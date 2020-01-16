rep.-ayanna-pressley-opens-up-about-alopecia-journey,-reveals-she-is-bald

January 16, 2020 | 5: 55pm

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley released an emotional video statement Thursday in which she talked about battling the hair-loss condition alopecia — and ended the clip by publicly revealing her bald head for the first time.

The Massachusetts Democrat told The Root that she first began noticing bald patches in her hair in the fall — and eventually began “waking up every morning to sinkfulls of hair.”

“I did not want to go to sleep because I did not want the morning to come where I would … be met with more hair in the sink and an image in the mirror of a person who increasingly felt like a stranger to me,” she told the online magazine.

The “last little bit” of her hair fell out last month, the day before the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump.

“I was completely bald. And in a matter of hours, was going to have to walk into the floor, the House Chamber … and cast a vote in support of articles of impeachment,” Pressley recalled. “And so I didn’t have the luxury of mourning what felt like the loss of a limb. It was a moment of transformation, not of my choosing.”

“But I knew the moment demanded that I stand in it and that I lean in,” she continued. “And I exited the floor as soon as I could and I hid in a bathroom stall. I felt naked, exposed, vulnerable. I felt embarrassed. I felt ashamed. I felt betrayed.”

Pressley said she felt like she “owed” an explanation to all the little girls who looked up to her signature braided hairstyle as an expression of racial pride.

“My husband says I don’t — you know, that everything doesn’t have to be political,” Pressley said. “The reality is that I’m black, and I’m a black woman, and I’m a black woman in politics. And everything I do is political.”

The 45-year-old Congresswoman — part of “The Squad” of progressive Democratic freshmen that includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — said she’s begun to make peace with the condition.

“I’m very early in my alopecia journey. But I’m making progress every day. And that’s why I’m doing this today,” she said.

“It’s about self agency. It’s about power. It’s about acceptance,” she said. “It’s so interesting to me that right now on this journey, when I feel the most unlike myself is when I am wearing a wig. So I think that means I’m on my way.”

Her fellow Squad mate Ocasio-Cortez tweeted her support.

“Could you imagine losing all your hair on the eve of an enormously public day? And then turning that intensely intimate ordeal to make space for others?,” the freshman firebrand wrote.

“Ayanna, you are a living blessing.”