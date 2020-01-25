republic-day-2020:-j&k-police-to-be-honoured-with-108-gallantry-awards;-crpf-with-76

Security force party on the Jammu-Srinagar highway(Photo: IANS)

On the occasion of 71st Republic Day, Jammu and Kashmir police will be honoured with 108 gallantry awards, the highest ever for the force on Sunday, January 26. The CRPF has won 76 awards, the second-highest.

It is a tribute to police who have been at the forefront of the fight against militancy. J&K police deserve all the accolades for giving unmatched sacrifices in maintaining law and order in J&K. – Munir Ahmed Khan IPS, ADGP, Law and Order and Security.

He said J&K police deserve all the honours and it is time to congratulate the policemen and the officers adding that J&K police is a professional organisation and second to none in the world. The awards come on the heels of the arrest of DSP Davinder Singh who was arrested while transporting two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists and a lawyer to Jammu in a vehicle.

The J&K police have come a long way since the early years of militancy when its role was restricted only to the burial of terrorists and people killed by terrorists. But after the setting up of special operations group (SOG) in 1993, an elite anti-militancy wing of the police, the J&K police started taking part in counter-terror operations. Over the years, the SOG has emerged as a formidable force.

‘Police is taking part in all anti-terror operations in J&K’

“The police is taking part in all the anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir,” Farooq Khan, advisor to J&K LT Governor GC Murmu said, “Police play an important role in collecting information vital for anti-terror operations.”

Khan said after 1993, police have started taking a lead role in anti-militancy operations and became a force to reckon with. However, sources say, there is resentment in the J&K police after a government order gave powers to RR Bhatnagar, a newly appointed advisor to Lt Governor Murmu, in police transfers of officers.

One senior officer said the force is losing its relevance due to this order. “The micromanagement of the police force will now be done at the highest level. It will be extremely disastrous for the police force,” he said. “It will make police rudderless. How could somebody sitting in Delhi micromanage the things better than an officer on the field,” he said.

(With inputs from wires)