepper (start with 1 tablespoon, then add more to taste)Notes: Make this sauce a day ahead of time to allow the flavors to blend.• Add the vinegar in increments to gauge the proper thickness. The sauce should fall easily from the spoon or come out easily from a squeeze bottle.• The sauce is easily customizable. Chef Johnson likes to add finely grated onion and juice as well as a dash of Hot Charlie’s hot sauce. He says lemon juice is also acceptable for the acid (the white vinegar.) If you want to reduce sugars from the ketchup, mix 2 tablespoons tomato paste with 2 teaspoons of ketchup. You may need to increase the amount of vinegar to get good consistency.1. Place mayonnaise and ketchup in a small, deep mixing bowl and blend them together using a spoon or a flat whisk.2. Stir in 3 tablespoons vinegar until smooth. Check the consistency. It should easily fall from the spoon. If it needs more vinegar, add another tablespoon and stir until smooth.3. Stir in 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper. Taste. If needed, add more cayenne in increments until you reach the desired heat.4. Refrigerate for at least 8 hours or overnight.5. Place in a squeeze bottle and serve.6. Refrigerate leftovers.Per (1 tablespoon) serving: 63 calories; 6g fat; 1g saturated fat; 4mg cholesterol; 1g protein; 1g carbohydrate; 1g sugar; no fiber; 81mg sodium; 1mg calcium

RECIPE: Tomato Basil Soup from the Country Club

Classic Italian flavors of basil, garlic, and tomatoes shine in this easy to cook soup. It works equally well for a fancy dinner party as it does for a Saturday family lunch, served with grilled cheese of course.

Yield: 6 servings

Yield: 6 servings2 to 3 cups water6 cups premium marinara sauce2 cups half-and-half3 tablespoons chopped fresh purple basil (leaves only, stripped from stems)¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese3 tablespoons granulated garlicKosher salt to taste6 tablespoons finely chopped leaves of flat-leaf Italian parsley6 tablespoons shredded pecorinoNotes: The Country Club imports its premium marinara sauce from Italy. The sauce should not be thin and smooth, but should have a texture and a little chunkiness to it. We found several good sauces at DiGregorio’s Market on the Hill and chose Mama Sugo marinara for the test.• If purple basil is not available, substitute fresh green basil.• Use granulated garlic, not garlic salt or powder, in this recipe. It adds to the texture.• When you add the Parmesan, it thickens up a little more, which is why you want to the hot water handy, but we didn’t need it.• Taste before adding kosher salt. You may not need any.1. Place the water in an instant kettle or in a small pot on the stove and heat to a boil. Maintain it at a low simmer.2. While the water heats, pour the marinara sauce into a 4- or 5-quart saucepan over medium heat until it just begins to bubble. Reduce heat to medium low.3. Place the half-and-half in a small mixing bowl. Temper the half-and-half by adding ¾- to 1-cup of hot sauce, stirring slowly until it incorporates. This step prevents the soup from curdling.4. Slowly pour the tempered half-and-half into the hot sauce, stirring as you pour.5. Add the chopped basil and granulated garlic into the soup. Stir in thoroughly, down to the bottom of the pot. Cook uncovered over medium-low heat for 15 minutes.6. Add the Parmesan cheese and stir well, scraping the bottom and the sides of the pan.7. Add hot water gradually to the hot soup, ½ cup at a time, stirring down to the bottom, until the desired consistency is reached. You will probably not use all of the water but keep it at the ready to add if needed. For the test, we added 2 cups total.8. Reduce heat to low. Simmer for an additional 12 to 15 minutes, stirring often, down to the bottom and around the edges.9. Taste. Add salt if needed.10. Remove from the burner to a warm place, cover and let rest 5 to 10 minutes.11. Top with chopped parsley and grated pecorino.Per serving: 195 calories; 6g fat; 2g saturated fat; 11mg cholesterol; 7g protein; 29g carbohydrate; 17g sugar; 5g fiber; 1,656mg sodium; 183mg calcium

RECIPE: Blueberry Hill Gazpacho

The chilled gazpacho soup at Blueberry Hill has been a customer favorite since it was first introduced 40 years ago. The blend of ripe tomatoes, cucumber, onion, spices and more delivers great flavors in every bite.

Yield: 8 to 10 large servings

Yield: 8 to 10 large servings2 cups coarsely grated cucumber, skin on and seeds included1 1/4 cup coarsely grated green bell pepper1 cup coarsely grated red onion4 1/2 cups pureed fresh tomatoes1 1/2 cups low-sodium tomato juice1 teaspoon finely minced garlic2 tablespoons Tabasco sauce1/2 teaspoon black pepper3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar1 bell pepper seeded and cut in thin strips for garnishSalt to taste8 to 10 sprigs of curly parsley, for garnish1/2 cup croutonsNotes: Use fresh, locally grown vegetables and tomatoes for this soup.• Use the largest holes on the grater to grate the vegetables.• Leave skin on the cucumber. For the test, we used a large homegrown cucumber. To make the large cuke easier to grate, we cut it in half lengthwise and used a spoon to scoop out and reserve the seeds and the gel before grating.• The red onion grated best when the root end was cut off, leaving the stem end with a little tail. It was easier to hold by cupping the hand on the stem end. 1. Combine grated cucumber, grated bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, tomato juice, garlic, Tabasco sauce, black pepper, olive oil and red wine vinegar in a large bowl and stir to blend.2. Cover and chill for several hours to allow flavors to blend.3. Remove from the refrigerator and taste. Add salt if needed to taste.4. Ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with cut pepper strips and a few sprigs of parsley. Top with croutons and serve. · Per serving (based on 8): 96 calories; 6g fat; 1g saturated fat; 1mg cholesterol; 2g protein; 10g carbohydrate; 5g sugar; 3g fiber; 351mg sodium; 27mg calcium

RECIPE: Citizen Kane’s Steakhouse Sweet Horseradish Glaze

The Sweet Horseradish Glaze at Citizen Kane's Steakhouse was made to complement their 22-ounce bone-in pork chop, but customers often request it with their Norwegian salmon and even with steaks.

Yield: Approximately 4 cups sauce

Yield: Approximately 4 cups sauce5 medium-sized lemons½ cup unsalted butter1 cup horseradish2 pounds light brown sugar1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce1 teaspoon ground white pepperNote: This sauce is very simple. Keep the heat on this in the medium low to medium heat. It does not need to boil, only to liquefy. 1. Cut lemons in half crosswise and juice. When all lemons are juiced, strain to remove any seeds or pulp. Set aside.2. Melt butter in a large 4-quart saucepan over medium-low heat taking care not to brown it. When the butter is just melted, stir in reserved lemon juice and the horseradish until well-combined.3. Add the brown sugar, raise heat to medium, and stir in the brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce and white pepper.4. Stir until the brown sugar liquefies. It does not need to come to a boil.5. Remove from heat.6. Store covered, in the refrigerator, until ready to use.7. When ready to use, heat the sauce to warm it. Plate the pork, salmon or beef, then drizzle the meat with 1 tablespoon of sauce. Spoon 6 tablespoons of juice into a small cup and serve alongside the meat or fish.Per (6 tablespoon) serving: 517 calories; 21 fat; 7g saturated fat; 34mg cholesterol; 1g protein; 85g carbohydrate; 83g sugar; no fiber; 218mg sodium; 77mg calcium

RECIPE: Nate’s Faux Hollandaise Sauce at the Living Room

Nate Larson's faux hollandaise sauce tops the Benny's Eggs at the Living Room in Maplewood. The sauce is make cold in a stand mixer, a much easier way to make a tasty sauce that keeps for up to a week in the refrigerator.

Pat Eby August 21, 2009

Yield: 8 to 10 servings (4 tablespoons each serving)½ cup high-quality Greek yogurt½ cup plain chevre goat cheese (sold in a small log)¾ cup 40 percent heavy whipping cream½ teaspoon kosher salt¼ teaspoon ground turmeric½ teaspoon garlic powder½ teaspoon smoked paprika (or sweet paprika)Notes: Living Room makes its own Greek yogurt in house. Larson suggests using a high-quality brand of Greek yogurt like Fage.• The goat cheese comes in a small log and is somewhat dry and crumbly.• Be sure to use kosher salt in this recipe.• Larson recommends using a stand mixer with a paddle attachment to blend the sauce. It is difficult to remove the sauce from the whisk attachment.• The turmeric gives the sauce its yellow color while the smoked paprika adds a hint of orange.• The sauce is very stable, but if it is heated at too high a temperature, the cream can separate and release oils into the sauce.1. Add all the ingredients at once to the bowl of a stand mixer. Using the paddle attachment, mix on low speed until ingredients are mostly combined. Increase to a medium speed, and mix until the sauce is smooth, thick, creamy-looking and it has no lumps.2. Keep the sauce in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week.3. To use, spoon out desired amount and either heat in a microwave or in the oven in an oven-safe dish until the sauce is bubbly and warm. The process takes 5 to 8 minutes in a 350-degree oven. Heat on medium for 15 seconds at a time in the microwave, testing as you go.4. Drizzle sauce over eggs, burritos, potatoes, roasted veggies, roasted chicken.5. To assemble a Benny as served at the Living Room, place two pieces of crisp bacon on toast or toasted baguette, add soft boiled eggs, then put sauce on top.6. Store in the refrigerator up to one week.Per serving (based on 8): 146 calories; 13 fat; 9g saturated fat; 39mg cholesterol; 5g protein; 2g carbohydrate; 1g sugar; no fiber; 217mg sodium; 76mg calcium

RECIPE: Juniper Baked Pimento Cheese Dip

The pimento dip at Juniper comes to the table hot and bubbling. Two cheeses, mayonnaise, smoked paprika, a touch of hot sauce and pickle juice make for a unique savory take on a southern classic dish.

