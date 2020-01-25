republic-day-2020:-what-to-expect-on-republic-day-parade-this-year

Republic Day 2020: Twenty-two tableaux would be on display during the parade.

New Delhi:

India will celebrate its 71st Republic Day, a day when it adopted the Constitution and became republic, on Sunday. The Republic Day parade will begin at 9 am and is likely to continue till 11: 30 am tomorrow. Before the parade, the Prime Minister would lay a floral wreath at the National War Mmeorial and the president would unfurl the National flag as the National Anthem would be played with a booming 21-gun salute. The awards – Ashoka Chakra and Kirti Chakra – will be awarded by the President of India for gallantry displayed away from the battlefield. India’s rising military might, rich cultural diversity and socio-economic progress will also be on full display during the 71st Republic Day celebrations at the Rajpath.

Here’s all you need to know about the Republic Day parade tomorrow:

Chief Guest of Republic Day Parade:

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the 90-minute Republic Day celebrations.

Tableux on Republic Day:

Twenty-two tableaux – 16 from States and Union Territories and six from various ministries and departments – depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage and economic progress will also roll down the Rajpath. Sixteen tableaux from various states and union territories will depict the geographical and rich cultural diversity of the country. Various far-reaching reforms of the government including “Start-up India”, and “Jal Jeevan Mission” will be showcased in six tableaux from different ministries and departments.

What To Expect On Republic Day Parade:

Anti-satellite weapon Shakthi, Army’s battle tank Bhishma, infantry combat vehicles and newly inducted Chinook and Apache helicopters of the Indian Air Force will be part of the grand military parade. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff of Delhi Area, will be the second-in-command. The first contingent in the uniform of the erstwhile Gwalior Lancers will be 61 Cavalry. The 61 Cavalry is the only active serving horse cavalry regiment in the world. It was raised on August 1, 1953 with the amalgamation of six state forces’ cavalry units. The Indian Army will be represented by a mounted column of 61 Cavalry, eight mechanised columns, six marching contingents and fly-past by Rudra and Dhruv Advanced Light helicopters of the army aviation wing. Indigenously-developed Main Battle Tank of the Indian Army, T-90 Bhishma tank, infantry combat vehicle Ballway Machine Pikate, K-9 Vajra and Dhanush guns, transportable satellite terminal and Akash weapon system will be the main attraction in the mechanised columns. The other marching contingents of the Army will include the Parachute regiment, the Grenadiers regiment, the Sikh Light Infantry regiment, the Kumaon regiment and the Corps of Signals. The Naval contingent will comprise of 144 young sailors led by Lieutenant Jitin Malkat. It will be followed by the Naval Tableau titled “Indian Navy – Silent, Strong, and Swift”. The Air Force contingent, comprising of 144 air warriors, will be led by Flight Lt Shrikant Sharma. The Air Force tableau showcases scaled down models of the Rafale aircraft, the Tejas aircraft, the Light Combat helicopter, the Akash missiles system and the Astra missiles. One of the main highlights will be the marching contingent of DRDO that will showcase Anti-Satellite Weapons (ASAT) – Mission Shakti, India’s first Anti-Satellite mission, was a major breakthrough in demonstrating the nation’s capability to bring down hostile satellites. For the first time, a contingent of women bikers of CRPF will perform daredevil stunts. The contingent will be led by Inspector Seema Nag who will be seen saluting while standing atop a moving motorcycle. The grand finale and the most keenly awaited segment of the parade, the Fly Past will comprise of the “Trishul” formation by three advanced light helicopters. It is for the first time that a “tri-service formation” is taking part in the Republic Day Parade. It will be followed by the “Vic” formation of Chinook helicopters, used for airlifting diverse loads to remote locations. Apache helicopters, Dornier aircraft, C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, an Airborne Early Warning and Control System aircraft and the “Globe” formation comprising three C-17 Globemasters are also expected to enthral the people. Five Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft and five MiG-29 upgrade air superiority fighters in “Arrowhead” formation will also display their aerial manoeuvre. The parade will culminate with a fleet of Sukhoi-30 MKI jets splitting the sky with a breathtaking “Vertical Charlie” aerobatic manoeuvre.

Republic Day Awards and Medals:

A total of 1040 police personnel will be conferred President’s police medal for gallantry award and distinguished service on Republic Day Jammu and Kashmir Police will receive the maximum number of gallantry honours with 108 medals followed by the Central Reserve Police Force (76). Fifteen ITBP officials were awarded the police service medal on the eve of Republic Day, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said A total of 54 persons will be conferred the Jeevan Raksha Padak awards, a civilian lifesaving award, on the occasion of Republic Day. Of 54 persons, seven have been awarded the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, eight Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and 39 Jeevan Raksha Padak. Five awards are posthumous. Nineteen top Army officers, including Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, have been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal. Six Shaurya Chakras too have been awarded for gallantry. A total of 151 Sena Medals, eight Yudh Seva Medals too have been announced. This year, President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) will be awarded to four personnel, Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) to 286 personnel, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service to 93 personnel and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 657 personnel.

(With Inputs From ANI, PTI)