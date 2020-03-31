Reginae Carter Surprises Fans At 3 A.M. With These Videos

Reginae Carter has been making fans crazy with excitement these days with the videos that she’s been posting on her social media account of choice, Instagram. Check out some more new videos in which Nae is flaunting her acting skills.

Nae’s fans keep saying that they want to see her on the big screen as soon as possible.

A follower posted: ‘*Calls Dwayne“IVE HAD ENOUGH, GET YA DAUGHTER BRUH”’ and someone else said: ‘If I’m insecure it’s cause you made me this way.’

One other follower posted this: ‘I know she better have all types of acting offers coming here way after Corona cause baby girl killing these scenes,’ and someone else said: ‘Sist you need a lead role as soon as possible.’

Someone else said: ‘I’m convinced whenever I log on you post something,’ and another follower posted this: ‘Somebody call Wayne, tell him to come get this girl phone!’

A fan said: ‘Ghee go to bed @colormenae u killing this TikTok,’ and one commenter posted this: ‘Can you just start acting 😂cause you be on point with these.’

One follower said: ‘Lord God you have the power to heal, you have the power to perform miracles, please touch that person who’s in a dark place and feel like giving up, who’s depressed and hopeless. Let them know they may bend but won’t break!’

A follower said: ‘Girl, put her in a movie ASAP !!!! sis is ready!!!!’ and more fans agreed that she should be on the big screen as soon as possible.

One comment posted this: ‘The robe though!! 💙 Nipsey Blue! He’s been gone 1 year today.’

Just the other day, Nae shared another clip on her social media account that managed to impress her fans. In the video, Nae’s acting skills are skyrocketing, and even Lauren London agrees.



