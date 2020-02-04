Republican Rep. Wagner continues building war chest in Missouri congressional race

Democrat Jill Schupp, left and Republican Ann Wagner

JEFFERSON CITY — U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner raised $448,000 for her reelection campaign in the last three months of 2019, maintaining a commanding war chest as Democrats aim to unseat her.Wagner, R-Ballwin, had more than $2.5 million on hand at the end of the year, according to Friday filings with the Federal Election Commission, up from $2.2 million at the end of September.Schupp, a state senator from Creve Coeur, announced her campaign in early December, raising $480,000 by the end of the year, according to her filings. She had $457,000 on hand.Wagner’s $448,000 total includes contributions made during the last three months of the year. Schupp’s total includes only money raised in December, when she launched her campaign.”In the less than one month since Jill Schupp launched her campaign for Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District, she was able to outraise incumbent GOP Congresswoman Ann Wagner,” Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokeswoman Courtney Rice said in a statement.Rice also called Wagner a “professional fundraiser” within the GOP establishment.Jean Evans, executive director of the Missouri Republican Party, reacted to the new fundraising totals on Twitter, noting that Schupp had far less cash on hand than Wagner.”Someone needs to tell the Schupp campaign that this is not a state senate race,” Evans said. “Next thing they’ll say is that they’re running a ‘Grass Roots’ campaign, which is code for ‘we can’t raise money and we know we are not going to win’.”According to FEC filings, Wagner raised the majority of her money last quarter from political committees, such as political action committees, or PACs.She raised $194,000 from individuals, and $254,000 from political groups, according to the FEC.Schupp, meanwhile, reported raising $458,000 in individual contributions, and $22,000 from political groups.The DCCC last week placed Schupp on its “Red to Blue” list, a program that provides select Democratic challengers with fundraising and organization help in competitive districts.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

Still, it’s unclear if there are fewer of the swine.

The suburban St. Louis 2nd Congressional District is one of 12 on the Democrats’ ‘red to blue’ list.

But council members do not agree on how to change an ordinance that has been used to prosecute people begging for money

The company wants to transmit electricity from wind power in Kansas to states to the east

Says she will work with ‘regional partners to figure out if there’s a way forward’ in restarting the trolley, which shut down Dec. 29 amid financial problems.

FRONTENAC — City approval Monday night of $18 million in St. Louis County industrial development bonds was the last formal step in an $80 mill…

Mantovani would join a field that includes County Executive Sam Page and County Assessor Jake Zimmerman

Councilman Tim Fitch asks whether Bi-State did its due diligence in checking out USA Today reports.

But council members do not agree on how to change an ordinance that has been used to prosecute people begging for money

A Republican resolution to honor work of the “pro-life community” was voted down on a party-line vote.

Democrat Jill Schupp, left and Republican Ann Wagner