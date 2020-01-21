republicans-accused-of-‘cover-up’-as-rules-row-dominates-donald-trump’s-impeachment-trial

Republican leaders were accused of a “cover-up” on Tuesday after outlining rules for Donald Trump’s impeachment trial that could see proceedings run late into the evening and end next week.
Democrats were left furious by proposals for them to get just 24 hours to outline their case for removing the US president and for a decision on new witnesses to be delayed until later in the trial.
Republican leaders in the Senate, members of the same party as Mr Trump, can set the rules providing there are no rebels because they hold 53 of the Senate’s 100 seats, a clear majority.
It meant a fierce row broke out as the trial began in earnest on Tuesday, in marked contrast to former president Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial two decades ago when rules were agreed 100 votes to zero.
Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the Senate, said the Republican rules were a “national disgrace” designed to help increase the chances of Mr Trump’s acquittal.
“A trial without evidence is a cover-up”, Mr Schumer said, calling the rules “designed by President Trump, for President Trump” and pledging to table amendments to change them.
“My colleagues, the eyes of the nation, the eyes of history, the eyes of the founding fathers are upon us,” Mr Schumer said. “History will be our final judge. Will senators rise to the occasion?”
But Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, argued his rules were similar to those used in the trial of Mr Clinton, a Democrat, and accused his political opponents of hypocrisy.
“Fair is fair. The process was good enough for President Clinton and basic fairness dictates it ought to be good enough for this president as well,” Mr McConnell said.
The row set the tone for what is expected to be a bitter and partisan affair, with the two parties fiercely split about the merits of removing the president over the Ukraine scandal.
Mr Trump was 4,000 miles away from Washington as his trial got underway, attending a gathering of world leaders among the snowy mountains of Davos, Switzerland.
His speech to attendees made no mention of impeachment, but on Twitter the president urged people to “read the transcripts” of his calls to the Ukrainian president, at the heart of the impeachment case.
For weeks a row has been brewing about rules for the trial, only the third over removing a US president in history. It came to a head after the Republicans published their proposed rules on Monday evening.
It suggested giving the Democrats 24 hours to make their case, followed by 24 hours for Mr Trump’s legal team to outline their defence and then 16 hours of questions from senators.
The original draft suggested the 24 hours be split over two days, raising the prospect of proceedings lasting until 3am given breaks. Democrats said it amounted to pushing the trial into “the dark”.
That was later changed to three days amid pressure from moderate Republicans. But it could still mean proceedings lasting late into the evening, when many Americans may have tuned out from coverage.
The second big row was over new witnesses and evidence. Democrats have pushed hard for this, while the White House is opposed, fearing the testimony could sway some senators against their president.
The Republicans proposed delaying a decision on witnesses until after opening statements, possibly decreasing the chance of a yes vote as senators could dismiss the case after hearing the arguments.
If that happens then Mr Trump’s Senate trial could be over by mid-next week, meaning the president would remain in office and compete for a second term in November’s election.
Votes on the Republican rules and amendments proposed by the Democrats were expected on Tuesday. The Democrats were set to start outlining their case on Wednesday.
Ultimately, 67 of the 100 senators must vote for Mr Trump’s removal for it to happen, a high bar. There are just 47 Democrats and independents.