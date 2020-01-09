“removing-jnu-vice-chancellor-m-jagadesh-kumar-not-the-solution”:-ministry

JNU students have demanded M Jagadesh Kumar’s sacking (File)

New Delhi:

The Education Ministry on Thursday ruled out the removal of JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar amid demands for his sacking from students and a section of teachers.

Ministry officials, however, said that the “formula” decided during consultations with students and administration to resolve the ongoing standoff needs to be implemented. JNU students have been protesting the hike in hostel fee for over two months.

“Removing the VC is not the solution. The basic issue on which the whole problem has arisen needs to be addressed first. Changing X, Y or Z is not as important as resolving the issues that have come up. The basic bone of contention needs to be resolved,” Secretary Amit Khare said.

On the issue raised by students of their union not being officially notified by the university, he said, “the ministry’s focus is on academic issues on campus and not political”.

The university officials including the Vice Chancellor have been called at the Ministry on Friday over students’ claims that the revised fees as decided during the ministry’s intervention are not being implemented.

Mr Khare met a delegation of representatives from JNU Students Union and Teachers Association where they put forward the demand of his removal.

The HRD Ministry has called the students again on Friday after the meeting with Vice Chancellor and his team.

“We will talk to the university administration that the fees changes which were decided last month are implemented. We are working on resolving the issues and restoring normalcy. It is a prestigious university and should remain that way,” Mr Khare said.

VC Kumar, however, denied claims that the formula arrived at the ministry is not being fully implemented and there is no deviation from it.

“As far as the fee issue is concerned, there has been no deviation from the formula arrived at the HRD Ministry last month. As decided, students are not being charged any services or utility fees,” Mr Kumar told PTI.

“We have also written to UGC to release funds for covering the utility and service charges as decided,” he added.