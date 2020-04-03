reese-witherspoon’s-fashion-line-draper-james-will-give-free-dresses-to-teachers

With schools shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, teachers across America are finding new ways to educate their students by using remote-learning platforms — and Reese Witherspoon wants to do a little something to brighten their day.

To show gratitude for all their hard work, Witherspoon’s fashion line Draper James announced today the “Draper James ️ Teachers” initiative, which aims to give back to dedicated educators and lift their spirits during this time with a complimentary dress.

“These past few weeks have shown me so much about humanity. I’m an eternal optimist, so I always look for the bright side of things,” said Witherspoon in a press release. “And I have been so encouraged by the ways people are really showing up for each other. Particularly the teachers.”

She continued: “During quarantine, teachers are broadcasting lessons from their own homes and figuring out new remote-learning technology and platforms on the fly, all while continuing to educate and connect with our kids. Advocating for the children of the world is no easy task, so I wanted to show teachers a little extra love right now.”

To show that extra love, the brand is also offering teachers a 25% discount on online orders to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Day on May 5th.

To sign up for a free dress, interested educators can fill out this form between April 2-5. Eligible teachers will get an email on April 7th with details to claim their dress.

