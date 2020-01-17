reese-witherspoon-and-kerry-washington-slay-in-first-little-fires-everywhere-trailer

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

The first trailer for Little Fires Everywhere has finally dropped, and we are absolutely not ready.

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington can be seen going up against each other in the first clip, and appearing to take no prisoners.

It kicks off with wealthy Elena Richardson (Reese) looking up at her picture-perfect house as it burns in front of her.

We’re then introduced to Mia Warren (Kerry) and her daughter Pearl (Lexi Underwood), learning they have ‘run’ away from something, and are now renting out Elena’s home.

The pair do battle many times during the breathless 90-second clip, at the end of which Mia asks: ‘Have you really looked at yourself? The parts you’re afraid to look at?’

But how does this all tie in to the fire? Who would do this in such a close-knit community? And why?

Well, we’ll have six episodes to find out.

The story has been adapted from Celeste Ng’s best-selling novel, with the official synopsis teasing that it ‘explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.’

And fans were thrilled with the first peek.

Flocking to Twitter, one screamed: ‘I. Cannot. Wait. #LittleFiresEverywhere.’

‘Say hello to my next new obsession! #LittleFiresEverywhere,’ a follower agreed.

While a social media user added: ‘One of my favourite books by one of my favourite authors about to become a TV series, and I’m all for it. Can’t wait! #LittleFiresEverywhere.’

Same, hun!

Reese and Kerry have been joined in the star-studded cast by Joshua Jackson, Jesse Williams and Rosemarie DeWitt.

Speaking about the part, the Legally Blonde actress raved that she was happy to ‘shine a light on female-driven stories that are rooted in inspiration, emotion and truth’ for the series.

‘Hulu has a rich history of transforming groundbreaking literature into groundbreaking television, and we are confident that their talented team will use this story to spur a long-overdue dialogue around race, class, and what it means to be a mother.’

Bring. It. On.

Little Fires Everywhere premieres on 18 March on Hulu in the US, with a UK air date yet to be released.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Daniel Radcliffe’s film is pretty far from Harry Potter – and we’re into it

MORE: Piers Morgan reignites Jameela Jamil feud as he brands her ‘vile specimen’ over Meghan Markle racism row





