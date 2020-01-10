reese-witherspoon-gets-$300-bubbles-from-beyonce-and-jay-z-after-she-asked-for-a-glass-at-golden-globes

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Reese Witherspoon has just proved once and for all that it you don’t ask, you don’t get.

Back at the Golden Globes, the actress caused a stir when she asked Beyonce and Jay Z for a glass of the $300 champagne they were drinking after her table had run out of water.

And four days after her request, she came home to a massive box of bubbles from the famous couple themselves.

Meanwhile, we’re over here eating the final segment of a Terry’s chocolate orange from two weeks ago.

Life, ey?

Reese, 43, excitedly shared a clip of herself arriving home to New York to a case of champagne and a massive bouquet of flowers.

There was also a note, which read ‘More water’ and was signed ‘Jay and B’.

Ooo, those cheeky minxes!

. @Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in. They’re waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats. Is their bodyguard carrying bottles of alc for them? pic.twitter.com/eeB7NPHW4g — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 6, 2020

Reese captioned the Instagram Story: ‘Y’all! Just came home to the best surprise from @beyonce and Jay-Z.’

The 43-year-old and her (frankly adorable) mum Betty) then sampled the fizz, despite it being 11.30am because why not.

She captioned it: ‘It’s 5 o’clock somewhere right??’ alongside a poll with the choices ‘YES!!!’ and ‘TOTALLY ACCEPTABLE.’

Reese opened the bottle and exclaimed to her mom: ‘It’s 11: 30 and we’re drinking champagne! Who cares? It’s from Jay-Z and Beyonce.’

Too right, Reese.

In the next clip, the pair sipped the champagne, with Betty purring that it was ‘delicious’.

Reese quipped: ‘Put her in a commercial’ to which her mum said: ‘Yes. Grandma gets drunk,’ with a supreme comedy wink.

Can we get drunk with these two asap please? Great thanks.

On Sunday, Reese’s Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram stories to reveal that Reese asked Beyonce and Jay-Z for a glass of their champers.

She wrote: ‘Reese!?! This is one of the many reasons I love you.

‘We ran out of water at our table so naturally, she asked Jay Z and Beyonce for a glass of their champagne [sic].’

The superstar couple had brought two bottles of their own booze – carried by their bodyguard – to the awards show because Hollywood.