Yield: 8 servings1 red bell pepper¼ pound yellow cheddar cheese¼ pound white cheddar cheese¼ cup southern-style mayonnaise½ teaspoon Dijon mustard¼ cup cream cheese (optional)¾ teaspoon smoked paprikaPinch of cayenne pepper1 tablespoon hot sauce1 tablespoon fermented pickle juiceSalt to taste2 tablespoons cornbread crumbs2 tablespoons minced fresh Italian parsleyNotes: Keep the cheeses cold in the refrigerator until ready to grate them.• Juniper uses Duke’s mayonnaise for this recipe, which has a distinctive flavor.• Be sure to use smoked paprika for this dish.• Juniper uses Crystal Hot Sauce as the hot sauce.• While Juniper uses a flavorful garlicky juice from the pickles they make in house, any pickle juice will do.• The optional ¼ cup of cream cheese adds an extra creaminess and keeps the dip from separating, but it is not used in the Juniper recipe.• The dip is baked and served in cast iron at Juniper, which helps it retain heat. You may use individual 6- or 8-ounce ramekins for this appetizer. Adjust the timing of the bake accordingly.• The bread Juniper uses with this dip is similar to a pita or to the Indian bread naan. Choose your favorite breads or crackers here.1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, or 325 degrees for glass pans.2. Rinse, then roast the red pepper, using your favorite method — oven roasted, broiled, flame roasted or charred on the grill — until the skin is evenly blistered. Place roasted pepper in a paper bag and let rest 10 minutes.3. Remove, then cut the pepper vertically down one side and open it flat. The stem and seeds should pull away easily. Wipe away any loose seeds with a paper towel. Turn the pepper skin side up and work the blistered skin away from the flesh. Cut the roasted pepper in a ¼-inch dice and set aside.4. Grate the cold cheddar cheeses using the large holes on a box grater or a food processor fitted with a grating disc. Toss the cheeses together in a mixing bowl. Add the diced red peppers and fold into the cheese.5. In a separate mixing bowl, blend the mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, smoked paprika and cayenne pepper. If using the optional cream cheese, add it in this step.6. Stir the mix into the cheeses. Add hot sauce and pickle juice and stir to blend evenly.7. Taste. Add salt if needed.8. Transfer the mixed dip into a 1-½ quart baking dish. Bake for 15 minutes, then remove and top with cornbread crumbs. Return to the oven and bake an additional 5 to 7 minutes.9. Remove to a wire rack to cool slightly.10. Top with chopped parsley.11. Serve with assorted pickles, breads or crackers.Per serving: 198 calories; 18 fat; 8g saturated fat; 41mg cholesterol; 8g protein; 3g carbohydrate; 1g sugar; 1g fiber; 281mg sodium; 224mg calcium

RECIPE: Joyce LeGrand’s Famous Pasta Salad

Joyce's famous pasta salad includes artichoke hearts, black olives, pimentos, Parmesan, red onion, salami, and garbanzo beans mixed into tri-color rotini pasta. The salad is finished with poppyseed dressing and refrigerated for one day before serving.

Yield: 9 cups; 18 side servings1 (12 ounce) box of tricolor rotini pasta¼ cup diced pimentos, undrained¼ cup chopped red onion½ cup black olives, sliced¾ cups quartered artichoke hearts, drained and chopped¾ cups cubed hard salami (cut in ½-inch cubes)¾ cup frozen spinach, thawed and drained1 cup canned low-sodium garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed½ cup grated Parmesan cheese¾ cup low-fat poppy seed dressingNotes: This pasta salad is best when made a day ahead of time.• This recipe scales well and can easily be doubled or halved.• The Volpi salami was cut from the roll in a half-inch piece at the butcher counter for this test, which yielded a scant cup of cubed pieces.• For the test, we used Ken’s lower fat poppy seed dressing, which worked well.1. Cook pasta al dente according to the package directions. Drain, rinse and set aside to cool.2. When the pasta has cooled, place the pimentos, red onion, black olives, artichoke hearts, salami, spinach and garbanzo beans into a large mixing bowl. Stir together, lifting the spoon, to incorporate all ingredients equally.3. Add the Parmesan cheese and, again, stir in carefully to distribute evenly.4. Add the dressing and stir, making sure to coat all pieces. Cover, and refrigerate overnight.5. Serve the following day. If the dressing absorbed too much the night before, add in more dressing.Per serving (based on 18): 153 calories; 6g fat; 1g saturated fat; 5mg cholesterol; 5g protein; 20g carbohydrate; 4g sugar; 2g fiber; 227mg sodium; 57mg calcium

Onesto’s Fettuccine Alfredo

The fettuccine alfredo, photographed on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, is the object of a special request from Onesto's Pizza and Trattoria. Onesto's is located at 5401 Finkman in St. Louis.

Yield: 2 to 3 servings

Yield: 2 to 3 servings8 ounces fresh fettuccine, cooked and drained2 tablespoons olive oil1 teaspoon minced garlic1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream½ teaspoon salt¼ teaspoon ground black pepper1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg2 tablespoons grated Parmesan1 egg yolk¼ teaspoon chopped Italian flat leaf parsleyNotes: The restaurant serves a huge portion of this dish, which translates into 2 or 3 regular-sized portions.Use fresh pasta, available in the refrigerated sections of better grocers. Fresh and frozen fettuccine is also available from Midwest Pasta, 2023 Cherokee Street. Cook the pasta according to the manufacturer’s directions.For this dish, use a buttery olive oil.We used Tellicherry peppercorns from Penzeys Spices for the test, freshly ground fine.Freshly grated nutmeg gives a big boost of flavor in this dish.For raw egg dishes, we recommend pasteurized eggs, like Eggland’s Best, which are sold at better grocers.• If you want to reduce the amount of cream in the dish, read Daniel Neman’s suggestions for reducing fat and calories in recipes. The sauce will not be as thick or creamy if you use the half-and-half or whole milk option, but it will be tasty.1. Bring a large pot of water to boil as you prepare to make the sauce. Follow the manufacturer’s directions for cooking the pasta to the al dente stage.2. Heat the oil in a large skillet or saute pan over medium-high heat. Add the minced garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. Don’t allow the garlic to brown.3. Slowly stir in the cream, salt, pepper and ground nutmeg into garlic and olive oil mix, stirring as needed.4. When the cream is reduced by half, turn off the heat and stir in the Parmesan. Add the cooked hot noodles to the cream and turn to coat the noodles.5. Place the noodles in sauce in a serving bowl.6. Crack a fresh egg, reserving the white for a different use, and place the yolk only on top of the noodles.7. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve.Per serving (based on 3): 801 calories; 56g fat; 30g saturated fat; 198mg cholesterol; 15g protein; 61g carbohydrate; 6g sugar; 3g fiber; 1,927mg sodium; 148mg calcium

RECIPE: Mission Taco Black Beans

Mission Taco Joint Refried Black Beans.

Pat Eby

Yield: 5 cups cooked beans1 pound dried black beans10 cups cold water½ cup chopped yellow onion2 serrano chiles, chopped1 tablespoon ground cumin½ cup fresh epazote, chopped1 to 2 tablespoons sea salt½ cup crumbled queso frescoNotes: Mission Taco does not presoak their beans.Cooking dried beans is easy, but there are variables to cooking times, like the age of the beans, which can be stored for years. Older beans take longer to cook. Buy dried beans from grocers or sources, like international markets, where beans turnover quickly. Rancho Gordo sells very fresh beans online. Bob’s Red Mill offers a good product available in better and premium grocers as well as online.If added water is needed during cooking, heat it first. Adding cold water slows the cooking.Epazote is a pungent Mexican herb that can be found fresh in international markets. Fresh stems should be placed upright in a glass with an inch or so of cold water in the bottom, covered lightly with a plastic bag and stored in the refrigerator.Queso fresco is a Mexican fresh milk cheese, usually a combination of cow’s and goat’s milk, with a salty-sour flavor. It doesn’t melt easily and is used in many dishes.1. Rinse the beans under cold running water to remove any dust or bits of debris.2. Combine beans, water, chopped onion and chiles in a 4- or 5-quart saucepan with a lid. Bring to a boil, and then reduce heat to a simmer. The simmer should be just below boiling with small bubbles coming to the surface. Cover and cook for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.3. Add the epazote, cover and resume simmering. Check the beans for doneness after 15 minutes. Cook another 15 minutes if needed. The beans should be tender but not mushy and falling apart. Cook until beans are done, adding hot water from a kettle or pot in small increments as needed.4. Taste. Add salt in increments and stir in. Taste, and adjust as necessary.5. There should be about ¼-inch of water left in the pot above the beans at the end of cooking. If not add a little more hot water from the kettle or pan.6. To reserve some whole beans to use for other dishes, take out a few cups of beans and place in a separate container.7. Remove the beans from the heat and puree with either a wand blender in the pot or in a blender. If using a blender, transfer hot beans and liquid carefully in batches.8. Add more water if needed to adjust the beans to the desired texture.9. Top with crumbled queso fresco and serve.Per (½ cup) serving: 182 calories; 3g fat; 1g saturated fat; 4mg cholesterol; 11g protein; 29g carbohydrate; 1g sugar; 7g fiber; 748mg sodium; 99mg calcium

RECIPE: Gioia’s Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad sandwich at Gioia's Deli, on Macklind, in St. Louis, on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Hillary Levin,

Yield: 4 to 6 servings1 ½ pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts¼ to ½ cup chicken stock or water2 teaspoons lemon juice1 cup finely diced celery¾ cup finely diced red onion2 ¼ teaspoons celery salt (or more to taste)1 teaspoon lemon pepper1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper¾ cup mayonnaise (Gioia’s uses Duke’s mayonnaise), more if neededNotes: Although Gioia’s bakes the chicken breasts for this salad, you can use approximately 4 cups of chopped white meat chicken poached or from a rotisserie chicken.The unique texture of Gioia’s chicken salad comes from baking the breasts in liquid, adding lemon juice and from hand mixing the pieces together. The methods allow the chicken pieces to soften and the mayonnaise absorbs better over all the pieces.Although you can use any mayonnaise, Gioia’s uses Dukes, which contains no sugar, has a tangy flavor and a rich consistency. Once a southern cooking staple, it is now widely available in local grocery stores.1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat the bottom of a baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Place the chicken breasts in the pan, leaving a small space between each to allow the air to circulate.2. Pour enough broth or liquid into the pan to cover the bottom of the pan to a depth of ¼-inch.3. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes until the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Remove from the oven to a cooling rack and let rest for 10 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.4. When the meat is cool enough to handle, remove the chicken to a cutting board, discard pan juices, and cut into a ½-inch dice.5. Place diced chicken in a large mixing bowl. Add the lemon juice. Using gloves, toss the chicken with your hands to incorporate the juices throughout.6. Add the celery and onion.7. Whisk celery salt, lemon pepper and fresh ground pepper together and add to the bowl.8. Toss the salad with your hands to evenly incorporate all.9. Add the mayonnaise to the chicken mixture, and work it in with your gloved hands. The chicken salad shouldn’t be heavy and should just hold together. If needed, add mayonnaise in small increments to reach desired consistency.Per serving: 502 calories; 36g fat; 6g saturated fat; 141mg cholesterol; 40g protein; 4g carbohydrate; 2g sugar; 1g fiber; 481mg sodium; 35mg calcium

RECIPE: Small Batch Rigatoni (vegetarian)

Small Batch Rigatoni (vegetarian) at Small Batch. Small Batch Rigatoni (vegetarian) at Small Batch. House made vegetarian rigatoni with smoked cremini mushrooms, flavored with red peppers and Cajun cream. Garnished with kale and served with bruschetta at Small Batch on Locust Street.

