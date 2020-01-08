‘relentless’-use-of-stop-and-search-helps-reduce-murders-for-first-time-in-five-years,-police-chief-says

Relentless use of stop and search powers by police has helped reduce murders in Britain for the first time in five years, according to one of Britain’s most senior officers.
The number of people killed fell to 650 in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland last year, down from the 774 homicides in 2018, according to police figures obtained under Freedom of Information laws by the BBC.
It follows a steady increase from 601 in 2014, although there are sharp variations between different forces which makes it difficult to pinpoint a nationwide explanation for the drop.
In London, the Metropolitan Police launched 149 homicide investigations last year, the third successive annual rise and the highest level since 2008, when there were 154 killings..
The British Transport Police led three murder investigations on the London Underground network and Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones were both stabbed to death in the City of London on November 29.
Despite London, however, the majority of UK saw a fall in murders, with the West Midlands down from 51 in 2018 to 39 last year; while homicides in Greater Manchester were down from 64 to 39.
In Merseyside the homicide level halved, down from 21 to 10, while West Yorkshire Police launched 21 homicide investigations in 2019 compared with 39 in 2018.
Merseyside Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Ian Critchley said this was down to a “relentless approach” to stopping and searching suspected criminals carrying weapons
He told the BBC: “We know a lot of those homicides are related to serious organised crime, which is why we are relentless in targeting those who lead who bully who exploit young people [and] who will carry guns and knives in order to dominate a certain territory.
“We know that some of the homicides that occur are targeted and are deliberate but some are spontaneous. Some occur because of an immediate coming together.
“Our aim is to stop people feeling that they can carry these weapons in the first place, because the consequences as I’ve said are they will end up in custody because of our relentless approach to stopping people through stop and search.”
Merseyside police has doubled the number of stop and searches, while Mr Critchley added that “at the other end” it aimed to stop “young people getting into crime in the first place.”.
“We will target relentlessly people who feel they can control what is taking place in order to obtain money and use bullying, cowardly tactics to groom young people to carry knives and firearms.”
West Mercia, Devon and Cornwall, Sussex and Cheshire police forces all saw drops in homicides recorded in 2019 compared to the previous 12 months.
South Wales Police, the largest force in Wales, saw a rise in homicides from ten in 2018 to 14 in 2019. Essex saw a significant increase from 13 to 54, which includes the 39 Vietnamese nationals who died in the back of a lorry in Grays in October.
The Met Police said tackling violence remained a top priority, adding that it had anti-knife crime plans specific to boroughs and aimed to have more than 32,000 officers by summer 2020 – which would represent a 7% increase on the 29,924 officers the Met had in April 2018.
Commander Jane Connors told the BBC: “We know that drug dealing is inextricably linked with a high proportion of the violence seen on our streets.
“Therefore, we will continue to target those who, for the sole purpose of financial gain, exploit children and target the most vulnerable within our communities. However, the causes of violence are complex and police cannot solve it alone.
“Solutions will require a holistic and sustainable approach that will involve a range of action from government, education, health, social services, housing, youth services and the public.”