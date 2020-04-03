report:-kobe-bryant,-tim-duncan,-and-kevin-garnett-headline-this-year’s-basketball-hall-of-fame-class

Hoops fans have viewed the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a potential all-timer. Three names have been frequently mentioned as first-ballot inclusions this year, and according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, all three of them are going to have their names read when the class is formally announced on Saturday.

Charania brings word that the trio of Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and the late Kobe Bryant will get enshrined in Springfield when the annual ceremony occurs later this year. The official announcement, which is usually made at the Final Four but had to be slightly adjusted this year due to the NCAA canceling all winter and spring championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is, obviously, a well-deserved honor for all three players. Duncan and Garnett are two of the greatest power forwards to ever step on the hardwood, while Bryant is an icon, even after his passing in a helicopter accident earlier this year. Missing out on a Kobe Bryant Hall of Fame induction speech is particularly sad, but it should still be a wonderful occasion looking back on his life and career, regardless. And besides, we predict that Duncan and especially Garnett will give speeches we’ll never forget whenever the ceremony ends up happening.