Yield: 4 servings

Yield: 4 servings½ cup quartered and smoked small cremini mushrooms1 pound rigatoni noodles2 cups heavy cream4 egg yolks1 ½ teaspoons paprika1 teaspoon salt¼ teaspoon garlic powder¼ teaspoon onion powder1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper¼ teaspoon ground oregano¼ teaspoon ground thyme1 tablespoon olive oil½ medium red onion, cut in a small dice1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and cut in a small dice½ cup vegetarian Italian sausage (Small Batch uses Match Meat)1 teaspoon finely minced fresh garlic1 teaspoon finely minced shallots1 to 2 tablespoon dry red wine4 medium-sized piece of kale2 tablespoons Parmigiana-Reggiano4 slices grilled crostiniNotes: Small Batch makes fresh pasta for all their dishes. A good-quality dried pasta works for this dish as well.• Although you can use any brand of vegetarian Italian sausage for this recipe, Small Batch uses the Match Meat Italian Sausage. It is available at local Dierbergs or matchmeats.com.• Don’t overheat the cream when you make the base sauce as egg yolks may curdle at higher temperatures.1. The day before you plan to make the rigatoni, smoke the mushrooms in a home smoker. If a home smoker isn’t an option, marinate them in a mixture of 1 tablespoon tamari, 1 tablespoon water and one drop of liquid smoke.2. Prepare the rigatoni according to the package directions, boiling them until they are al dente. While the noodles cook, start the sauce.3. Make the base cream sauce by pouring the heavy cream into a 2-quart heavy-bottomed saucepan. Heat over medium heat until it reaches 180 degrees.4. Remove from the heat, then whisk in the egg yolks. Set aside to cool.5. Mix paprika, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper, oregano and thyme in a small bowl.6. Add olive oil to a large saute pan or 5-quart pan. Pans with a nonstick finish would work well for this recipe. Cook over medium heat until the oil lightly shimmers. Add red bell pepper, red onion, vegetarian Italian sausage and smoked cremini mushrooms and cook, stirring as they cook, until the onions are translucent. Once the onions are translucent, add the garlic and shallot and continue stirring just until the garlic smells fragrant and bright.7. Next, add the seasoning mixture and the red wine and stir to the bottom to deglaze the pan.8. Put a pan of water on to boil. Wash and take out the center stem of the kale. Cut into 4 pieces.9. Add cooked pasta noodles and the cream sauce base to the mixture in the pan. Stir and continue stirring the pasta until all of the ingredients have been well-incorporated. A large wooden spoon works well for this step. When the mixture thickens and the ingredients are evenly distributed, the pasta is ready to serve.10. Blanch the prepared kale pieces for 1 minute. Remove with tongs, shake the excess water and place in the center of the rigatoni.11. Top with grated Parmigiana-Reggiano and grilled crostini.Per serving: 1,374 calories; 63g fat; 32g saturated fat; 321mg cholesterol; 49g protein; 153g carbohydrate; 14g sugar; 9g fiber; 1,623mg sodium; 207mg calcium

RECIPE: West End Grill and Pub Green Curry Mussels

Green Curry mussels, with green curry broth, coconut milk, chile paste, and fresh ginger, served at the West End Grill and Pub, 354 North Boyle, in St. Louis, Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Yield: 4 servings

Yield: 4 servings2 pounds fresh Prince Edward Island mussels, soaked, scrubbed and debearded3 tablespoons olive oil2 tablespoons minced garlic2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger½ cup red onion, cut in julienne slices1 teaspoon minced jalapeno1 tablespoon green curry paste1 cup white wine1 (15-ounce) can coconut milk1 tablespoon soy sauce1 tablespoon lime juice½ cup minced cilantro1 large baguetteNotes: Bob’s Seafood carries fresh Prince Edward Island mussels year round.• You’ll find green curry paste at Jay’s International Grocery on Grand Avenue or at Global Foods Market in Kirkwood.1. Plan to buy and cook the mussels on the same day, as they do not keep.2. Clean mussels by soaking them in cold water for 20 minutes in a clean large dishpan or bucket. Discard any mussels with cracked, broken or chipped shells.3. Discard any mussels that are open.4. Using a soft plastic vegetable or other brush, scrub each mussel shell quickly, on both sides, under cold running water.5. If you find a mussel that is slightly open, tap it on the counter on its open side. If it doesn’t close, discard it as it may be dead.6. After scrubbing, use a paper towel to grab the beard. The beard is bysall thread, strings of protein the mussels use to attach themselves to a surface. Pull the beard to the hinged side of the mussel to remove. Don’t pull toward the open side of the shell as you may open and kill the mussel. Discard the beard.7. If the mussels are extremely sandy, soak them for a short time, then place in the refrigerator until ready to use.8. To start the broth for cooking, add olive oil to a 5- or 6-quart pan. Heat the oil over a medium high or high flame for 2 minutes, then add the garlic, ginger, onion and jalapeno. Saute until the onions are translucent, about 3 or 4 minutes, using the spatula to prevent sticking.9. Place the curry paste into the pot, spread in a circle and toast until it becomes aromatic, taking care not to burn it. Add the white wine and stir to dislodge any stuck bits in the pot.10. Shake the coconut milk can well, then pour it into the pot, stirring as you pour.11. Add soy sauce, lime juice and cilantro and bring to a bowl.12. Add the mussels, cover and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Check to see that all mussels have opened. Discard any closed mussels. Serve in a large bowl in the center of the table with dishes at each place and a bowl for empty shells in the center.13. Use the sliced baguette to sop up the broth.Per serving: 670 calories; 39g fat; 22g saturated fat; no cholesterol; 36g protein; 36g carbohydrate; 2g sugar; 2g fiber; 1,253mg sodium; 103mg calcium

RECIPE: OmTurtleCafe Mediterranean Stuffed Avocado

A featured menu item at OmTurtleCafe in Ferguson is the Low Carb Mediterranean Stuffed Avocado, an avocado filled with roasted red pepper hummus, grape tomatoes, sweet peppers, red onion, cucumber, black olives and feta cheese. Photographed at the cafe Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Sid Hastings

Yield: 1 serving (The hummus recipe yields about 3 ½ cups; each serving uses 4 to 6 tablespoons of hummus.)For the hummus2 (15 1/2 ounce) cans low-sodium garbanzo beans2 halves of roasted red peppers, jarred, canned or oven-roasted2 cloves fresh garlic, peeled1/4 cup extra virgin olive oilSalt, pepper and seasonings, to taste (see notes)For the avocado dish1 large ripe avocado4 to 6 tablespoons hummus1 to 2 tablespoons cucumber, cut in a small dice1 to 2 tablespoons red onion, cut in a small dice1 to 2 tablespoons red and/or yellow sweet pepper, cut in a small dice3 to 5 black or kalamata olives, pitted and sliced crosswise2 large or 3 small grape tomatoes, sliced crosswise2 tablespoons feta cheese crumblesNote: OmTurtleCafe sells Carron’s “secret seasoning,” Angie’s Spice, which is a blend of exotic sea salts, peppers and spices from around the globe. Carron suggests mixing a simple blend of spices cooks may already have at home like salt, black pepper, onion powder, thyme, oregano and garlic salt.1. Drain and rinse the chickpeas, reserving the bean water.2. Add chickpeas, red peppers, garlic and olive oil to the bowl of a food processor and pulse to mix.3. Process until the hummus is creamy and smooth. If the mixture needs more moisture, add in water or a small amount of liquid from the jarred or canned red peppers until desired consistency is reached.4. Season to taste with salt, pepper and spices of your choice.5. Store hummus in a tightly covered container for 3 to 5 days in the refrigerator. Hummus may be frozen in a freezer-safe container, leaving room at the top for expansion, for 4 to 6 months.6. To assemble the stuffed avocados: Rinse the avocado under cool water and pat dry. Cut the avocado in half lengthwise, guiding the knife around the pit. Twist the halves lightly to open. Remove seed. Because the avocado is covered in topping, Carron uses the safe method of using a spoon to dislodge the pit.7. Spoon hummus into the cavity of each half. Plate, then top with cucumbers, onion, peppers, olives and tomatoes. 8. Add the feta crumbles.9. Season to taste.Per serving: 453 calories; 34g fat; 7g saturated fat; 17mg cholesterol; 11g protein; 31g carbohydrate; 6g sugar; 15g fiber; 493mg sodium; 161mg calcium

RECIPE: Cobalt Smoke & Sea Yakiniku Sauce

Yakiniku Sauce from Cobalt Smoke & Sea Restaurant, 12643 Olive Blvd., in Creve Coeur. The sauce is photographed on Thursday, June 6, 2019, with the dish Burnt Ends.

