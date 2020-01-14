Remco Evenepoel sets sights on Giro d’Italia, Olympics and worlds – and promises to keep on attacking

Just 15 months later and Evenepoel is sat on the 29th floor of a hotel in Calpe, Spain, surrounded by a huddle of journalists from around the world. With a calm assurance that belies his tender years, the teenager answers a battery of questions with the wit and warmth of a seasoned professional. Evenepoel turns 20 on the eve of his first race of the season, the Vuelta a San Juan on Jan 26. Reflecting on his first year as a professional, he admitted 2019 had been a steep learning curve, but one he relished.

“I suffered a lot during the early months, but in the end you learn a lot. There were really big results and I was really happy with them – I never expected them, the people never expected them and also the team – they really didn’t expect what happened last year.

“It’s a hard lifestyle, but it’s the same for Julian [Alaphilippe], for Pieter Serry, for everybody. We like to be on the bike, we like to suffer, we love the pain that we feel during the races and during training. It’s hard work and we like it.

“I think the San Sebastián victory and and my European time trial title, and the second place in the worlds, really changed my life and my career a lot. Because of those results the team feels I’m ready to go to a bigger, bigger level of racing – for example the Giro.”

And it is at the Giro d’Italia where Evenepoel hopes to “to learn and improve”, but not before having a crack at Liège-Bastogne-Liège – a race Merckx won five times during his career – during the first of three parts of the season in which he hopes to reach top form.

“I’m not going to talk about winning, I don’t like to talk about winning. I’m just going to prepare myself the best possible, try to be in the best shape, and then we will see. I think I’m quite ready for starting the season and we’ll see what it will bring,” Evenepoel says. “I have three peak moments, and the first one will be Liège and the Giro, then we have the Olympics and after we will have the worlds and Il Lombardia.

“The Tour de France was too close before the Olympics and the Vuelta [a España] was too soon afterwards, I would have been empty. Only the Giro fitted. But it was the team who decided to put me in there, not me. They think I’m ready to make my grand tour debut and that’s good for me, because it gives me a lot of motivation. They proposed it to me, and I said, yes, I’ll do it.”