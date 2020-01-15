redecorating-your-christmas-tree-for-valentine’s-day-is-instagram’s-hottest-new-trend

If taking down your Christmas decorations and putting them up the loft for another year made you feel sad, then we have some good news for you.

It could well be time to put the tree back up!

Instagram users have hopped on a hot new trend that sees Christmas trees being lovingly redecorated for Valentine’s Day.

After all, what’s not to love about combining what are arguably two of the best celebrations of the year?

The trend sees users taking off their Christmas baubles and replacing them with decorations of a more romantic nature in the run up to February 14.

I wish I could keep my tree up and do this but don’t think that would go well with my husband.

Tree decorations tend to be pink or red and feature XOXO baubles as well as love hearts and roses.

One fan of the Valentine’s tree trend said: “Oh my gosh! This is amazing! I wish I could keep my tree up and do this but don’t think that would go well with my husband.”

Others said their tree wasn’t just for Christmas or Valentine’s Day, they were planning on keeping it up all year round.

“I have a pencil tree and it stays up for all of the holidays. It’s fun to find things to decorate it for Easter, St Patrick’s, 4th of July and Haloween,” they said.

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, users were most definitely curious about the growing trend.

Valentine’s Day trees?! I need to know more. Also may as well make a 4th of July tree at this point – keep it up all year! — Nicolette Schleisman (@Nicolette_News) January 15, 2020

All I want for Valentine’s Day is tree 😂 — Aleja🧜🏽‍♀️ (@jananaleja) January 15, 2020

Others said that, even though they were single, they’re still planning on embracing the trend.

I’m going to do this even though im spending valentines day alone 😂💕 — Tamena Hilson (@PrinnyTamena) January 15, 2020

Love – and the scent of pine needles – is most definitely in the air!

Will you be decorating your Christmas tree for Valentine’s Day? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.