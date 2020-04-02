reese-witherspoon-launches-chat-series-‘shine-on-at-home’

By Pti |

Published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 11: 43 [IST]

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon has announced the launch of her new show Shine On At Home where she would dole out advice to people in need during their home quarantine. The new show is in the same vein as her 2018 talk show Shine On with Reese where she used to discuss various topics with experts, ranging from personal finances to parenting, reported Deadline. I've been thinking about ways I can give back at this time. A couple of years ago I did this show called 'Shine On With Reese'. It was on Netflix. It's actually still on Netflix and it's really good. I talked to experts in different fields that really inspire me, Witherspoon said in a video posted on Instagram. So as I was talking to different people I thought what if I share some conversations that I'm having right now about how to deal with this time and share them with you guys," she added. As part of the new show, Witherspoon said she would be talking to people who are experts in parenting, marriage counselling, and personal finances. I thought I would share some of these conversations with you guys and I hope you find them useful and maybe thought-provoking, or helpful, she added. For the first episode of the show, the Oscar winner talked to New York Times bestselling author Eve Rodsky, discussing how they can manage house chores better. I've learned so much from Eve about how to have conversations with your partner about dividing household duties, how to adjust to homeschooling (three kids at home and two working parents is NO JOKE!) and what the Dirty Dozen bare minimum needs of every household are, the actor wrote in another post on Instagram.