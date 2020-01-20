remains-found-in-joshua-tree-national-park-identified-as-missing-canadian-man

January 20, 2020 | 4: 03pm

Human remains uncovered in California’s Joshua Tree National Park have been identified as a Canadian man who vanished more than a year ago, according to reports.

The skeletal remains were discovered along with some personal belongings Dec. 20 in a remote part of the Fortynine Palms Canyon area, officials said.

On Friday, officials revealed they belonged to Paul Miller, 51, of Ontario, Canada, who was last seen in July 2018 on the Fortynine Palms Oasis Trail, where he went with his wife on a hike, CNN reported.

His wife, Stephanie, reported him missing on July 13, 2018, after he never returned to their hotel.

A large rescue mission involving multiple agencies was launched to find Miller, but was scaled down after five days when he still hadn’t been located, according to the National Park Service.

The San Bernadino County coroner confirmed this week that the remains belonged to Miller, although didn’t provide a cause of death, CNN reported.

His family said they now realize the initial search for his was only 15 feet from where he died, Canadian outlet CTV reported.

“He still had water in his pack,” Miller’s wife told the outlet. “He still had food in his pack. So whatever happened, happened quickly.”