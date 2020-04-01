reese-witherspoon-launches-‘shine-on-at-home’-series-amid-covid-19-quarantine

Amid the growing number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and the extended social distancing guidelines to April 30, Reese Witherspoon is offering up some expert tips that have been helpful to her during the current world health crisis.

The Little Fires Everywhere star took to social today to announced Shine On At Home, an offshoot of her Netflix series, Shine On With Reese, in which she will share advice from experts ranging from personal finances to parenting.

“I’ve been thinking about ways I can give back at this time,” Witherspoon said in the video to her followers. “A couple of years ago I did this show called Shine On With Reese. It was on Netflix. It’s actually still on Netflix and it’s really good. I talked to experts in different fields that really inspire me.”

She continued, “So as I was talking to different people I thought ‘what if I share some conversations that I’m having right now about how to deal with this time and share them with you guys.”

“I’m talking to parenting experts. I’m talking to marriage counselors. People who counsel me about personal finances. People who just teach me fun, inspiring meals. I thought I would share some of these conversations with you guys and I hope you find them useful and maybe thought-provoking, or helpful.”

Witherspoon post the first episode which features NY-Times bestselling author Eve Rodsky, who wrote the Fair Play, about how to divvy up house chores.

“I’ve learned so much from Eve about how to have conversations with your partner about dividing household duties, how to adjust to homeschooling (three kids at home and two working parents is NO JOKE!) and what the “Dirty Dozen” bare minimum needs of every household are,” the Oscar-winner wrote.

See Witherspoon’s Instagram messages below:

Trying to make sense of how to work from home, eat right, not stress, run two businesses, and care for three kids has been a full time job the last few weeks.⠀ ⠀ Luckily, I called some awesome friends who are experts in lots of areas for advice. We discussed parenting, marriage counseling, pre-natal needs, financial advice, and so much more. ⠀ ⠀ I found them so helpful and I wanted to share a few of my chats with you all. I’m calling this series #ShineOnAtHome. I hope that these conversations can help guide you or inspire you or just make you laugh.⠀ ⠀ @HelloSunshine and I are also partnering with @wckitchen to raise awareness about their new #ChefsForAmerica program that feed medical workers and underserved communities across the country. ⠀ ⠀ Support World Central Kitchen here or by clicking the link in my bio: wck.org/shineon

