rep.-jerry-nadler-says-house-will-likely-subpoena-john-bolton

Former national security adviser John Bolton will “likely” be called to testify before thee House.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., says the House expects to continue its investigations into President Trump’s conduct even after Wednesday’s expected acquittal of Trump in the Senate impeachment trial. Speaking with reporters, Nadler says the House “will likely” subpoena former national security adviser John Bolton. Bolton had said he would comply with a Senate subpoena during the impeachment trial, but the Senate voted against calling witnesses. According to published reports, Bolton, in a book manuscript, describes being told by the president that he was withholding aid to Ukraine until the Ukrainian government began an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s activities there. Nadler did not have a timeline for when Bolton would be subpoenaed, but noted that a subpoena could come from the Judiciary or other investigative committees. Bolton was ousted as national security adviser last fall after clashing with the president on a number of foreign-policy issues. Nadler, asked if he was concerned about possible political repercussions of a continuing investigation, said: “First of all I think when you have a lawless president, you have to bring that to the fore and you have to spotlight that.” NPR’s Krishnadev Calamur contributed to this report