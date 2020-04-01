Remy Ma Worked For Hours Planning A Surprise Party For Her Daughter Who Shamed Her In This Viral Video — Papoose’s Wife Impressed Fans With Her Talents

Remy Ma and her husband, Papoose, are doing like the rest of the world — they are quarantining in their home. The femcee is also playing the role of the doting mother to her cutie pie of a daughter, Reminisce MacKenzie, also known as the Golden Child.

Remy and her baby girl have been giving her Instagram users a high dose of cuteness overload this week. The femcee recently threw her daughter a cool party, with gifts, lavish decorations, and delicious snacks just because she was bored.

The femcee did everything by herself, and when she asked her daughter if she liked the surprise party, she said no.

Remy explained: “I was up all night SNEAK decorating 😏cuz I wanted to surprise @ReminisceMackenzie- I threw her a party JUST CUZ; she needed new toys and was getting restless in the house all day everyday…she said “no,” but she loves it lol.”

One fan said: “Rich people just be spending money 😩 , but I love it. Ion care what I say about her musically, I’ll never take away the fact that she a bomb mom 💯 Mamas are always finding ways out of no ways 😩❤️ baby girl was bored, so mama found/created a fun activity! Love it 🥰.”

A second commenter stated: “Y’all keep talking bout what rich people do…look at it. She did not spend any real money—prob 100 bucks. Love it. Parents have to get creative during the quarantine, and she did just that. Meanwhile, half yall kids have been in their room with no engagement from yall whatsoever.”

This backer explained: “Great Mom,💜 it’s ok to spoil our babies sometimes! I need more money. My kids get fruit snacks and a high five for a good day… When you don’t have a child/children, I don’t think you understand why parents go to these efforts for a baby who has no idea what it’s all about 😂 becoming a parent is really going to change everything. 😅”

Another mom revealed: “Awww…it’s the little things. I can’t wait to start doing little random things like this. This is so me. 🥰😍 How is there ANY negative comments on here about a mother throwing their child a party 😒 smh.”

This person stated: “You can tell who’s bitter and unloved in these comments cause how you are hating on a mother doing something cute for her child 😭. all of you don’t need to be rich to perform a random act of kindness for your child. All of you say anything.🥴 She always has the best parties. 🤷🏽‍♂️😩🎈.”

Remy’s daughter is a mini version of herself.



Post Views:

0