Yield: About 3 cups

Yield: About 3 cups1 cup sake1 cup mirin½ cup granulated sugar4 teaspoons rice vinegar1 ½ cups soy sauce4 teaspoons white miso paste2 teaspoons dried bonito flakes1 medium mildly sweet apple, roughly chopped5 tablespoons white sesame seedsNotes: This sauce depends on balancing sweet and piquant flavors punctuated with umami accents. Each ingredient aids in both cooking and in taste, so leaving out or substituting ingredients is not a good option for this recipe.• The ingredients may be unfamiliar, but many are commonly found in larger grocery stores in the Asian foods section. Whole Foods carries dried bonito flakes, mirin,and white miso. Schnucks carries sake in the liquor department.• For the test, we used white sesame seeds from Penzeys Spices in Maplewood because freshness is important in these flavorful seeds. The cabinet shelf life for sesame seeds, unopened, is just 6 months, 3 months if opened. The seeds can turn rancid. They may be frozen, properly packaged, for up to a year with no loss of flavor.• The sauce may be used as a marinade 30 minutes to an hour before grilling. Use just enough marinade to coat the meat or seafood. The grilled meats or seafood gets tossed in the sauce after they come off the grill. The sauce can be used at the table as a dipping sauce.1. Place sake, mirin, sugar, vinegar, soy sauce, miso paste, bonito flakes and apple in a heavy-bottomed 2-quart pan. Heat over medium-high until the mixture comes to a full boil.2. Remove from the heat and allow the sauce to cool to room temperature.3. While the sauce is cooling, lightly toast the sesame seeds in a small skillet until they release a nutty fragrance. Transfer to a bowl when toasted until ready to use.4. Strain the cooked sauce through a sieve or fine mesh strainer.5. Stir in the toasted sesame seeds.Per (3 tablespoon) serving: 41 calories; 1g fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; 1g protein; 6g carbohydrate; 5g sugar; no fiber; 554mg sodium; 13mg calcium

Carrot Cake Pancakes from Half & Half

Carrot cake pancakes, served at Half & Half restaurant, 8135 Maryland Ave., in Clayton, Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Hillary Levin

Carrot Cake Pancakes from Half & HalfYield: 12 to 16 pancakes, 4 — to 6- inches in diameter2 cups softened cream cheese1 cup mascarpone2 ½ cups milk, divided1 cup granulated sugar1 vanilla bean2 cups all-purpose flour1 1/3 tablespoons baking soda1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice1 cup finely grated carrots½ cup melted unsalted butter, divided2 eggs, beaten until foamyOptional:1 cup candied glazed pecans1 cup candied matchstick carrots or candied orange peel cut in thin slicesNotes:The pancakes at Half & Half are 8-inches in diameter. The smaller size is more family-friendly.This dish has two main components: the pancakes and the frosting. Make the frosting first, then make the pancakes.Don’t use a substitute for the marscapone cheese, which delivers a creamier texture to the frosting. It’s available in better grocery stores.The seeds from a whole vanilla bean will deliver a deep vanilla flavor in this recipe. You can substitute 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract, but the flavor will not be the same.Don’t cut the amount of salt or baking soda in the recipe or it could affect the rise.Grate the carrots for the batter using the fine side of a grater to allow them to cook easier in the batter.A flexible, thin extra-large spatula will make it easier to turn these pancakes.Half & Half serves these cakes garnished with candied pecans and candied matchstick carrots. You may use commercial candied pecans and thinly-sliced commercial orange peel for this.1. To make the frosting, add the softened cream cheese, mascarpone, ¾ cup milk and granulated sugar in the bowl of a mixer.2. Slit the vanilla bean lengthwise top to bottom. Open the pod, and scrape out the seeds, running the tip of the knife down the length of the pod. Add seeds to the cheese and sugar mixture. Mix until the frosting is smooth and creamy. You will see the seeds as little black specks in the frosting. Cover and remove to a cool spot.3. To make the candied carrots and pecans, use two 1-quart pots. Add 2 cups of water to each pot. Add one cup of brown sugar to each pot. Add julienned carrots to one pot and pecans to the other. Cook for 20 minutes over medium heat, stirring as needed.4. To make the batter, whisk the flour, baking soda, salt and pumpkin pie spice together in a large mixing bowl. Set aside.5. In a separate bowl, stir together 1¾ cups milk, finely grated carrots and ¼ cup melted butter. Add the beaten eggs last.6. Make a well in the dry ingredients by pushing the flour mixture against the walls of the bowl with a spatula or wooden spoon. Slowly pour the wet ingredients into the center of the dry ingredients. Using a rubber scraper spatula to mix, running the scraper around the edges to the bottom of the bowl to pull the dry ingredients over the wet until just combined. Do not beat or overmix. The batter will be lumpy, and that is OK.7. To cook, brush remaining melted butter across the bottom of the skillet. Scoop out 1/3 cup batter and place in the skillet.8. Cook over medium heat until bubbles form on the top and the bottom is lightly browned. Flip and finish the cooking. Remove finished cakes to a warm place. Repeat, adding butter as needed, until all cakes are cooked.9. To assemble the pancakes, place a small amount of frosting in the center of the plate and spread out to anchor the cake. Top with one pancake, then generously frost the layer with the cream cheese spread. Repeat once more to make a stack of 2 pancakes. Place a collar of frosting around the base of the cakes and add a dollop to the center of the top cake.10. Add candied pecans and carrots (or orange peel) and serve.Per pancake (based on 12, not including pecans, carrots or orange slices): 600 calories; 44g fat; 4g saturated fat; 138mg cholesterol; 10g protein; 41g carbohydrate; 23g sugar; 2g fiber; 821mg sodium; 177mg calcium

RECIPE: Michael’s Bar & Grill Greek Bean Soup

Greek-style bean soup photographed on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Michael's Bar and Grill, 7101 Manchester Ave.

Yield: 6 servings

Yield: 6 servings1 pound dried Great Northern beans6 tablespoons extra-virgin Greek olive oil, divided1 medium white onion peeled and cut in a 3/8-inch dice3 celery stalks, trimmed and cut in ¼-inch dice1 large carrot, peeled and cut in a ¼-inch dice3 tablespoons minced fresh garlic1 cup chicken stockWater as needed1 (14.5 ounce) can no-salt petite diced tomatoes¾ teaspoon dried dill weed¾ teaspoon salt½ teaspoon ground black pepperNotes: Michael’s uses Great Northern beans for its soup. Cannelini beans, navy beans or any creamy white bean will work as well.• Although it has been a common practice to drain the soaking water and replace with fresh when using dried beans, many of today’s cooks don’t drain them, but use the soaking water in cooking.• The flavor of this soup is best starting with dried beans, but you may substitute 3 (15-ounce) cans of beans, rinsed and drained, for the dried beans.• Wait until dried beans are done cooking before adding acids like tomatoes or vinegar, or salt, asadding these ingredients to cooking water will toughen beans.1. About 12 hours before cooking, rinse the beans under cold water to remove any dust. Pick through the beans to remove any small twigs or stones. Place dried beans in a large bowl orpot to allow for expansion and cover with water to a depth of 2 inches over the beans. Set them on the counter to soak for at least 12 hours.2. The following day, add the chicken stock, then add water to the soaked beans to a depth of 2 inches over the beans and place on the stove. Cook over high heat, uncovered, to bring the beans to a hard boil. When the beans reach the hard boil stage, cook for 10 minutes.3. While the beans heat, add 4 tablespoons olive oil to a large skillet and heat until the oil just shimmers. Add the diced onion, celery, carrots and minced garlic to the oil and stir. Reduce the heat to low and cook for 10 minutes, stirring only if needed. Reduce heat to the pot of beans to the lowest setting to allow the beans to simmer very slowly.4. Stir the vegetables into the beans, cover the pot and cook for 2 to 3 hours. Open and close the lid occasionally to vent the steam.5. Place a pot or a kettle on the stove to heat water if needed for the soup. Check at 1 hour and add more hot water from the kettle if needed. Begin checking for doneness at 2 hours, then every 15 minutes after.6. When the beans are cooked through, stir in the tomatoes, dill weed, salt and pepper. Bring to temperature. Divide into bowls and drizzle remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil over the top.Per serving: 445 calories; 15g fat; 2g saturated fat; 1mg cholesterol; 19g protein; 60g carbohydrate; 7g sugar; 18g fiber; 659mg sodium; 156mg calcium

RECIPE: Kakao Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries

Shaye Kwiecinski, production manager at Kakao Chocolate in Maplewood, adds another fresh chocolate covered strawberry to cool on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Christian Gooden

Yield: About 48 medium-sized berries1 pound of dark chocolate buttons, divided2 quarts fresh local strawberries, cleaned and driedNotes: Plan to dip the strawberries no more than 4 hours ahead of the time they will be served.• Kakao uses high-quality Guittard chocolate buttons. Dark chocolate buttons are designed for making dipping chocolate. They are available online from a number of good quality chocolate makers and at Kakao.• Before beginning the chocolate melt, each strawberry must be gently dried so that no water remains on the fruit.• You will need an instant read thermometer for this recipe to determine the exact temperature of the melting chocolate. You will also need a flexible spatula for stirring the chocolate.1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Separate one-third of the chocolate buttons and set aside.2. Place the remaining two-thirds in a microwave-safe bowl. Put the bowl in the microwave, set the microwave to 30 percent power, and run for 2 minutes. It is critically important not to use more than 30 percent power, otherwise the chocolate will burn. Give the chocolate a quick stir with the spatula to see how much has melted, then keep microwaving for 30 seconds at a time at 30 percent power until almost all of it is melted.3. When nearly all the chocolate is melted — with just a few small bits of unmelted chocolate — pour in half of the remaining buttons and stir continuously. As the intact buttons melt, they cool the already melted chocolate. Check the temperature using an instant read thermometer and continue to stir until the chocolate cools to 88 degrees.Two options will emerge:3a. If all the chocolate melts and the temperature is still above 88 degrees, add small amounts of the remaining chocolate buttons, keep stirring and keep checking the chocolate unit it reaches 88 degrees.3b. If the chocolate reaches 88 degrees before all the chocolate is melted, either remove the un-melted chocolate pieces or push them to the side of the bowl.4. The chocolate is tempered and ready for dipping. Dip each strawberry, holding the berry by the leaves, then set it on the parchment-lined baking sheet. The chocolate will harden in several minutes.5. Dipped strawberries start to soften within a few hours of dipping, so they should be eaten by then.Per serving: 55 calories; 4g fat; 3g saturated fat; no cholesterol; 1g protein; 6g carbohydrate; 3g sugar; 2g fiber; 19mg sodium; 28mg calcium

RECIPE: Dos Reyes Mexican Restaurant House-Made Guacamole

Guacamole at Dos Reyes Mexican Restaurant.

