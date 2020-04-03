Reese Witherspoon’s Fashion Line Draper James Will Give Free Dresses to Teachers

Posted by — April 3, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
reese-witherspoon’s-fashion-line-draper-james-will-give-free-dresses-to-teachers

With schools shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, teachers across America are finding new ways to educate their students by using remote-learning platforms — and Reese Witherspoon wants to do a little something to brighten their day.
To show gratitude for all their hard work, Witherspoon’s fashion line Draper James announced today the “Draper James ️ Teachers” initiative, which aims to give back to dedicated educators and lift their spirits during this time with a complimentary dress.

“These past few weeks have shown me so much about humanity. I’m an eternal optimist, so I always look for the bright side of things,” said Witherspoon in a press release. “And I have been so encouraged by the ways people are really showing up for each other. Particularly the teachers.”

She continued: “During quarantine, teachers are broadcasting lessons from their own homes and figuring out new remote-learning technology and platforms on the fly, all while continuing to educate and connect with our kids. Advocating for the children of the world is no easy task, so I wanted to show teachers a little extra love right now.”
RELATED: Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Teams Up With Coterie to Design Adorable Tailgate Accessories

To show that extra love, the brand is also offering teachers a 25% discount on online orders to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Day on May 5th.

RELATED: Get in Bed with Reese Witherspoon! Draper James x Crate & Barrel Sheets and Pillows Are Here
To sign up for a free dress, interested educators can fill out this form between April 2-5. Eligible teachers will get an email on April 7th with details to claim their dress.
This article originally appeared on People. For more stories like this, visit people.com.

You May Also Like

jane-fonda-is-bringing-back-her-famous-workout

Jane Fonda Is Bringing Back Her Famous Workout

covid-19:-ramesh-aravind-on-shivaji-surathkal-sequel:-‘all-of-the-writing-is-happening-online’

COVID-19: Ramesh Aravind On Shivaji Surathkal Sequel: ‘All Of The Writing Is Happening Online’

georgia-authorities-reportedly-tried-to-shut-down-aew-dynamite-tapings

Georgia Authorities Reportedly Tried To Shut Down AEW Dynamite Tapings

drake-wanted-lil-baby-on-‘toosie-slide,’-but-lil-baby-didn’t-send-his-verse

Drake Wanted Lil Baby On ‘Toosie Slide,’ But Lil Baby Didn’t Send His Verse

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *