relaxed-duchess-signals-how-modern-monarchy-is-safe-in-cambridges’-hands

Amid the sound and fury of the Sussex’s dramatic declaration of independence, you could be forgiven for missing it.
On Thursday, with characteristic calm, the Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her 38th birthday. There was a new photograph, showing her perched on a fence in Norfolk in jeans and casual jumper, and a simple message thanking the public for their good wishes.
The message? Keep calm and carry on: the monarchy is still in safe hands.
For as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ploughed their own furrow towards North America, all eyes turned to the remaining Royal Family. After enduring down the centuries, through two world wars, and more scandals than most institutions could dream of, could they possibly survive without the Sussexes? The answer, of course, is yes.
As Harry and Meghan carve out their “progressive new roles”, exploring how they can be “financially independent” while “collaborating” with the Queen, it will be down to the Cambridges will carry the full burden of day-to-day royal work for their generation. In the much-touted vision of a slimmed-down monarchy, it is Prince William, his wife and children who will be front and centre of the family, working with future king Prince Charles to keep it – to paraphrase the Duchess of Sussex – not just surviving but thriving.
It is the Cambridges who will have to pick up the slack on the bread-and-butter engagements to keep the show on the road, thanking the lifelong volunteers, the charity fundraisers and the elderly veterans who form the otherwise unsung backbone of Britain’s communities. It is they who will tread the line between making progress on mental health and saving the planet without ostracising the public by stepping into politics. And it is they who will navigate royal life without the brother and sister-in-law who not long ago were together hailed the “fab four” superstars with the power to change the world.
Fortunately, they are already on the case. If 2019 has been another annus horriblis for the monarchy as a whole, the Cambridges have been shining as they step reluctantly into the spotlight. A settled routine based in London, a marked increase in duties to support the Queen and a newfound clarity about their working lives have left William and Kate slowly but very surely on a path that will eventually lead to the throne.
It is all a long way from that telling aside in 2017, when Prince Harry laid bare his frustrations about life as a modern royal.
“We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people,” he said then. “Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don’t think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time.”
If the sentiment applied to Harry, it surely applied at least in part to his elder brother: always the shy, more serious of the pair who was born with the burden of being a future king. But while Harry’s frustrations now appear to be insurmountable, William has made his peace with a life of duty.
It is as much by design as good fortune and temperament. The happy circumstances of his grandmother’s long reign afforded him the freedom to ease into life as a full time working royal. After a peaceful period as newlyweds in Anglesey, a stint in a real-world job as a search and rescue pilot in Norfolk, and the time to learn the ropes from the Queen herself, the work of Prince William and his team over years of planning behind-the-scenes is now coming to fruition.
The strategy, sources say, is to “push the envelope” where it seems modest and sensible – to move the conversation on key causes enough to make progress, but not so much it alienates the monarchy’s loyal admirers. On mental health, the Heads Together project has already done just that, first inspired by the Duchess of Cambridge and taken on with William and Harry as a team. The environment is next, with a global prize to find solutions to save the planet.
Strikingly, there has been effort to expand visits to different communities, hearing from ignored voices to build a monarchy that works for them. Rural communities in Cumbria, families living in mould-ridden rented housing in Blackpool and (next week) the “most vulnerable members of the community from minority ethnic backgrounds” in Bradford will have their chance to air their feelings to the future Prince of Wales in the hopes it will make a difference. Later this month, he will host an African Investment Summit of world leaders at Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Queen.
The Duchess too has found clarity in her work, a laser focus on children and early years around which nearly all of her public engagements now revolve. Royal watchers have noted a new-found confidence which has helped her overcome crippling nerves to speak in public and on TV.
Neither William or Kate, it is clear, yet enjoy the limelight. But there is now a hard-fought peace with giving a little of themselves for the greater good. At Sandringham on Christmas Day, Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show with the support of their (outwardly) relaxed parents showing them the ropes. With the help of Mary Berry, they made a TV show so soothing it could have been prescribed to boost the national mood on the NHS.
“What they’ve managed to do in their engagements and overseas tours is to show the modern monarchy,” a source said. “It can be statesmanlike and royal, and have elements of being modern and fun and young.
“They are accepting of the very privileged life they lead, and value the impact they can have.
“There is a way of using this platform to improve things for people, and they are determined to do that and to change people’s lives for the better.
“People are starting to see who they are going to be in the future, supporting Queen and country.”
Most importantly for monarchists, they are here to stay. As one aide put it, “He will follow where his grandmother leads.”
As the nation wrings its hands over the departure of Harry and Meghan, in whatever form it may take, the fundamental foundations of the royal family’s future are already in place to survive it. The Cambridges, their building relationship with the Prince of Wales and the example of the Queen remain a team to be reckoned with.
If the Sussexes have fought to rip up the royal rule book, their family are slowly, gently rewriting it into a monarchy fit for the future.
