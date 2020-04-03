🔥Renaissance painting filter app: How to turn your selfies into a work of art🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The art galleries are all closed , but don’t fear – a new app will let you turn yourself into a piece of art.

An AI Artist named Al Gahaku has developed a series of filters that allows users to be transformed into Renaissance paintings – and, frankly, what else are you going to do at the moment?

By simply uploading a picture of yourself – or anyone you might find vaguely amusing – the site will transform your image with a series of ten different filters. The results vary from masterpiece-worthy to extremely disturbing.

It’s not without its glitches, though. There have been complaints that the filter is significantly lightening the skin of images of people of colour.

The site can be found at ai-art.tokyo. All you need to do is upload your picture and then select your filter of choice, and the results can be uploaded straight to Twitter. Much easier than actually painting something yourself – we’ve got episodes of Gilmore Girls to watch.

It’s not the first instance of people turning to art to entertain themselves during lockdown. An Instagram account has been posting images of people turning themselves into famous artworks using objects from around their home.

Keep up with our guide to the virtual museums and galleries you can visit online