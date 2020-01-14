reigning-wimbledon-champion-and-doubles-world-no.-1-robert-farah-fails-drugs-test

In an astonishing day in the tennis world, two highly-ranked players – including the world No. 1 in doubles – were provisionally suspended after failing drugs tests.

Robert Farah – one half of the Colombian partnership, with Juan Sebastian Cabal, that won two Grand Slam titles including Wimbledon in 2019 – and Nicolas Jarry, a Chilean singles player who peaked at world No. 38 in the ATP rankings both released statements on Tuesday confirming they had tested positive for banned substances.

A far cry from the usual anti-doping press releases that usually consist of players in the lower echelons of the ITF rankings never mind the ATP leaderboard, Farah and Jarry are both top-level ATP Tour regulars.

Farah, who is also the reigning US Open doubles champion, had already pulled out of the Australian Open as well as a tune-up tournament in Adelaide citing “personal reasons”, which have now been revealed to be, in fact, due to a provisional drugs ban.

In a statement posted in Spanish on Twitter, Farah said he had tested positive for Boldenone and suggested the cause of the failed drugs test – in October in Cali – was due to contaminated Colombian meat. He described the news as ‘one of the saddest moments’ of his life.

Jarry, meanwhile, pointed the finger towards Brazilian multivitamins after testing positive for Lingandrol and Stanozolol at the Davis Cup Finals in Madrid in November.

‘I would like to use this opportunity to address what just happened to me,’ the world No. 78 wrote in a statement.

‘Last November, while I was playing Davis Cup for Chile, I underwent two urine tests. The first one was clean but the second one detected two banned substances.

‘The levels of these substances are so incredibly low that they are equivalent to trillionths of a gram, levels so low that neither substance could have provided me any performance enhancing benefit.

‘I would like to let you know that I have never deliberately or intentionally taken any banned substance in my career as a tennis player and in fact, I am completely opposed to doping.

‘Therefore, I will dedicate these next days and weeks fully to determine where these substances came from so my legal team and I can clarify this situation completely.

‘This has caught me and my loved ones by absolute surprise and what I would like to do beyond proving my innocence (no doubt about that) is to in the future use what is happening to me as an example for al the young athletes, so that cases like this never happen again.

‘I say this because it strongly looks like a cross-contamination case for the use of multi-vitamins made in Brazil, which my doctor recommended I take since they were guaranteed to be free from banned substances.

‘My legal team and I will be working very strongly to prove my innocence and for this I have offered my full cooperation to the International Tennis Federation (ITF).’





