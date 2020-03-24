report:-detroit-pd-member-dies-due-to-coronavirus

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 / 05: 55 AM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 24, 2020 / 05: 57 AM EDT

DETROIT (WOOD) — A member of the Detroit Police Department who was infected with the coronavirus has died, according to reports.

WDIV, the NBC-affiliate in Detroit, said DPD Chief James Craig is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday where he is expected to discuss the death. No further details surrounding the death were released.

Sunday, Criag said there were eight DPD members who had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The state’s

latest tally of confirmed cases is 1,328 (the fifth highest figure in

the nation) and there have been 15 reported deaths (seventh highest nationally).

It’s unknown if the DPD member’s death is included in the latest numbers.

The highest numbers for both cases and deaths are

concentrated in southeast Michigan: Wayne County, including the city of

Detroit, has 638 cases and eight deaths; Oakland County has 329 cases and four

deaths; Macomb County 175 cases and two deaths; and Washtenaw County 42 cases.

Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Michigan residents to stay

home for at least three weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus. The order took effect

at 12: 01 a.m. Tuesday.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and

shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild and they

recover. The people most at risk to develop severe complications are the

elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Talk to a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on whether you should get tested and, if so, how.