Pat Eby

Yield: ¾ to 1 ¼ cups guacamole1 small tomato1 small fresh jalapeno, about 2 inches longLeaves only of one large sprig of cilantro; no stemsJuice of ½ large lemon2 medium Haas ripe avocadosA pinch of salt¼ teaspoon garlic powder¼ teaspoon ground black pepper1 tablespoon minced onion1 ½ tablespoons crumbled queso fresco1 tablespoon corn kernels, fresh or frozen, and lightly steamedNotes: Buy avocados with unblemished skins and no soft spots and ripen before use. To tell if it is ripe, hold the fruit and apply a slight pressure. If it yields to gentle pressure, it is probably ripe. Check the stem of the avocado. If the stem holds fast, it’s not ripe. If the stem pulls away easily but the spot underneath is brown or discolored, there may be brown spots inside. If the stem pulls away with slight pressure to uncover a green spot, it’s probably ripe.• Queso fresco is a Mexican cheese made from cow milk or from a combination of cow and goat milk. It has a crumbly texture with a fresh, bright, milky flavor that sets off the taste and creaminess of the guacamole.1. Rinse, then core and chop the tomato into a small dice, about ¼-inch.2. Use gloves to handle the jalapeno. Rinse under cool water, chop off the stem end and cut in half lengthwise. Dos Reyes leaves the seeds and ribs in the pepper. They can be removed if desired. Cut the peppers in a 1/8-inch dice and combine with the tomatoes.3. Chop the cilantro leaves and set aside4. Roll the lemon on the counter to break the cells for juicing, then cut in half horizontally. Use a reamer or a lemon press to juice. An alternate method if you don’t have the tools is to hold the lemon half in the palm of the hand, then insert the tines of a fork into the segments and twist to break more of the juice cells and squeeze into a small dish. Remove all seeds.5. Using a sharp knife, make a lengthwise cut in the avocado from the top until the knife hits the seed. Rotate the avocado, keeping the knife close to the pit, from top to bottom. Rotate the avocado a quarter turn and cut again, top to bottom.6. Gently pull the avocado away from the pit. When one quarter remains attached to the pit, remove it carefully with fingers.7. Peel the skin from the flesh and roughly chop it into large pieces. Place in a small deep bowl.8. Add the chopped cilantro, diced tomatoes, diced jalapenos and lemon juice, salt and garlic powder. Stir with a fork to blend, pressing down gently a few times to mash part of the avocado. Some chunks should remain. Don’t over mix.9. Gently stir in the pepper last.10. Place in a small deep bowl. Sprinkle with minced onion, crumbled queso and corn kernels.11. Serve as an addition to top enchiladas, burritos or tacos. Use as a small side salad, or serve with tortilla chips as a dip.Per serving (based on 4): 134 calories; 11g fat; 2g saturated fat; 2mg cholesterol; 2g protein; 9g carbohydrate; 2g sugar; 5g fiber; 611mg sodium; 31mg calcium

RECIPE: Layla’s Careless Whisper Cocktail

Careless Whisper cocktail from Layla.

Pat Eby

Yield: 1 serving1 ounce Pinckney Bend Hibiscus Gin½ ounce limoncelloChilled Champagne or prosecco to top off½ ounce pomegranate liqueurSmall twist of lemon zest (no pith)Small stem of fresh mint or 2 to 4 fresh mint leavesNotes:• Pinckney Bend Hibiscus Gin is distilled in New Haven. Its light pink color adds to the flavor and appearance of this drink.• Use a 6-ounce toasting flute for this drink. The glasses are stemmed and have a long, slender bowl. The long bowl shows off the beautiful colors of this drink.• The ingredients for this cocktail are readily available at liquor stores and at Intoxicology in the Grove.1. Pour gin, limoncello and pomegranate liqueur into a Boston shaker or a cocktail shaker. Stir to blend. Add ice until the shaker is ¾ full. Close.2. Shake well to blend, for 12 to 15 seconds, then pour through a strainer back into the empty shaker.3. Strain again into in a 6-ounce flute. Straining the drink twice removes any foam that can develop in a shaken cocktail.4. Slowly pour in Champagne or prosecco to within half an inch of the top of the glass.5. Place mint or mint leaves in the palm of one hand. Quickly slap with the other to release fragrance. Add mint to the cocktail.6. Float the lemon twist on top of the cocktail and serve.Per serving: 224 calories; no fat; no saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 14g carbohydrate; 12g sugar; no fiber; 3mg sodium; 1mg calcium

Fortune Express Hot and Sour Soup

Hot and sour soup, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Fortune Express restaurant, 6738 Chippewa.

Yield: 4 servings

Yield: 4 servings4 cups chicken stock1 clove garlic, peeled and smashed2 slices fresh ginger root, 1¼-inch in diameter by ¼-inch thick, pierced with a knife several times through the middle2 large carrots, trimmed, peeled and grated on the large holes on a box grater¾ cup julienned bamboo shoots7 ounces firm tofu roughly chopped in bite-sized pieces2 white button or baby bella mushrooms, stems removed, sliced or roughly chopped (optional)5 tablespoons white vinegar3 to 4 ounces roasted or grilled pork loin, sliced to 1/8-inch thickness across the grain, then cut in about ¼-inch thick7 small green onions, divided3 tablespoons toasted sesame oil, divided1 teaspoon crushed red pepper chili flakes, plus more for serving3 tablespoons soy sauce2 tablespoons cornstarch2 tablespoons cold water2 eggs½ teaspoon kosher salt1 teaspoon ground white pepperFried wonton “noodles” for garnish (optional)Notes:• This is a very quick-cooking soup. Have all the ingredients measured and ready before cooking begins. Measure out 2 tablespoons of the sesame oil at the beginning as the additional tablespoon is garnish only when the soup is served.• Clean and trim the root of the green onions. Cut green part only of five onions on the diagonal in ¼-inch pieces and place in a small bowl. Keep this with the ingredients ready to be cooked.• Chop the remaining green tops of the 2 remaining onions and set aside for garnish. Use the bulbs for another recipe.• Regular boxed or canned chicken stock will work for this recipe, but it will be a lighter color. A homemade dark brown chicken stock made from the bones and skin of a roasted chicken will yield a darker soup, such as the one made at Fortune Express.• The soup derives its sour flavor from the vinegar. Other vinegars that will work include Chinese rice wine vinegar, and red or white wine vinegars. Don’t use a fruity or soft vinegar for this soup. For a more sour taste, add more vinegar.• The heat in this soup can come from other sources, like Sriracha sauce and red pepper chili oil if desired. If desired, increase the heat by adding one of these as an additional ingredient.• Wonton “noodles” are made by cutting wonton wrappers into ½-inch thick strips, then deep frying them to crispness. They are optional.1. Follow the directions in the notes above to prep and preset ingredients before cooking begins.2. Heat 4 cups chicken stock to a low boil in a 3-quart sauce pot. Add the smashed garlic clove and pierced ginger slices. Cook for 3 minutes on low boil, then remove and discard garlic and ginger.3. Return the broth to a medium-high boil, then add carrots, bamboo shoots, tofu, mushrooms (if using) and vinegar. Stir once, bring back to a boil and cook for 2 minutes.4. Add roasted pork, 5 chopped green onion tops, 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil, red chili pepper flakes and soy sauce. Stir in, then return pot to a boil.5. Whisk together cornstarch and water in a small bowl until smooth. While stirring the soup in one direction, slowly pour in the cornstarch mixture until it is fully incorporated. Allow to cook for 2 minutes.6. Break the eggs into a measuring cup with a pour spout and beat with a fork to combine. Again, stir the soup in one direction, and slowly pour the egg mixture in. Remove from heat immediately. Add pepper and salt.7. Taste, and adjust vinegar and chili flakes if needed.8. Divide among 4 bowls. Top with remaining green onion tops. Dot the soup with remaining 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil and serve.Per serving: 353 calories; 20g fat; 4g saturated fat; 117mg cholesterol; 28g protein; 11g carbohydrate; 9g sugar; 3g fiber; 729mg sodium; 231mg calcium

Mission Taco Joint Marinade for Chicken in the South Beach Burrito

At Mission Taco, the chipotle chicken marinade is not served in a glass, as it is shown here, but it is used to marinate chicken (seen right rear) before it is chopped and used in menu items such as the South Beach burrito (left).

Hillary Levin,

Mission Taco Joint Marinade for Chicken in the South Beach BurritoYield: 3 cups marinade1 cup puréed chipotles in adobo sauce2 tablespoons peeled and finely chopped fresh garlic1 tablespoon sea salt2 cups vegetable or vegetable/olive oil blend (see notes)Notes:Canned chipotles in adobo sauce are available in most large grocery stores, usually in the section with Mexican foods. Purée the sauce and the peppers together for this recipe, stems removed if needed.Mission Taco Joint uses a blend of 70 percent vegetable oil blended with 30 percent olive oil. Tilford recommends a second-press oil (not extra virgin) with a flavor to the soft, buttery side.The marinade may be stored, refrigerated, for 4 days.Mission Taco uses skinless, boneless chicken thighs with this marinade. Tilford says they readily absorb the marinade and remain tender and juicy after grilling.Mission Taco marinates the chicken for a full day. Tilford suggests the thighs marinate at least 8 hours before grilling.1. Whisk all the ingredients together in a medium mixing bowl.2. Store in a lidded glass container, in the refrigerator, until ready to use.To assemble a home version of the South Beach Burrito: Lay out a 12-inch flour tortilla. Spread with canned or cooked black beans, mashed. Add a layer of cilantro rice or plain cooked rice. Add grilled chicken (marinated in this sauce) chopped in ½-inch cubes. Top with shredded Chihuahua cheese or shredded Chihuahua cheese with jalapenos. Squeeze chipotle aioli over the top. Roll up burrito. Grill or pan fry the finished burrito to lightly brown and crisp. Top with guacamole and serve.Per serving (based on 32): 127 calories; 14g fat; 11g saturated fat; no cholesterol; no protein; 1g carbohydrate; no sugar; no fiber; 180mg sodium; no calcium

RECIPE: The London Tea Room Creamy Tomato Soup

The creamy tomato soup, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at The London Tea Room, 3128 Morgan Ford Rd, St. Louis.

