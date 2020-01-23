reports-of-shooting-prompt-lockdown-at-elementary-school-in-oxnard

An elementary school in Oxnard is on lockdown following reports of a possible shooting.

In a statement, the Oxnard Police Department indicated that officers are “in the initial stages of investigating” near Via Marina Avenue and Offshore Street.

As a result, students and staff at McAulliffe Elementary School in the 3300 block of Via Marina Avenue must shelter in place, authorities said.

Police were urging residents keep away from the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.