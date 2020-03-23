reporting-from-italy,-we-talk-to-reuters-reporter,-pamela-barbaglia-on-the-covid-19

Blue Island shuts down police department after officer tests positive for COVID-19

Elected officials in Blue Island are clashing over Mayor Domingo Vargas’ decision to shut down the police department after an officer tested positive for COVID-19.

State Representative Bob Rita criticized Vargas’ action, and his alleged failure to contact his office or city council members about the decision.

Website offers free help for Chicago’s first responders, ‘essential’ workers to find childcare

CHICAGO — A partnership between the City of Chicago and a local company aims to offer free help to all those in need of childcare as they do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Sittercity, which calls itself the “first online resource for in-home care,” is offering a free Premium membership to all those working in “essential services” for three months, through a partnership with the City.

IOC looking at postponing Tokyo Olympics in 4 weeks of talks

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The IOC will take up to four weeks to consider postponing the Tokyo Olympics amid mounting criticism of its handling of the coronavirus crisis that now includes a call for delay from the leader of track and field, the biggest sport at the games.

The IOC is planning meetings with Japanese public authorities, global sports officials, broadcasters and sponsors that will deal with scenario planning for the Olympics, which are scheduled to start July 24. Canceling the games is not under consideration.

