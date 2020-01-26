remembering-manchester-united’s-1984-winter-tour-to-a-libyan-dictatorship:-‘gaddafi-had-it-all-under-control,-didn’t-he?’

When Manchester United recently cancelled their plans for a warm-weather training camp in Qatar – citing simmering political tension in the Middle East after the American assassination of Iran’s top military general – the irony was not lost on the class of 1984.

Back then, the club had thought nothing of packing the players off on a winter trip to Libya, a country under the brutal dictatorship of Colonel Gaddafi. The opportunity came about because an FA Cup defeat at Bournemouth created gaps in United’s schedule.

“We ended up going to Libya for a friendly while the later rounds were being played,” recalls former United defender Arthur Albiston. “You don’t want to be playing on a trip like that; you want to be playing in the Cup.”

With Ron Atkinson as manager, however, while the rest of the country was enjoying the fourth round of the Cup, United played friendlies in Algeria, then travelled to Libya during the next FA Cup break.

At the time Libya faced global hostility over Gaddafi’s regime. Protests against him had been held at the Libyan Embassy in London and relations with the UK were soon to deteriorate further. Suffice it to say that Libya in 1984 was not high on the list of winter sun destinations – but nobody seemed to have told Atkinson.