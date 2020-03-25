Reginae Carter’s Dance In This Skimpy Pink Outfit Has Fans Crazy With Excitement – Check Out Her Video

Toya Johnson’s daughter, Reginae Carter, has been driving her fans crazy with excitement these days with her IG posts that she keeps sharing. She’s been flooding her social media account of choice, IG, with all kinds of videos in which she’s twerking and dancing all over the place.

As you might have already guessed, she’s also staying at home these days just like the most people who can do this.

‘I need to do this one lol’ Toya wrote in the comments section.

Nae responded to Toya: ‘ma!! Come get me! Outside being mean !!!’ and had fans laughing following this message.

A follower told Nae: ‘girl you too cute to be bored in the house alone NOWWW. I’m alone too and cute bored then a mf.’

Someone else told Nae’s mom: ‘@toyajohnson, but you gotta have rhythm like Nae do though. I have faith Toya dont let us down🤣’ and one other follower said: ‘@toyajohnson I thought this was u! Y’all b twinning Nae got ur whole body & Face! Y’all cute.’

Another commenter said: ‘@toyajohnson Toya u know u can’t dance ..u said it yourself lol.’

A follower posted this: ‘@toyajohnson I jus told her.. I would be with my mom and lil sis.. And look she said ma come get meeeee. go get that baby! She has grown but not this damn grown!!!! She needs her mother.’

Reginae is stuck at her home like the most of us, and she’s trying to make the time pass as fun as possible.

She posted more videos like the one above, and a lot of people told her that she looks like her dad, Lil Wayne.

A lot of fans sent their best wishes to Nae and offered her all the support during this challenging time for everyone. But it seems that she’s doing fine at home, having fun.



