republicans-blast-democrat-impeachment-managers-for-‘hypocrisy’

January 25, 2020 | 4: 08pm

How do you say hypocrisy in Ukrainian?

Republicans are crying foul as the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump grinds on, calling out House impeachment managers for their own shifting positions on Ukrainian military aid.

“The Democratic House Managers’ hypocrisy is on full display: they’ve spent most of their time lecturing the Senate on aid to Ukraine, yet four of them voted AGAINST legislation that provided the very same aid they’re lecturing us on,” Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst said in a fiery tweet.

The impeachment case centers on the accusation that President Trump withheld $319 million in military to Ukraine.

The point was also repeated by Oklahoma Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe during an interview on Fox News Saturday.

In 2018, Reps. Jerry Nadler, Zoe Lofgren, Sylvia Garcia and Hakeem Jeffries all voted against that year’s National Defense Authorization Act, which included $250 million in aide for Ukraine. Nadler voted against the NDAA again a year later, and an additional $300 million in aide, according to the White House.

“They voted in opposition of the US providing defensive security system to Ukraine,” said New York Rep. Elise Stefanik.