Red was the colour heating up the Golden Globes – and it’s about to heat up 2020

Red has always been the colour of opulence, particularly in the fashion world. Just look at the status that comes with owning a pair of red bottom heels.

At this Golden Globe Awards, it appears that it’s not just the colour of heat, but the hottest colour to be wearing right now.

From deep wine reds (as spotted on Busy Phillips) to letterbox brights (Nicole Kidman), it stood out as the most coherent colour palette, and will likely be one to watch.

Other celebs that wore red include Helen Mirren, Scarlett Johansson, Sofia Vergara, Olivia Colman, Zhao Shuzhen, Lauren Graham, Arielle Lorre, and Wesley Snipes.

Some also opted for pops of the flame hue within otherwise pastel outfits, such as Kaitlyn Dever and Jane Levy.

Reds are a powerful colour, particularly when you’re walking a red carpet that could easily clash.

But, that’s the point of wearing power colours – you do so as if you just don’t give a damn.

Trend-wise, Harper’s Bazaar predicts that there will be a few different factions when it comes to colours over the next year.

The first will be digital brights. This is where you take inspo from the likes of Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman.

Go for unfussy fabrics to keep things sleek. After all, there is such a thing as doing too much (can’t relate, but still).

For the average person who won’t be wearing a ballgown down to Tesco, this could take the form of a cotton milkmaid top with puff sleeves or some well cut trousers.

Pair with white or denim for a more casual vibe.

If you’re leaning towards a more Helen Mirren look, you’re moving into what Harper’s call enhanced neutrals.

Even with a maximalist approach, it’s difficult to imagine red as a neutral.

However, it’s all about the base tones here.

If the red you’re wearing has an earthy base, and is almost clay-like, you’re bang on.

For this, you can go more opulent with your textures. Clay red looks incredible in a velvet, and vermillion can be worn on everything from plisse to PVC.

Berry tones didn’t seem to hit too hard this year, so it appears that we’re keeping our tints on the more orange scale rather than pink.

Basically, if you want to look like you’re on the red carpet, start dressing like that very carpet.

