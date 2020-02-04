Reece James delights Frank Lampard with key skill a new 'weapon' for Chelsea

Frank Lampard has talked up Reece James’ potential to become a key player for Chelsea in the coming years.

James, 20, has broken through to Chelsea’s first team this season, making 13 Premier League appearances and 20 across all competitions to earn a new long-term contract.

The England Under-21 international has turned heads with his confidence getting forward for Chelsea, recording two assists as well as going about the defensive side of his game in a mature manner.

James provided some teasing crosses as he completed 90 minutes of Chelsea’s 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Saturday, and Lampard hailed the right-back as a future star for the club – as long as he keeps listening and learning.

“Reece is a weapon for us in attack with his crossing – we need to get on the end of them more – but he is also very solid defensively,” Lampard said.

“When you think of his age, you can get excited about Reece. There’s a lot more he can do, obviously, but I’m really pleased with how he’s developing at the minute.

“There’s all sides to his game we can work on, although I’m not going to improve his crossing, he’s a bit of a natural.

“But at the same time we can talk about his position, his link-up with the winger who’s in front of him and the midfield.

“His defensive attributes are first and foremost. Making sure he’s in the right position and covers the right areas.

“He’s very open to that, and should be, as the young players at Chelsea I work with are.

“They’re sponges, they want to learn and they want to listen.

“They’re very easily coached and you enjoy coaching them because they want to get better.”