reece-james-close-to-signing-new-five-year-chelsea-deal

Chelsea youngster Reece James is close to signing a new five-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The full-back has become a first-team regular under Frank Lampard this term and Chelsea have been desperate for him to sign a new long-term extension.

James attracted attention from Manchester United and Bayern Munich last summer but Lampard assured the 20-year-old that he would be afforded opportunities this term and he’s lived up to his word, with the defender making 17 appearances so far this term.

James’ current deal runs until 2022 but he remains on the basic wages that he signed as a 17-year-old and Chelsea believe he’s deserving of a significant increase.

According to the Telegraph, James wants to stay in west London and is close to putting pen to paper on a five-year deal.

Chelsea view James as a long-term successor for Cesar Azpilicueta and the youngster’s crossing has been particularly impressive so far this term.

Fellow defender, Andreas Christensen, could leave the club this month with AC Milan interested in the Dane.

The centre-back has been frozen out under Lampard and is keen to leave the club for first team football.

MORE: Liverpool’s Sadio Mane sends emotional message to Senegal after African Player of the Year win