Hillary Levin •

Yield: 8 large servings (approximately 2 cups each)1 large yellow onion, about 4 inches in diameter (not sweet)4 stalks celery1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil1 (6-pound) No. 10 can of Stanislaus 711 ground tomatoes1/3 cup granulated sugar1 heaping teaspoon smoked paprika1 heaping teaspoon dried basil1 heaping teaspoon dried oreganoSalt to taste1 cup heavy cream (use more or less to taste)Notes• The Stanislaus 711 ground tomatoes are one of the “secret ingedients” in the tomato soup at the London Tea Room. These ground tomatoes are a blend of unpeeled tomatoes and tomato purée. The combination results in a product with more tomato pectin, which gives more of a homemade texture to dishes. They are available at DiGregorio’s Market on the Hill.• The other “secret” is to use flavorful smoked paprika. It differs widely from regular paprika. It adds a slightly smoky complex flavor to foods. Most better grocers carry this spice.• Taste the soup after it warms in the pan, then add salt if needed. For this recipe, avoid black pepper as it lessens the sweet taste of the tomatoes.1. Peel and cut the onion in a ¼-inch dice. Trim celery top and bottom, then pull any heavy strings from the top to the bottom of the stalk if needed. Cut celery in a ¼-inch dice.2. Swirl the olive oil into a 5-quart pot, then heat over medium low until it just shimmers. Add the diced onions and celery and stir together to coat. Reduce heat to low and cook until the onions are clear and translucent, stirring as needed.3. Add tomatoes, sugar, smoked paprika, basil and oregano to the pot. Stir to blend. Cover and cook on low for 10 minutes.4. Taste, and add salt if needed.5. Continue cooking over low heat until the soup is very hot.6. If the cream is very cold, temper it by adding a few tablespoons of hot soup and stirring it in to warm the cream. This prevents curdling.7. Remove the pan from heat and slowly whisk in the cream. Serve.Per serving: 325 calories; 13g fat; 7g saturated fat; 34mg cholesterol; 7g protein; 45g carbohydrate; 27g sugar; 12g fiber; 1,966mg sodium; 34mg calcium

RECIPE: Off Track Saloon Bar & Grill Blue Plate Meatloaf

The meatloaf blue plate special, served with green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy,Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Off Track Saloon, 7301 S Broadway, in St. Louis.

Yield: 8 servings

Yield: 8 servings2 pounds 80/20 ground beef½ cup plus 1 tablespoon Italian bread crumbs1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon ground black pepper1 ½ teaspoons onion powder1 ½ teaspoons garlic powder1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes1 ¼ teaspoons dried oregano leaves1 ¼ teaspoons dried basil leaves½ cup diced red, yellow, orange or green bell peppers½ cup diced yellow onion1 egg plus 1 egg white2 tablespoons milk3 tablespoons ketchup1 ½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauceNotes: Off Track makes its meatloaf using 10 pounds of ground beef. This recipe is adapted for 2 pounds of ground beef.• 80/20 refers to ground beef that is 80 percent lean and 20 percent fat, usually ground chuck, which produces a moist meatloaf.• The test meatloaf was hand-shaped into a loaf and baked in a vented 2-inch deep cast iron skillet measuring 10-inches across the flared top, which was covered with a domed lid.1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.2. Place ground beef in a large mixing bowl.3. In a separate deep small bowl, whisk together bread crumbs, salt, pepper, onion and garlic powders, parsley, oregano and basil until evenly distributed. Set aside.4. Stir chopped onions and peppers together in a small bowl.5. Add the bread crumb mixture and the diced peppers and onions to the ground beef.6. Mix both into the meat, using hands to evenly distribute throughout. Do this with a light touch, and don’t overmix.7. Lightly beat the egg and egg white together with the milk.8. Add to meat mixture, using hands, to blend until evenly mixed. Don’t overmix.9. Shape into an oval loaf, and place in a skillet or pan.10. In a small bowl mix together ketchup and Worcestershire sauce. Brush over the top of the meatloaf.11. Cover and bake for 45 to 50 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 10 to 15 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Remove from oven and let rest, uncovered, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove to platter and slice.Per serving: 345 calories; 25g fat; 9g saturated fat; 127mg cholesterol; 22g protein; 7g carbohydrate; 2g sugar; 1g fiber; 462mg sodium; 45mg calcium

RECIPE: Kitchen House Coffee Carrot, Ginger and Turmeric Soup

The Carrot, Ginger and Turmeric soup served with the whole grain bread made fresh in house, at Kitchen House Coffee, 7700 Ivory Ave., in St. Louis, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Hillary Levin •

Yield: 5 large servings2 ½ teaspoons Big Heart Sunshine Dust¼ cup olive oil1 ½ tablespoons peeled and roughly chopped of fresh ginger root1 tablespoon peeled and roughly chopped fresh turmeric root3 cloves of garlic, peeled1 ½ medium yellow onions, peeled and roughly chopped in ½-inch pieces3 tablespoons coconut oil3 pounds orange carrots, peeled, then roughly chopped into 1-inch pieces1 ½ quarts (6 cups) cold waterJuice of 3 oranges, preferably juice oranges2 teaspoons salt¾ teaspoons ground black pepper2 to 3 scallions, thinly sliced on the diagonal, for garnishNotes: Big Heart Sunshine Dust is available at Larder & Cupboard in Maplewood. This all-organic powder is a blend of ginger, turmeric, peppercorns and lemongrass. The ingredients are stone ground and hand-blended. It is often used to make golden milk lattes. It may be substituted for turmeric in most recipes to add a deeper flavor. It’s also available online at bighearttea.com.• Kitchen House buys the fresh ginger and turmeric at Jay’s International Food Co., 3172 South Grand Boulevard. Both are also available at some Schnucks stores.1. The day before making the soup, mix the Sunshine Dust into the olive oil and let stand 24 hours to infuse the oil.2. When ready to cook, add chopped fresh ginger, turmeric and garlic to the bowl of a food processor and pulse until soft paste forms. Set aside.3. Heat coconut oil in a 4- or 5-quart heavy-bottomed pan over medium-high heat until the oil pops when flicked with small water droplets.4. Reduce heat to medium low. Add the chopped onions to the pan, stir, then cook until the onions are soft and translucent.5. Add the reserved ginger, turmeric and garlic paste to the pot and stir to incorporate. Raise heat to medium high, add chopped carrots and water. Bring the pot to a boil, reduce heat to medium low and cook uncovered for 40 to 50 minutes until the carrots are soft. Turn heat to low.6. Using an immersion blender (or a regular blender) blend until the soup is thick and smooth.7. Stir in the freshly squeezed orange juice, salt and pepper until well-combined.8. Divide equally into 5 bowls.9. Place the infused oil in a squirt bottle and swirl on top of the soup.10. Garnish with chopped scallions and serve.Per serving: 329 calories; 20g fat; 9g saturated fat; no cholesterol; 4g protein; 37g carbohydrate; 19g sugar; 9g fiber; 1,121mg sodium; 116mg calcium

Pi Blazed Veggies

Pi's Blazed Veggies appetizer, Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Hillary Levin •

Yield: 8 to 10 servings of finished vegetables;approximately 4 ½ cups of dry rub2 tablespoons cayenne pepper2 cups kosher salt (Pi uses Diamond Crystal brand)1 cup garlic powder¼ cup black pepper½ cup dried onion2 tablespoons chili powder1 ¼ cup packed light brown sugar1 large head of broccoli, trimmed and cut into florets1 head of cauliflower, trimmed and cut into florets1 pound of baby carrots (bagged or fresh)½ cup extra virgin olive oil2 cups Greek yogurt¾ cup coarsely shredded cucumber, seeded, with peel left onNotes: The dry rub recipe makes more than you will use for this. Store unused rub in an airtight container and use within a month. Whisk after it has been stored before each use. The rub may also be used on baked wings.• Be sure to trim the woody center and stem bottoms from the broccoli, reserving for them for another use as in broccoli soup.• Pi uses a convection conveyor oven at 450 degrees to bake/roast the veggies in 8 minutes. If using a convection oven at home, the time may extend a few minutes longer. If using a conventional oven, follow the directions below.1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.2. For the dry rub, place cayenne pepper, kosher salt, garlic powder, black pepper, dried onion, chili powder and brown sugar in a medium-sized deep mixing bowl. Use a whisk to blend the mix.3. Toss each prepared vegetable separately in oil, starting with 1/3 cup oil and adding more if needed to lightly coat each piece. In a large bowl toss coated broccoli with at least 1/3 cup of dry rub (or more to taste) and let the rub penetrate for 15 to 30 minutes. Repeat in separate bowls with the carrots and with the cauliflower. Keeping the vegetables separate will make arranging them on a platter easier when finished.4. Line 2 sheet pans with parchment paper or aluminum foil.5. Divide the prepared vegetables between the two pans, arranging them in a single layer. Bake for 7 minutes, then rotate the pans in the oven. At 14 minutes, check the bake. The vegetables should be caramelized on the bottom and on the edges. If needed, allow to bake 5 to 10 minutes longer.6. During the bake, mix the Greek yogurt and the coarsely shredded cucumber together.7. Remove finished vegetables from the oven. Using good tongs (silicone coated tongs work well), arrange the vegetables in an artful design on platters, leaving room for a bowl of yogurt dip.Per serving (based on 8, using ¼ cup of dry rub): 320 calories; 25g fat; 5g saturated fat; 9mg cholesterol; 9g protein; 19g carbohydrate; 10g sugar; 4g fiber; 1,346mg sodium; 138mg calcium

RECIPE: 50/Fifty Kitchen Brownie Bites

50/Fifty Kitchen, located in North Hampton in St. Louis, features coconut and sea salt brownie bites, pictured on Thursday, December 6, 2018.

