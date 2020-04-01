reel-life-ram,-arun-govil’s-picture-of-watching-ramayan-with-family-goes-viral

|

Updated: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 18: 01 [IST]

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, all shoots of television shows have been suspended and the channels have been showing re-runs of the recently running shows or classics. Last week, DD National began to air their classic shows including Ramayan and Mahabharat. Yesterday, a snapshot of Arun Govil watching Ramayan on television with his grandchildren has gone viral on social media. The pictures shows the veteran actor, who used to play Ram in the popular series, sitting with his family in the living room enjoying the serial all over again at home. The TV screen also shows Arun Govil in Ram’s get up during the scene when he is getting married to Sita. He recently told IANS it is important for today’s generation to watch the 80’s hit show. He said, “The new generation will get a chance to watch it. They will get to understand the morals, teachings and values of Ramayan. If they will watch it with the family, they can interact also. If they have queries then their family members of the older generation can explain things. It is a family show. How relationships should be…has been shown in the show. Positivity is there. Right now there is a lockdown, you can’t go anywhere. So watching it will be a good way to use the time.” However, the show, along with nostalgia, has also lead to today’s generation talking about women’s rights and how women were represented in the show, which was worshipped all over the country. Other than Ramayan other Doordarshan popular serials of the ’80s like Byomkesh Bakshi and Circus have also returned to the channel. These serials dominated the DD National television era and the audience is having fun enjoying the nostalgia. Ramayan, with 78 episodes, aired during 1987-1988 every Sunday. The serial was created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. It also featured Deepika Chikalia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Hanuman. Ramayan Spark Feminism Debate; Netizens Express Anger On Twitter! After Ramayan & Mahabharat, Circus & Byomkesh Bakshi Return; Fans Get Nostalgic & Trend Doordarshan