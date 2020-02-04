Released early from probation in assault case, Ferguson man now faces murder charge

Anthony Tate Jr., 24, of the 200 block of South Marguerite Avenue in Ferguson, was arrested Jan. 29 and was being held in the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $750,000 cash bond. Photo provided by St. Louis County police.

MOLINE ACRES — Prosecutors in St. Louis County on Monday charged a Ferguson man with first-degree murder and other charges in connection to a quadruple shooting on Dec. 12 that killed one man and hospitalized three others.Anthony Tate Jr., 24, of the 200 block of South Marguerite Avenue, was being held Monday in the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $750,000 cash bond. He was also charged with three counts of first-degree assault, five counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.The Post-Dispatch sought a response from Tate through the jail; court records did not indicate if he was represented by an attorney.According to charges against him, Tate drove into a parking lot of a strip mall on Lewis and Clark Boulevard in Moline Acres and parked behind another car. After about 20 minutes, Tate pulled up next to the car. On a surveillance video, gunfire can be seen coming from his vehicle into the other car.Timothy Simmons, 19, of Moline Acres, was fatally shot and two others in the car were seriously injured. Another person in a nearby car was also shot and seriously injured. Police did not release names of the other victims, but those three were treated for their injuries and later released from hospitals.Four minutes after the shooting, Tate was captured on video at a gas station pumping gas into the car used in the shooting, police said. After an investigation by St. Louis County police, Tate was arrested on Lexa Drive in Jennings driving the same car and had possession of a firearm that matched the ballistic evidence in the case.A jury in St. Louis County found Tate guilty of second-degree assault on Feb. 8, 2017, stemming from a 2014 arrest in University City. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, but the sentence was suspended and he was ordered to five years of probation. The state discharged him from probation on Jan. 28, 2019.

