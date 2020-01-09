rep.-bradley-byrne-wants-to-censure-nancy-pelosi-over-impeachment

January 9, 2020 | 3: 36pm

A conservative GOP lawmaker introduced a resolution Thursday to censure Nancy Pelosi for not sending two articles of impeachment the House approved in December to the Senate for a trial.

“Speaker Pelosi’s decision to hold the articles of impeachment against President Trump in a pathetic and unconstitutional attempt to extract concessions from the Senate is an unprecedented abuse of power,” Alabama Rep. Bradley Byrne, a staunch backer of President Trump, said in a statement.

“ House Democrats made the misguided decision to rush through the most legally unsound and factually unsupported articles of impeachment in the history of this country, and they can’t now insist that the Senate fix their shoddy, incomplete work,“ said Byrne.

Pelosi said Thursday she would forward the articles of impeachment — accusing Trump of abusing the power of his office and obstructing Congress — to the Senate “when I’m ready.”

The House speaker said she wants Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to reveal the rules of the upcoming Senate trial.

That demand cut no ice with McConnell, who replied that the Senate could vote on hearing from witnesses but only after the articles were sent to the Senate and after a trial began.

“The Constitution grants the House the power to censure its members, the most serious rebuke the House can give a member short of expulsion,” Byrne continued.

“An adopted censure resolution would require the offending member to stand in the well of the House and have the resolution read aloud. The last censure resolution adopted by the House occurred in 2010.”

The censure resolution was not expected to get anywhere in the Democratic-led House.