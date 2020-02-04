Report: First month of Illinois pot sales netted nearly $40M

Dan Watts, left, his mother Kerry Murphy, center, and Jason Durkee look over a menu of items that will be sold at the marijuana dispensary HCI Alternatives in Collinsville on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. The group were among hundreds who lined up outside the store to be some of the first to legally purchase recreational weed in the state of Illinois when the doors opened at 7 a.m. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@

David Carson

CHICAGO — Illinois marijuana dispensaries sold nearly $40 million worth of recreational weed during the state’s first month of legal sales, according to figures released Monday by the state Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.Illinois residents bought more than $30.6 million in January, while out-of-state visitor sales totaled $8.6 million, the report shows. Dispensaries sold over 970,000 products.”The successful launch of the Illinois’ legal cannabis industry represents new opportunities for entrepreneurs and the very communities that have historically been harmed by the failed war on drugs,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. Pritzker. “The administration is dedicated to providing multiple points of entry into this new industry, from dispensary owners to transporters, to ensure legalization is equitable and accessible for all Illinoisans.”The pace of sales slowed considerably from the first days of legalization. On Jan. 1, operators sold $3.2 million in pot products. By Jan. 5, total sales hit $10.8 million.Since then, customers and dispensaries have complained about a dearth of available marijuana products. Those products are the most popular with both medical and recreational users, said some store owners, who were lawfully forced to reserve flower for patients.However, even those with medical cards said they are having trouble with getting the products.It could take months before the supply catches up with demand, as only 21 cultivators are authorized to grow and produce marijuana products, experts said.Demand has continued despite statewide product shortages, which indicates strong market potential in Illinois, said Bethany Gomez, managing director of cannabis research firm Brightfield Group. Some dispensaries have implemented buying restrictions or limited recreational sales to two or three days a week.“There’s a lot more consumer demand that’s not being met just because of those supply shortages,” she said. “Once supply and demand issues can start to be worked out, we can see much greater growth.”Last month, the Illinois Department of Agriculture released applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower and transporter licenses. Applications, which will be accepted starting February 14, must be submitted by March 16.Illinois was the second state in the Midwest to launch recreational pot sales. Michigan was the first.

Want to stay smart about what’s happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I’ll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

Bader Farms is suing Bayer and BASF, claiming dicamba damaged its peach orchards.

The new entity will work on research that helps farmers in developing countries boost yields and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Parnas is somewhat involved in a deal involving one of the largest vacant buildings in downtown St. Louis.

Mason has prepped for months to compete in national wall-building competition.

Offerings ranged from grand velvet chairs, an upside-down goose fountain and a bench with Bavarian carvings, to paper towel dispensers and mops.

The board of Bi-State Development Agency, which runs MetroLink, is considering a plan to donate its two shipping containers to the market, and then license the market to sell at Bi-State’s train stations.

Though he retired as director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence agency a year ago, Cardillo still visits St. Louis regularly and is part of the efforts building links between the NGA and the region’s workforce and educational system.

University researchers had been requesting the tests in order to ease farmers’ fears about crop damage, and Monsanto scientists wanted to conduct tests to help draft recommendations for farmers who would use the pesticide.

In a court filing on Thursday, Burger King said plaintiff Phillip Williams should have asked how Impossible Whoppers were cooked before ordering one that he said was “coated in meat by-products” at an Atlanta drive-through.

Janitors are waiting on the results of Thursday’s negotiations before deciding whether to walk off the job, a union spokesman said. Janitors could strike anytime in the upcoming days.

Dan Watts, left, his mother Kerry Murphy, center, and Jason Durkee look over a menu of items that will be sold at the marijuana dispensary HCI Alternatives in Collinsville on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. The group were among hundreds who lined up outside the store to be some of the first to legally purchase recreational weed in the state of Illinois when the doors opened at 7 a.m. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@