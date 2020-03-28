report:-burgess-behind-south-sydney-chief’s-departure

Departing South Sydney Rabbitohs football boss Shane Richardson is reported to have left the club over a broken relationship with former star player Sam Burgess.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Richardson and Burgess have hardly spoken to each other since South Sydney were knocked out in the preliminary finals last season.

Making matters worse, the broken relationship is understood to have directly led to a falling out between Burgess and club owner Russell Crowe.

Additionally, Richardson’s resignation will reportedly result in him walking away with a $320,000 payout which has rubbed staff and players the wrong way.

The rest of the club’s coaching staff that includes Burgess and coach Wayne Bennett have been informed their pay is only guaranteed for another week.

However, not long after announcing his resignation, Richardson pointed the finger at previous ARLC chairman John Grant during his six years in the job.

Speaking to the The Sydney Morning Herald earlier in the week, Richardson said Grant “capitulated” to the clubs in 2015 when he increased their annual grants to 130 per cent of the salary cap.

Grant caved to the club’s demands in an attempt to stay on their good side and keep his job. The decision proved to be a popular one at the time with club CEOs but the move was frowned upon by NRL executives because the game couldn’t afford it.

A year later Grant was pushed out by the clubs and the NRL was made to pay for the decision in the long run, according to Richardson.

“The game couldn’t afford the 130 per cent,” Richardson who was the NRL’s head of game development at the time said.

“We said this to John Grant. But there was pressure on him from a cartel of clubs wanting more money; from player agents; from people inside the game; all wanting more money.

“We knew things had to change to make the game viable — but the clubs didn’t want to hear it. When the $13m was put up there in front of them, they grabbed it. It shouldn’t have been a decision just about the clubs. It should have been for the whole game.

“Greed set in.”

Richardson said while Grant had great business acumen he failed to grasp the bigger picture and went into self-preservation mode.

“I’m just not sure he understood how difficult the politics of rugby league were and how vested interests were always going to be difficult to control,” Richardson said.

“I think he thought he could talk sense into them. When it got to the crunch, and he realised he couldn’t, I honestly believe he panicked.

“I’m sure he never got any money out of what he did. But when you are faced with those sorts of decisions, you need to cop the crap from club land, from sections of the media — because we had a real plan.”