Yield: 18 pieces

Yield: 18 pieces1 ½ cup raw pecans1/3 cup raw cashews¼ cup raw cacao powder1 tablespoon maca powder½ teaspoon fine sea salt½ teaspoon vanilla¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon1 cup soft, pitted Medjool dates1 tablespoon nondairy milk (50/Fifty uses coconut milk)½ cup dessicated coconut• Raw cashews are available at Whole Foods. They are packaged and sold under the 365 label. Trader Joe’s carries packaged raw pecans and cashews. Fresh Thyme carries both in their bulk department. Raw nuts have a higher moisture content and are creamier than dry- or oil-roasted nuts. Roasting produces a nut with more crunch.• Raw cacao powder is made by cold processing cacao beans and roasting them at high temperatures. The cold process method retains more of the enzymes, removes the cocoa fat and is more nutritious than cocoa powder.• Maca powder is available at Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s. Maca powder may be purchased by the ounce or by the package at the Golden Grocer in the Central West End. It comes from a Peruvian plant that has been cultivated for more than 3,000 years. Other names for the source plant are Ginseng Andin, Ginseng Péruvien, Lepidium peruvianum, Peruvian Ginseng, Maka and Peruvian Maca.• We tested the recipe using Penzey’s pure Mexican vanilla extract because the flavor works especially well with chocolate. We used Vietnamese ground cinnamon, also from Penzey’s, for its strong, sweet and rich flavor.• To pit Medjool dates, place the date on the cutting board. Using a small sharp knife, make a long slice 1/8-inch deep the length of the date. Separate the halves to expose the pit, then remove with fingers and discard.• Sometimes dates have hardened, showing sugar crystals on the outside, and will be more difficult to process. To soften dates that have hardened, steam them over boiling water in a colander or steamer for 3 to 5 minutes. Cool them, then proceed.• If using a large, powerful food processor, all ingredients may be added to the bowl at once.• Finely shredded coconut, often known as dessicated coconut, is available at international grocers and at Schnucks Loughborough in the Bosnian foods section.• 50/Fifty uses a size 40 disher to scoop the balls. It holds 1 ½ tablespoons.• You can also roll the balls in other coatings like sprinkles, white toasted sesame seeds or cocoa powder.1. Place the cashews, pecans, cacao powder, maca powder, salt, vanilla and cinnamon in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the standard S-blade. Pulse until the nuts resemble coarse corn meal. Don’t overprocess as they will turn to paste or butter.2. Add the soft-pitted dates and the nondairy milk to the nut mix and pulse until well-mixed. If needed, add more milk by the teaspoon.3. When thoroughly blended, scoop out 1 ½ tablespoons onto waxed paper, then roll the pieces between your hands. Place finished balls in the coconut and roll to coat. Place on parchment or waxed paper until the balls set up.4. Package the finished balls in an airtight container and store in the refrigerator or freezer.Per serving: 92 calories; 8g fat; 2g saturated fat; no cholesterol; 1g protein; 5g carbohydrate; 2g sugar; 1g fiber; 1mg sodium; 10mg calcium

Pasta Plus Salad With Classic Italian Vinaigrette Dressing and Garlic Croutons

Special request for homemade vinegar and oil dressing and croutons at Pasta Plus photographed on Jan. 30, 2019, at Pasta Plus in Clayton.

Yield: 8 servings

Yield: 8 servingsFor the dressing1 cup extra virgin olive oil1/3 cup red wine vinegar¾ teaspoon dried oregano¾ teaspoon dried basil½ teaspoon salt¼ teaspoon coarsely ground black pepperFor the croutons1 tablespoon garlic powder2 tablespoons dried parsley flakes2 cups bite-sized cubed bread from Italian hoagie bunsOil for pan- or deep-frying10 cups mixed Romaine and iceberg lettuce with carrot shreds, red onion slivers and red cabbage8 pepperoncini (optional)1 cup sliced black olives (optional)Notes: Use a good quality olive oil that is fruity, slightly bitter and pungent for this dressing. The tart and robust flavor of the red wine vinegar is essential to the flavors in this classic dressing. Don’t substitute another vinegar. You can sample olive oils and vinegars at Extra Virgin, an Olive Ovation is located at 8829 Ladue Road, and at Vom Fass is at 7314 Manchester Road, Maplewood.• Using a jar with a tight-fitting lid or a shaker bottle designed for dressings is the easiest way to blend this dressing. Leftover dressing should be refrigerated, then shaken again after it comes to room temperature.• If pan frying the croutons, a cast iron skillet works well.1. Add 1 cup olive oil, vinegar, oregano, basil, salt and pepper to a shaker bottle or a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake very well to blend.2. To make the croutons, first mix garlic powder and parsley together. Place in a brown paper bag and set aside.3. Next, choose a frying technique.4. If using a deep fryer, fry the bread pieces following the manufacturer’s directions. At the end of the fry, place the croutons on paper towels to drain. Add half the croutons to the paper bag holding the garlic/parsley mixture. Toss to coat, then place on a rack to cool. Repeat with remaining cubes.5. To pan-fry the croutons, warm an 8-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-low heat. Add about 1/3 cup oil, raise heat to medium high and cook until the oil begins to shimmer. Test the heat by flicking a few crumbs into the skillet. The oil should bubble up around the crumbs. Add the cubed bread and toss to brown all sides. Add half the croutons to the paper bag holding the garlic-parsley mixture. Toss to coat, then place on a rack to cool. Repeat with remaining cubes.6. Toss dressing and croutons with salad mix and plate individually. If desired, top with pepperoncini and black olives.Per serving (based on using 1/3 cup oil for croutons): 415 calories; 40g fat; 5g saturated fat; 0mg cholesterol; 3g protein; 15g carbohydrate; 1g sugar; 2g fiber; 392mg sodium; 63mg calcium

Turn Coconut Lentil Soup

Coconut lentil soup from the restaurant Turn, 3224 Locust, is photographed on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.

Robert Cohen •

Yield: 6 to 8 servings1 ½ cups green lentils2 ½ cups water2 tablespoons plus ½ cup olive oil, divided½ white onion, peeled and finely chopped1 clove garlic, finely chopped3 celery ribs, finely chopped½-inch piece ginger root, peeled and finely chopped1 cup fresh coconut, shredded2 cups regular coconut milk1 tablespoon ground coriander1 teaspoon ground white pepperSalt to taste2 cups arugula, rinsed and dried2 cups microgreensNotes: Green lentils may be found at Whole Foods in the bulk department, at Trader Joe’s in Brentwood and at Fresh Thyme on South Lindbergh Boulevard. They can also be called French or LePuy lentils. They are light green.• Fresh coconuts and unsweetened shredded coconut may be found at Global Market in Kirkwood.• Be sure to check the soup as it thickens. Stir occasionally so the lentils don’t stick to the bottom of the pan. If needed, add more water to keep the right consistency.1. Rinse the lentils in a fine strainer under cold water to remove dust. Place the lentils and water in a 3-quart pot and bring the water to a boil over medium heat.2. While the lentils come to a boil, add 2 tablespoons olive oil to a large 4- or 5-quart stockpot. Saute onion, garlic, celery and ginger over low heat until the vegetables are soft and very clear. Stir as needed. Don’t allow the vegetables to brown.3. When the vegetables are soft and clear, add the lentils and their cooking water, coconut milk and shredded coconut. Stir together.4. Cover the pot. Reduce heat to low and simmer the soup for 30 minutes, or until the lentils are tender.5. Season with coriander and white pepper. Taste, then add salt to taste. Continue simmering for an additional 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.6. Make arugula oil: Place arugula leaves in a food processor and pulse to fine. Add ½ cup olive oil and blend.7. To serve, divide soup into bowls and drizzle with arugula oil. Top with a handful of microgreens and serve immediately.Per serving: 439 calories; 28g fat; 21g saturated fat; no cholesterol; 15g protein; 38g carbohydrate; 3g sugar; 8g fiber; 436mg sodium; 66mg calcium

RECIPE: The Royale Brussels Sprouts Salad

Brussels sprouts salad, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at the Royale.

Yield: 4 servings

Yield: 4 servings3 cups coarsely shaved Brussels sprouts (about 1 pound)1 Fuji or Gala apple4 small shallots, divided½ cup red wine vinegar2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons granulated sugar½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper½ teaspoon salt½ teaspoon mustard powder¼ cup extra virgin olive oil¾ cup vegetable oil1 ¼ cup crushed pecans4 teaspoons finely grated Parmesan cheese4 tablespoons balsamic reduction glazeNotes: Mustard powder is available in the spice section of most large grocers.• Premade balsamic glaze is available at better grocers, Trader Joe’s and at Target grocers as well as online. Recipes for making a balsamic reduction at home are available online as well.1. Wash the Brussels sprouts and trim the end where the sprout joined the stalk even with the head. Remove sprouts and remove wilted or damaged outer leaves. Cut each sprout in half lengthwise. If there is a woody core remaining at the bottom, make a small slice and remove.2. To coarsely shave the sprout, place the cut side of the sprout flat on a cutting board and use a sharp knife to slice them crosswise in shreds from 1/8 inch to 3/16 inch. Toss them in a medium-sized mixing bowl to separate the shreds.3. To cut the apple into julienne matchstick strips, place the apple resting on its bottom on a cutting board. Slice down one side to close to the core to get a “cheek” of apple. Rotate around the core, cutting top to bottom. Slice each piece top to bottom in 1/8-inch strips, the turn and slice into 1/8-inch matchsticks. Add to the prepared sprouts.4. Peel 3 of the shallots, reserving 1 for the dressing, and trim the root plate off each. Cut in half lengthwise, then place flat side on the cutting board and cut lengthwise in 1/8-inch strips. Place the flat of the cut pieces on the cutting board and slice lengthwise into 1/8-inch cuts. Separate and add to the mixing bowl.5. Toss sprouts, apple and shallots together.6. Next, mix the vinaigrette. Combine the vinegar, sugar, pepper, salt and mustard powder in bowl of food processor. Process until all ingredients are well-combined and consistency is smooth.7. In a separate container, whisk the olive oil and vegetable oil together. Slowly adding the blended oils to the vinegar mixture, processing the dressing until it emulsifies.8. Divide the sprouts mix into 4 equal portions. Add ¼ cup dressing and, using gloved hands, shape the mixture. If it needs more dressing to hold together, add in 1 tablespoon increments. Place the dressed salad in a 1-cup mold. Chill for 30 minutes.9. Turn out the molded salad onto a plate. Dust each with 1 teaspoon grated Parmesan.10. Scatter chopped pecans over the salad. Drizzle balsamic glaze on the plate and serve.Per serving: 841 calories; 78g fat; 38g saturated fat; 1mg cholesterol; 6g protein; 38g carbohydrate; 26g sugar; 7g fiber; 343mg sodium; 85mg calcium

RECIPE: F&B’s Eatery Black Bean Burger

The black bean veggie burger at F&B Eatery, on Hampton Ave., Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.

