Relentless use of stop and search powers by police has helped reduce murders in Britain for the first time in five years, according to one of Britain’s most senior officers.

The number of people killed fell to 650 in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland last year, down from the 774 homicides in 2018, according to police figures obtained under Freedom of Information laws by the BBC.

It follows a steady increase from 601 in 2014, although there are sharp variations between different forces which makes it difficult to pinpoint a nationwide explanation for the drop.

In London, the Metropolitan Police launched 149 homicide investigations last year, the third successive annual rise and the highest level since 2008, when there were 154 killings..

The British Transport Police led three murder investigations on the London Underground network and Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones were both stabbed to death in the City of London on November 29.