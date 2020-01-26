republic-day-2020:-a-show-of-india’s-culture,-heritage-and-tradition

26th January 2020: India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today, on January 26.

New Delhi:

India today celebrated its 71st Republic Day with a 90-minute display of military might, cultural diversity and socio-economic progress. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the Chief Guest. The ceremony started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a first, visiting the National War Memorial instead of the Amar Jawan Jyoti, where he paid tributes to soldiers who died fighting for the country.

Twenty-two tableaux – 16 from states and union territories and the rest from various ministries and departments – are taking part in the Republic Day parade.

Goa’s ”save the frog” campaign, Jammu and Kashmir’s ”back to village” programme, scaled down model of Rafale aircraft besides others in Indian Air Force’s tableau were among themes of the 22 tableaux that rolled down Rajpath during the 71st Republic Day parade.

Here are the some of the best pictures of Republic Day 2020 celebrations:

Camel-mounted Border Security Force (BSF) contingent march along Rajpath during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) contingent march along Rajpath during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

Indian Navy soldiers march along Rajpath during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

Indian Army captain Tania Shergill (C) leads an all-male contingent as they march along Rajpath during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, 2020.

Performers walk next to a float representing Jammu and Kashmir along Rajpath during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

A DRDO anti-satellite weapons (ASAT) ‘Mission Shakti’ is being marched past along Rajpath during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

Indian Air Force’s ‘Jaguar’ fighter jets flyover Rajpath during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

Participants walk next to floats along Rajpath during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, 2020.

Indian Army soldiers march along Rajpath during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) women motorcycle team members perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

There were several firsts in the celebration this year, including the prime minister paying homage at the National War Memorial, display of Chinook and Apache helicopters in the fly past and showcasing of the A-SAT weapons system.