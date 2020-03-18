reginae-carter-tells-her-fans-she’s-in-quarantine-and-posts-a-video-in-which-she’s-twerking

Reginae Carter just updated her fans on what she’s been doing lately. She told her fans that she’s been inside since she heard that ‘something deadly’ is lurking outside, and she dances in front of the camera as you will see below.

‘Day idk of quarantine because I been inside since I heard something deadly is outside . 🥴 I’m deleting this later, but have fun with it now, lol! Who tryna TikTok&quarantine ? 😂’ Reginae captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Lord God you have the power to heal, you have the power to perform miracles, please touch that person who’s in a dark place and feel like giving up, who’s depressed and hopeless. Let them know they may bend but won’t break!’

A follower posted this: ‘You gonna send this to my phone and still post it? I’m giving u back to the streets 😖’

Someone said: ‘The motivation I need to get through this crazy ass week,’ and another follower posted this: ‘Me too 😭 I’m like can’t no friends come over ion know where they been… stores ain’t got no food and I’m not getting any fast food cause ion know where they been 😭 we really don’t know what to do with our selves.’

A follower wrote: ‘So u caught that lil drama in the neighborhood yesterday?! made me throw my damn blunt away.’

One other commenter said: ‘She is 21 now, y’all been doing too much but let this girl live okay 😂’ and someone else said: ‘Now ima let you have fun cause we stuck in this damn house, But you should Be cautious … Beautiful 😘’

Another commenter said: ‘Why are y’all tagging her father 🤦🏽‍♀️ @colormenae is 21 !!! 🙄’

Not too long ago, Nae impressed fans with some amazing pics that had them in awe, praising her.



