Regional Mexican Stars Drop 2020 U.S. Census Anthem ‘Cuenta Conmigo’

Uforia, the music wing of Spanish-language network Univision, has announced the release of “Cuenta Conmigo,” or “Count With Me,” an original, cumbia-driven anthem compelling Hispanic people to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census. The brand-new song is available starting Wednesday, April 1st on UforiaMusic.com, as well as on streaming services and select Uforia radio stations across the country.

The star-studded track features the seven-time Grammy and eight-time Latin Grammy-winning Norteño legends Los Tigres del Norte, Latin Grammy-winning singer and La Reina Grupera Ana Bárbara, as well as emerging urban corrido pioneers Natanael Cano and Fuerza Regida. Working behind the scenes is a crack team of veteran songwriters and producers, including executive producer Sergio George, producer Toy Selectah and songwriters Erika Ender and Andy Clay. “Cuenta, cuenta, cuenta conmigo,” sing the stars in unison. “Que si nos sumamo’ es mejor/Somos fuertes, estamos unidos/Ya hasta la suerte se nos pegó.”

“We believe that music is a catalyst in bringing our community together and we’re excited to partner with these great artists to convey a message of unity and civic duty to our audience,” Jesus Lara, president of radio at Univision, said. “Through the power of music, Univision is bringing to life our commitment to inform, empower and entertain Hispanics in America and ensure a fair and accurate count.”

In conjunction with Universal Music, “Cuenta Conmigo” is the first phase of Univision’s community empowerment campaign, which will include additional PSAs and special programming on the Univision’s networks, local television and radio stations, and digital properties. The organization is firing on all cylinders to ensure a fair and accurate count of the Hispanic community in the United States.

To participate in this year’s census, which is now available online, visit My2020Census.gov.