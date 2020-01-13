rep.-max-rose-to-endorse-michael-bloomberg-in-2020-race

January 13, 2020 | 12: 16pm

Democratic Staten Island Rep. Max Rose, who is facing a well-funded Republican challenge to his re-election, plans to endorse Michael Bloomberg’s presidential bid, The Post has learned.

“He thinks Bloomberg will help with his re-election money,” a source told The Post.

Two additional sources said they expect the endorsement “soon.”

Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican, is running for Rose’s seat in the 11th Congressional District, which skews right of center politically. The freshman Democrat and Army veteran Rose beat GOP Rep. Dan Donovan in 2018.

Bloomberg spent tens of millions of dollars helping Democrats takeover control of the House of Representatives in 2018, although the billionaire media mogul actually backed Donovan’s unsuccessful re-election bid.

At the time, Rose called Bloomberg’s use of stop-and-frisk “unconstitutional,” before the former three-term mayor apologized for his use of the controversial policing tactic.

A campaign spokesman for Bloomberg did not immediately return a message. A rep for Rose declined to comment.