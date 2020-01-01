Replica of Tower Bridge in China undergoes £1.5m refit to make it look ‘more Chinese’ 

A replica of London’s iconic Tower Bridge in China has provoked scorn after local authorities splashed £1.5 million in renovations to make it “more coherent” with its Chinese surroundings.

The bridge – twice the size of the original with four turrets, spiraling 40 metres upward – was first completed in Suzhou, a city in eastern China, in 2012.

Tourists flocked to the picturesque city, dubbed “Venice of the East,” to walk along its canals and marvel at its 56 replica bridges.

Aside from the Thames bridge imitation, the city is also home to copies of other famous overpasses, such as Sydney’s Harbour Bridge and the Ponte Sant’Angelo in Italy.