refugees-who-fled-isis-could-suffer-the-most-if-war-with-iran-erupts

A hike in food costs, fewer resources and restricted transport could lead to a ‘heartbreaking’ crisis for refugees if tensions between the US and Iran escalate into a regional war.

Iraqi shoppers are reportedly panic buying in preparation for ‘World War 3’, causing prices to rise and making it harder for aid workers to feed people.

Western governments urging citizens not to travel to Iraq or to leave the country as soon as possible means many helpers won’t be able to set foot in refugee camps in northern Iraq.

Humanitarian campaigner Ravi Singh was due to fly out this morning with a colleague from the US but has had to stay put due to this morning’s advice from the Foreign Office.

He told Metro.co.uk: ‘When I contacted our team in Iraq an Kurdistan, they said prices are going up, there’s talk of World War Three.

‘People are panicking, they’re hoarding food, they’re storing food – what can refugees do? They have to stay in camps.’

‘We are already expecting to have harsh winter weather.

‘I think potentially we’re going to have to ration our food tighter as prices are going up.’

In the early hours of Friday morning a US drone strike at Iraq’s Baghdad International Airport killed General Qasem Soleimani Iran’s second most powerful man.

The 62-year-old leader of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force was targeted for ‘orchestrating’ a series of proxy wars in the Middle East, Pentagon officials said.

President Donald Trump said he contributed to terror plots ‘as far away as New Delhi and London’ and ‘murdered hundreds of American civilians and servicemen’.

He said the strike was aimed at preventing war, but Iran’s threat of ‘severe revenge’ and 3,000 more US troops being sent to the Middle East makes conflict look all the more likely.

Ravi, 50, who founded humanitarian charity Khalsa Aid in 1999, says Britons should lobby their MPs to get the UK to act as a ‘peacemaker’ and ‘diplomat’ who can ease the tensions.

But failing that, the welfare of refugees looked after by his team could hang on whatever move Turkey makes.

Already aid workers have been forced to get more supplies from there instead of in Iraq, but restrictions and security are likely to be heightened if all-out war does break out.

He says good prices have gone up by ‘two or three times’ when the border has closed recently.

While many of the refugees helped by Khalsa Aid have fled the terrible reign of ISIS, a recent influx came to the Kurdistan Regional Government territory in October.

Hundreds of thousands of people fled their homes in northern Syria after Turkey launched a military offensive, just days after Trump withdrew troops from the region.





Ravi, from Slough, Berkshire, says the charity’s current food supplies ‘won’t last long’ with no way to top them up.

He added: ‘We have 12,000 refugees to feed, we can’t store too much and we can’t buy too much in one go either.

‘Even if we buy for two weeks we have to depend on the kindness of locals to store it’.

Potential issues sending money to Iraqi banks means some of Khalsa Aid’s local workers might not get paid for the foreseeable future.

Ravi added: ‘But they told us they will stay with us. They say “whatever we can do, we will do”.’

He said aid workers simply ignoring Foreign Office travel advice and entering a war zone could mean getting questioned or arrested over any funds they are carrying.

Ravi added: ‘Your insurance won’t cover you. No consular assistance, no embassy, you’re basically on your own.’

Learning that he couldn’t travel to the Kurdish-region of Iraq was gutting for him and his American colleague, who will stay in London for a week before flying back.

Ravi added: ‘We promised to pay the suppliers, we promised a lot more for the winter.

‘It’s more than frustrating, it’s actually heartbreaking because you’re the link to the refugees.

‘They have trust in you and if you don’t turn up they lose trust as well.

‘We’re expecting a very bleak few weeks ahead. If war breaks out there’s going to be absolute devastation. We can’t cope with refugees now, how are we going to cope with more?’