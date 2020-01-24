republic-day-2020:-wishes,-quotes,-messages-to-share-with-your-loved-ones

High alert in J&K ahead of Republic Day













India will celebrate its 71st Republic Day on January 26, 2020.

Three years after gaining independence, the Indian constitution coming into force on January 26, 1950. The Constitution Committee was headed by BR Ambedkar and the Constitution had replaced the Government of India Act, 1935.

The main event of the day is marked by parades on the Rajpath, New Delhi, that shows India’s military prowess and cultural diversity. Eminent politicians and dignitaries are present at the event.

This year, India’s chief guest for the parade will be Brazil’s President Jair Messias Bolsonaro. This will be the third time that a Brazilian president will grace the Republic Day Parade. Previous instances were in 1996 and 2004.

Children run holding the Indian flag.IANS

Here are some quotes by noteworthy personalities in history to share this Republic Day:

We are Indians, firstly and lastly. – BR Ambedkar

Let new India arise out of peasants’ cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper. – Swami Vivekananda

Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood… will contribute to the growth of this nation and to make it strong and dynamic. – Indira Gandhi

At the dawn of history, India started on her unending quest, and trackless centuries are filled with her striving and the grandeur of her success and her failures. Through good and ill fortune alike she [India] has never lost sight of that quest or forgotten the ideals which gave her strength. – Jawaharlal Nehru

India is the cradle of the human race, the birthplace of human speech, the mother of history, the grandmother of legend, and the great grand mother of tradition. Our most valuable and most astrictive materials in the history of man are treasured up in India only! – Mark Twain

India has no dearth of brave young men and women and if they get the opportunity and help then we can compete with other nations in space exploration and one of them will fulfil her dreams. – Atal Behari Vajpayee

When I read the Bhagavad Gita and reflect about how God created this universe everything else seems so superfluous. — Albert Einstein

The people generally get accustomed to the established order of things and begin to tremble at the very idea of a change. It is this lethargical spirit that needs be replaced by the revolutionary spirit. – Bhagat Singh