Hillary Levin •

Yield: 4 burger patties1 (15- or 16-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed½ red, yellow or orange bell pepper cut into 2-inch pieces½ medium onion peeled and cut in 4 wedges, stem end to root3 medium cloves garlic, peeled1 egg1 tablespoon chili powder2 teaspoons ground cumin1 teaspoon Thai-style chili sauce½ cup breadcrumbs, any kindNotes: Use a spatula with a thin leading edge to turn the burgers as they have a soft texture.1. The burgers may be cooked on a high heat grill on a lightly oiled sheet of heavy-duty foil or baked in the oven, preheated to 375 degrees, on a lightly oiled baking pan. Set the fire or preheat the oven as desired.2. In a medium-sized mixing bowl, mash rinsed and drained beans with a fork until thick and pasty. Set aside.3. Place bell pepper, onion and garlic in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse to small pieces but do not puree. (Alternately, cut into a small dice with a knife.) Add to mashed beans and mix with spoon or with gloved hands.4. Crack the egg into a small bowl. Add chili powder, cumin and chili sauce to the egg and mix in.5. Add the egg mixture to the bean mixture. Stir in or mix with gloved hands to distribute throughout the beans. Gradually add breadcrumbs until the mixture holds together. It should not be stiff, but add more breadcrumbs, by the tablespoon, if needed for the mixture to hold together.6. Divide into 4 equal parts and shape into patties. Place on the oiled surface. Grill for 8 minutes per side, or bake for 10 minutes per side.7. Serve alone or on a wheat bun with condiments of your choice and chipotle aioli.Per serving: 168 calories; 2g fat; 1g saturated fat; 47mg cholesterol; 10g protein; 29g carbohydrate; 3g sugar; 9g fiber; 502mg sodium; 69mg calcium

RECIPE: Pietro’s Stuffed Green Pepper Soup

Stuffed Green Pepper Soup as prepared by Pietro's on Watson Road in St. Louis photographed on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

David Carson, Post-Dispatch

Pietro’s Stuffed Green Pepper SoupYield: 10 (1 ½ cup) servings3 to 4 tablespoons olive oil1 yellow onion, 3 or 4 inches in diameter, peeled and diced2 ribs celery, diced1 large green (or any color sweet bell) pepper, seeded and cut into half-inch pieces1 large carrot, peeled and shredded into large shreds1 pound ground beef1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce2 cups diced tomatoes with juice¼ teaspoon cracked rosemary¼ teaspoon basil¼ teaspoon ground cumin¼ teaspoon chile powder1 tablespoon sweet paprika1 bay leafPinch of ground cinnamon1 tablespoon granulated sugar3 beef bouillon cubes or unsalted beef broth (see notes)4 to 8 cups waterSalt and pepper to taste2 to 3 cups cooked rice2 to 3 tablespoons all-purpose flourNotes: Two cups to 4 cups unsalted beef broth may be substituted for bouillon. If using broth, reduce the water by the same amount.• Add the water and cooked rice in stages, gauging the ratio to personal tastes. We used 8 cups of water and 2 cups of cooked rice, which was a nice balance of broth to rice when the soup was just finished. By the following day, the cooked rice had expanded and we added more unsalted beef broth when reheating.1. Warm a heavy bottomed 5- or 6-quart pot over low heat, then add olive oil. Swirl the pan to lightly coat the bottom. Add onion, celery, peppers, carrots and ground beef. Cook until the ground beef is done, stirring to break up clumps as it cooks to make crumbles of the beef.2. Add the Worcestershire sauce, tomatoes with juice, all spices and the sugar. Stir together to blend.3. Add water or a combination of water and broth (see notes) to the pot. If you are not using any beef broth, add bouillon cubes. Stir, and bring to a low boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 30 to 45 minutes.4. Add cooked rice to reach desired consistency.5. To thicken, place flour in a small deep bowl. Add about a cup of hot broth from the soup and whisk until smooth. Pour this flour and broth slurry into the cooking soup, stirring it in as you go. Cook for 5 to 10 minutes longer, then serve.Per serving: 225 calories; 11g fat; 3g saturated fat; 31mg cholesterol; 11g protein; 20g carbohydrate; 4g sugar; 2g fiber; 700mg sodium; 30mg calcium.

RECIPE: YaYa’s Euro Bistro Leek and Potato Soup

Potato, leek, and bacon soup at YaYa's Euro Bistro in Chesterfield, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

Yield: 8 servings

Yield: 8 servings1 medium leek, about 1 ½-inches at the base2 tablespoons unsalted butter1 teaspoon minced garlic2 pounds russet potatoes1 tablespoon salt8 cups cold water¼ cup heavy cream2 thick-cut slices hickory smoked bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled12 chives, chopped into rounds6 teaspoons chive olive oilNotes: This soup can be served hot in the colder months or chilled in the summer.• The potatoes may be peeled or unpeeled. Peeled potatoes will yield lighter colored, smoother soup.• There are several recipes for making chive oil online, or it may be bought at a specialty oil store.• The toppings can be varied according to personal taste. Use different infused or flavored olives oils for the swirl, such as basil, rosemary or garlic, and different fresh herbs if desired.• If using a conventional blender, fill the blender to half, vent the top, and cover with a clean dishtowel to prevent splatters.1. To clean the trimmed leek, run cold water in the sink or in a basin large enough to hold it and swish it around. Remove the nubby roots at the bottom, leaving the end intact. Slice in half lengthwise from the root plate to the top. Swirl the leek in the water to dislodge any sand or grit. Fan the leaves, change the water and repeat until no grit remains.2. Once cleaned, shake it out, place on the cutting board and smooth it back together. Trim the root end, then slice the leek across into 3/8-inch strips. Toss to disperse the water and place in a small bowl.3. Heat a 4- or 5 quart heavy bottomed pan over medium heat. Add the butter and reduce heat to medium low. Add leeks and minced garlic. Stir to coat with butter, then reduce heat to low and cook until translucent and soft, about 10 to 12 minutes.4. Cut the russet potatoes in a small dice, add to the pot with the cooked leeks, then add salt and cold water. Cover and cook over medium heat for 15 to 20 minutes until potatoes are fork tender. Remove from heat.5. Use an immersion blender or a regular blender (see notes) to puree the soup.6. Remove one cup of hot soup to a small bowl. Slowly add the cream to the hot soup, stirring constantly. Whisk this tempered cream into the soup pot with the rest of the pureed soup.7. Divide into soup bowls. Add crumbled bacon and chives and a swirl of chive oil to the top.Per serving: 208 calories; 12g fat; 5g saturated fat; 21mg cholesterol; 4g protein; 23g carbohydrate; 2g sugar; 2g fiber; 938mg sodium; 40mg calcium

RECIPE: Big Sky Cafe Carrot Hummus

The Carrot Hummus at Big Sky Cafe.

Photo by Pat Eby

Yield: approximately 2 cups; 6 to 8 servings1 cup plus 2 tablespoons peeled and chopped carrots1 ½ tablespoons fresh lemon juice1 teaspoon ground cumin (preferably freshly ground from cumin seeds)¾ tablespoon tahini paste1 ½ tablespoons finely minced garlic¾ tablespoon kosher salt2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil (to allow for adjustments to consistency)1 cup plus 2 tablespoons low- or no-sodium chickpeas, rinsed and drainedNotes: Big Sky Cafe uses a powerful blender to prepare the carrot mixture for this recipe. If you are using a standard household blender, chop the carrots fine before blending.• Tahini, a paste made from sesame seeds, is a staple in dishes from the Mediterranean and Middle East. It is available in better groceries and in international stores.• Kosher salt has fewer milligrams of sodium per teaspoon than table salt, roughly 1,800 mg per teaspoon compared to 2,325 mg in table salt.• For the silkiest results, remove the skins from the chickpeas before processing. Rub chickpeas under running water between the palms, using thumbs and fingers to snap off the skins. Alternately, submerge chickpeas in water in a large mixing bowl and work the skins off in the bowl. Discard skins before processing.1. In a powerful blender combine carrots, lemon juice and cumin. Blend on high until smooth.2. Transfer carrot puree to the bowl of a food processor. Add in tahini, garlic and salt. Pulse a few times to mix all ingredients together.3. Add half of chickpeas and 1 tablespoon olive oil to the carrot mixture and pulse to blend. Add half of the remaining chickpeas and 1 tablespoon oil and pulse to smoothness.4. If the mixture is too dry and lumpy, add another tablespoon of olive oil.5. This recipe makes just over 2 cups. Serve with vegetable dippers or with bread, pita or crackers.Per serving, based on 6 with 2 tablespoons oil: 119 calories; 7g fat; 3g protein; 10g carbohydrates; 725mg sodiumAmy Bertrand 314-340-8284@abertrand on Twitterabertrand@post-dispatch.com

