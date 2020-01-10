remo-d’souza-to-direct-salman-khan-again-after-race-3?

Remo D’Souza with Salman KhanInstagram

While Remo D’Souza is known for delivering a number of dance hits, he has earned a name as a director too with films like ‘ABCD’, its sequel and the 2018 feature ‘Race 3’ which proved to be a massive hit at the box by raking around Rs. 300 crore. However, the film wasn’t received well by the critics and since them his equation with Salman Khan has been in a limbo and fans have been wondering if the duo would ever work again!

Well, much to the joy of the fans, Remo answered in positive to question of collaborating with the ‘Dabangg’ star yet again in a film titled ‘Dancing Dad’. However, the news of the movie going on the floors doesn’t seem to be anywhere around.

The choreographer-director revealed in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, “We were going to do a film, Dancing Dad, with him before. I have that script, too, and whenever he says he has got time, we do it, and I will jump onto it!”

Commenting on his commercial hit ‘Race 3’ produced by the lead actor himself, Remo said, “I was happy with the fact that Salman chose me to direct a film for him. I was very lucky, and happy with the box office also. [One thing] it didn’t get, which I was hoping for..was better reviews.” Even though the film didn’t manage to garner rave reviews, the 45-year-old didn’t felt “disappointed” rather was just “hoping for it.”

While he is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming dance feature ‘Street Dancer 3D’ starring Varun Dhawan with Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi; Remo asserted that he still shares a positive equation with Salman.

Saying that all is well, the choreographer added, “It’s amazing. We still meet and discuss films.” This came in the wake of one of his earlier interviews given to IANS in which Remo had hinted at some creative differences on ‘Race 3’ sets.

“I learnt two very important things after that film. Firstly, never work on a half-baked script, work on the script much harder before you roll the camera. And secondly, I have learnt to put my foot down when it’s needed, especially when creative difference happens. One can argue till one level, but not after that… So then, it’s better to put my foot down,” he had said.

Remo’s upcoming directorial is coming five years after he directed Varun and Shraddha’s duo in ‘ABCD 2’. The film has already won hearts with its foot-tapping numbers and is all set to open in theatres on January 24 this year.