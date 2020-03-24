Reese Witherspoon Is Gorgeous In Vanity Fair — The Oscar Winner Is An Avid Reader



Reese Witherspoon covers the April issue of Vanity Fair and the Oscar-winning actress turned producer is gorgeous wearing Giambattista Valli on the cover. As Reese is reshaping the industry for women by turning books into movies and television series such as Gone Girl, Big Little Lies, and Little Fires Everywhere she reveals in Vanity Fair that’s because she’s an avid reader. Though Reese may be known for her literary prowess she’s also known for her fashion. Reese may put brains above beauty, but she will always be known for her iconic, fashion-savvy character Elle Woods from Legally Blonde and she has her own fashion line, Draper James. In Vanity Fair; however, she wore gorgeous styles from Giambattista Valli, Prada, Givenchy, and Valentino.

Samira Nasr, Vanity Fair’s Executive Fashion Editor, styled Reese for the magazine shoot shot by Jackie Nickerson. Adir Abergel did Reese’s hair and Romy Soleimani created her makeup look that was kept natural and flattering.

For the cover shoot, Reese wore a pale pink Giambattista Valli Spring 2020 Haute Couture gown that featured layers of oversized-ruffles at the sleeves that trailed down the front. Featuring a high slit on the side, Reese showed off her toned legs. Vanity Fair shared two photos of Reese in the gown with the following caption.

“I always say, ‘Funny doesn’t sag.’… And you can’t be rendered obsolete if you just keep being funny. Guess what gets rendered obsolete? Your boobs go south, your face goes south, your ass goes south, but you can always be funny.” Sending warm birthday wishes to our April cover star @reesewitherspoon! 🎉 Read the full story at the link in bio.



Photographed by @jackie_nickerson Styled by @samiranasr Story by Ann Patchett Location: @innergardens, Malibu, CA

One look that Reese wore is a Prada dress with necklaces from Comme des Garcons. She wore a Tiffany & Co ring with a Fleur du Mal black bra underneath the dress’ sheer top. Reese posed against a pink backdrop while leaning back against a blue structure. She took two photos in the outfit. In the first photo, she held a large bouquet of flowers. In the second photo, you could see Reese’s full face and her perfect makeup.

You may see the photo of Reese posting with the bouquet of flowers while dressed in Prada below.

Reese shows off her stunning beauty in the photo below.

What do you think about Reese’s Giambattista Valli and Prada looks?

In order to see Reese’s other looks where she wears Givenchy and Valentino, pick up a copy of the April issue of Vanity Fair.



