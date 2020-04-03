report:-raelene-castle’s-future-in-doubt

There are growing concerns surrounding the future of Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle with a new report suggesting her days as boss are numbered.

Rugby Australia announced earlier in the week it would stand down 75 per cent of its workforce as they brace for $120 million loss in revenue due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Australian reports Castle’s days are numbered with one of their sources declaring the next 48 hours could prove crucial for the rugby boss.

“People are amazed she has hung on this long, everyone knows it has to come to an end soon,” one source told The Australian.

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle. (Getty)

In a year that dealt with a disappointing end to the Rugby World Cup, low crowd attendances and the Israel Folau fiasco, the company handed themselves a 72 per cent ranking on their internal scorecard which left a number of staffers shocked according to the report.

Earlier in the week, former Wallabies player Rod Kafer hit out at Rugby Australia’s mismanagement.

Facing the potential of a $120 million revenue, Kafer declared “rugby has been sick for years,” asking the question as to how the game put themselves in that position.

“When the CEO comes out and says we’re looking down a $120 million hole — how did we find ourselves in that position?” Kafer asked.

“How does a board allow the game to get into that position?

“We know rugby was sick a long time before the coronavirus came along.

“People have been calling for change and it hasn’t occurred. And yet the same people who have taken it off the cliff are still there, still employed.”