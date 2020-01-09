relaxed-duchess-signals-how-modern-monarchy-is-safe-in-cambridges’-hands

Amid the sound and fury of the Sussex’s dramatic declaration of independence, you could be forgiven for missing it.

On Thursday, with characteristic calm, the Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her 38th birthday. There was a new photograph, showing her perched on a fence in Norfolk in jeans and casual jumper, and a simple message thanking the public for their good wishes.

The message? Keep calm and carry on: the monarchy is still in safe hands.

For as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ploughed their own furrow towards North America, all eyes turned to the remaining Royal Family. After enduring down the centuries, through two world wars, and more scandals than most institutions could dream of, could they possibly survive without the Sussexes? The answer, of course, is yes.

As Harry and Meghan carve out their “progressive new roles”, exploring how they can be “financially independent” while “collaborating” with the Queen, it will be down to the Cambridges will carry the full burden of day-to-day royal work for their generation. In the much-touted vision of a slimmed-down monarchy, it is Prince William, his wife and children who will be front and centre of the family, working with future king Prince Charles to keep it – to paraphrase the Duchess of Sussex – not just surviving but thriving.